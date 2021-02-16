Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : Newspaper Publication of Q3 FY 2020-21 Result

I Sû³FF¸FbTZ ´FFdÕIZ ¨¹FF AFd±FÊI dÀ±F°Fe½FS ´FdSˉFF¸F ÓFFÕF AFWZ. °¹FF¸FbTZ ´FFdÕIZ ÕF d³F²Fe¨Fe ¦FSªF AFWZ. We ¶FF¶F ÕÃFF°F §FZ°FF ¸Fb£¹F¸FaÂFe ±FI ¶FFI e¨Fe S¢I ¸F ´FFdÕIZ ÕF QZˉ¹FF¶FF¶F°F I F¹F ·Fcd¸FI F §FZ°FF°F, ¹FFI OZ ÀF½FFË¨FZ ÕÃF ÕF¦FÕZ AFWZ.
Statement of unauditedﬁnancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December, 2020
I
II
III
IV
Total expenses (IV)
V
Proﬁt/(loss) before excep�onal items and tax (III - IV)
VI
Excep�onal items (gain) (Refer note 5)
VII
Proﬁt/(loss) before tax (V - VI)
VIII
Tax expense :
Current tax
Deferred tax
IX
Proﬁt/(loss) for the period from con�nuing opera�ons (VII - VIII)
X
Proﬁt/(loss) before tax from discon�nuing opera�ons
XI
Tax expense of discon�nuing opera�ons :
Current tax
Deferred tax
XII
Proﬁt/(loss) for the period from discon�nuing opera�ons (X - XI)
XIII
Proﬁt/(loss) for the period for con�nuing and discon�nuing opera�ons (IX + XII)
XIV
Other comprehensive income
A (i) Items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss
(ii) Income tax rela�ng to items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss
B (i) Items that will be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss
(ii) Income tax rela�ng to items that will be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss
XV
Total comprehensive income
XVI
Total comprehensive income a�ributable to:
- Non-controlling interests
- Owners of the Company
XVII
Other equity
XVIII
Earning per share (EPS) (for con�nuing opera�ons)
(of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)*
Basic EPS (in Rupees)
Diluted EPS (in Rupees)
XIX
Earning per share (EPS) (for discon�nuing opera�ons)
(of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)*
Basic EPS (in Rupees)
Diluted EPS (in Rupees)
XX
Earning per share (EPS) (for con�nuing and discon�nuing opera�ons)
(of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)*
Basic EPS (in Rupees)
Diluted EPS (in Rupees)
(`In Millions)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nine months
Nine months
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nine months
Nine months
Year
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
31/12/2020
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
31/12/2020
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenue from opera�ons
(a) Net sales
19,498.23
20,254.92
17,316.48
56,277.60
49,295.04
64,912.00
27,587.36
29,081.18
26,386.20
79,761.37
76,859.55
103,972.28
(b) Other opera�ng income
226.55
366.73
846.37
898.05
1,753.93
2,214.31
280.27
443.61
969.41
1,078.92
1,875.25
2,437.41
Total revenue from opera�ons
19,724.78
20,621.65
18,162.85
57,175.65
51,048.97
67,126.31
27,867.63
29,524.79
27,355.61
80,840.29
78,734.80
106,409.69
Other income
811.27
634.04
944.91
2,793.80
3,555.00
6,067.88
150.90
(318.81)
329.63
417.23
1,154.57
1,596.02
Total income (I + II)
20,536.05
21,255.69
19,107.76
59,969.45
54,603.97
73,194.19
28,018.53
29,205.98
27,685.24
81,257.52
79,889.37
108,005.71
Expenses
6,903.32
7,503.36
6,153.78
20,324.09
17,023.38
22,519.81
7,828.98
8,648.40
6,922.15
23,519.30
19,474.73
25,414.74
897.98
658.51
921.42
2,319.22
2,816.28
3,652.41
2,532.35
2,976.78
3,111.41
5,726.96
8,486.51
10,290.83
(197.44)
41.63
(135.20)
(313.05)
(31.19)
487.68
(1,247.66)
(1,218.03)
(770.18)
(1,641.78)
(735.35)
1,280.82
2,806.54
