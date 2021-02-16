Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : Newspaper Publication of Q3 FY 2020-21 Result

������������������������

PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Registered Oﬃce: B/2, Mahalaxmi Chambers, 22, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 026.

Corporate Oﬃce: Glenmark House, B. D. Sawant Marg, Chakala, Oﬀ Western Express Highway, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 099.

Tel No.: +91-22-4018 9999 Fax No.: +91-22-4018 9986

Email: complianceoﬃcer@glenmarkpharma.com Website: www.glenmarkpharma.com

CIN: L24299MH1977PLC019982

Statement of unaudited ﬁnancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December, 2020

I II III IV Total expenses (IV) V Proﬁt/(loss) before excep �onal