3,375.76
2,641.23
8,554.66
8,299.33
10,723.27
5,966.43
7,002.54
5,572.46
18,065.03
17,305.36
22,547.76
830.41
604.12
595.74
2,033.91
1,928.17
2,563.90
954.07
806.32
960.58
2,697.79
2,788.44
3,773.18
412.12
367.94
378.24
1,138.15
1,033.11
1,385.38
1,151.98
1,040.65
1,059.99
3,324.85
2,908.91
4,171.66
4,012.02
4,088.84
4,446.15
10,947.38
11,913.98
16,700.84
7,486.81
6,586.97
8,119.02
19,561.25
21,879.60
29,894.72
15,664.95
16,640.16
15,001.36
45,004.36
42,983.06
58,033.29
24,672.96
25,843.63
24,975.43
71,253.40
72,108.20
97,373.71
4,871.10
4,615.53
4,106.40
14,965.09
11,620.91
15,160.90
3,345.57
3,362.35
2,709.81
10,004.12
7,781.17
10,632.00
(459.02)
-
-
(738.92)
-
(185.54)
(134.15)
(31.40)
-
(445.45)
-
(328.76)
5,330.12
4,615.53
4,106.40
15,704.01
11,620.91
15,346.44
3,479.72
3,393.75
2,709.81
10,449.57
7,781.17
10,960.76
932.03
802.53
717.41
2,746.89
2,035.37
2,692.37
1,212.43
1,367.28
1,117.45
3,902.49
3,107.22
3,961.27
(25.16)
(215.76)
(66.27)
(119.64)
(468.07)
(891.41)
(214.50)
(313.46)
(316.03)
(815.06)
(882.67)
(760.21)
4,423.25
4,028.76
3,455.26
13,076.76
10,053.61
13,545.48
2,481.79
2,339.93
1,908.39
7,362.14
5,556.62
7,759.70
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,423.25
4,028.76
3,455.26
13,076.76
10,053.61
13,545.48
2,481.79
2,339.93
1,908.39
7,362.14
5,556.62
7,759.70
5.11
5.44
(17.06)
16.06
(42.75)
(88.83)
(0.51)
(137.89)
(21.01)
(138.03)
(223.61)
52.52
(1.79)
(1.90)
9.72
(5.62)
18.19
34.61
(0.58)
15.72
9.84
14.76
40.92
15.08
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,125.91
(291.15)
353.53
1,094.38
(181.86)
(2,248.33)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(77.86)
215.22
(39.37)
121.04
(95.88)
(276.42)
4,426.57
4,032.30
3,447.92
13,087.20
10,029.05
13,491.26
3,528.75
2,141.83
2,211.38
8,454.29
5,096.19
5,302.55
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.83
(0.43)
0.95
1.73
1.70
0.03
4,426.57
4,032.30
3,447.92
13,087.20
10,029.05
13,491.26
3,527.92
2,142.26
2,210.43
8,452.56
5,094.49
5,302.52
-
-
-
-
-
131,980.47
-
-
-
-
-
60,422.88
15.68
14.28
12.25
46.34
35.63
48.00
8.80
8.29
6.76
26.09
19.69
27.50
15.68
14.28
12.25
46.34
35.63
48.00
8.80
8.29
6.76
26.09
19.69
27.50
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15.68
14.28
12.25
46.34
35.63
48.00
8.80
8.29
6.76
26.09
19.69
27.50
15.68
14.28
12.25
46.34
35.63
48.00
8.80
8.29
6.76
26.09
19.69
27.50
Standalone
Par�culars [Refer notes below]
(a) Cost of materials consumed
(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade
(c) Changes in inventories ofﬁnished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade
(d) Employee beneﬁts expense
(e) Finance costs
(f) Deprecia�on, amor�sa�on and impairment expense
(g) Other expenses
* except for the year ended 31 March 2020
Notes:
Consolidated
1 The Financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accoun�ng Standards ('Ind AS') prescribed under Sec�on 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regula�on 33 of the SEBI (Lis�ng Obliga�ons and Disclosure Requirements) Regula�ons, 2015 (as amended) and SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016.
2 The above results were reviewed by the Audit Commi�ee at its mee�ng held on 11th February, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors at their mee�ng held on 12th February, 2021.
3 The results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2020 presented were subjected to a "Limited Review" by statutory auditors of the Company who have issued an unmodiﬁed report on the said results.
4 Pursuant to the Taxa�on Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 ('Ordinance') Issued by Ministry of Law and Jus�ce (Legisla�ve Department) on 20th September 2019 which is eﬀec�ve 1st April 2019, domes�c companies have the op�on to pay corporate Income tax rate at 22% plus applicable surcharge and cess subject to certain condi�ons. The Ordinance has subsequently been enacted as Taxa�on Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Company upon the amendment made an assessment of the Impact of the Ordinance and decided to con�nue with the exis�ng tax structure un�lu�lisa�on of accumulated minimum alterna�ve tax (MAT) credit and other exemp�ons. The Company has also re-measured its deferred tax liability following the clariﬁca�on issued by Technical Implementa�on Group of Ind AS implementa�on Commi�ee by applying the lower tax rate in measurement of deferred taxes only to extent that the deferred tax liabili�es are expected to be reversed in the period during which it expects to be subject to lower tax rate.
5 Excep�onal item:
Excep�onal items in the standaloneﬁnancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2020 of Rs. 459.02 and Rs. 738.92 respec�vely and in the consolidatedﬁnancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2020 of Rs. 134.15 and Rs. 445.45 respec�vely are on account of gain from transfer of in�mate hygiene brand Vwash, Momat brands in certain geographies, sale of IP assets and reimbursement of one�me costs.
6 The date of implementa�on of the Code on Wages 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 is yet to be no�ﬁed by the Government. The Company will assess the impact of these Codes and give eﬀect in theﬁnancial results when the Rules/Schemes thereunder are no�ﬁed.
7 The list of subsidiaries as of 31st December, 2020 is provided in Annexure A.
8 The Chief Opera�ng Decision Maker ("CODM") reviews theﬁnancial performance at pharmaceu�cal business level, comprising of generics and ac�ve pharmaceu�cal ingredient components, which are interlinked and inter-dependent, therefore, the Company has only one reportable segment, i.e., Pharmaceu�cals.
9 As at 31st December, 2020, pursuant to Employee Stock Op�ons Scheme 2016, 404,247 op�ons were outstanding, which upon exercise are conver�ble into equivalent number of equity shares.
10 The Group con�nues to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of its business, including how it will impact its customers, employees, vendors and business partners. The management has exercised due care, in concluding on signiﬁcant accoun�ng judgements and es�mates, inter-alia, recoverability of receivables, assessment for impairment of goodwill, investments, intangible assets, inventory, based on the informa�on available to date, both internal and external, while preparing the Group'sﬁnancial results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2020.
11 Diluted EPS has been computed considering the eﬀect of conversion of ESOPs.
12 Previous period'sﬁgures have been re-grouped/re-classiﬁed to render them comparable with theﬁgures of the current period.
Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Limited
Annexure A
List of en��es included in the consolidatedﬁnancial results for quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020
1Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals (Europe) R&D Ltd., U.K.2Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Europe Ltd., U.K.3Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals S.R.O.4Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals SK, S.R.O.5Ichnos Sciences SA (Formerly known as Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals S. A.)6Glenmark Holding S.A.7Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals S.R.L (liquidated with eﬀect from 30 July 2020)8Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals SP z.o.o.9Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Inc.10Glenmark Therapeu�cs Inc.11Glenmark Farmaceu�ca Ltda12Glenmark Generics S.A13Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Mexico, S.A. DE C.V.14Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Peru SAC15Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Colombia SAS, Colombia16Glenmark Uruguay S.A.17Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Venezuela, C.A18Glenmark Dominicana SRL19Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Egypt S.A.E.20Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals FZE21Glenmark Impex L.L.C22Glenmark Philippines Inc.23Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals (Nigeria) Ltd24Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Malaysia Sdn Bhd25Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals (Australia) Pty Ltd26Glenmark South Africa (pty) Ltd27Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals South Africa (pty) Ltd28Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals (Thailand) Co. Ltd29Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals B.V.30Glenmark Arzneimi�el Gmbh31Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Canada Inc.32Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Kenya Ltd33Glenmark Therapeu�cs AG (liquidated with eﬀect from 2 December 2019)34Viso Farmaceu�ca S.L., Spain35Glenmark Specialty SA36Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Distribu�on s.r.o.37Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Nordic AB38Glenmark Ukraine LLC39Glenmark-Pharmaceu�cals Ecuador S.A.40Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Singapore Pte. Ltd.41Ichnos Sciences Biotherapeu�cs SA (Formerly known as Glenmark Biotherapeu�cs SA)42Ichnos Sciences Inc., USA (w.e.f. 31 May, 2019)43Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (Formerly known as Zorg Laboratories Private Limited)44Glenmark Distribuidora De Medicamentos E Produtos Cosme�cos Ltda.
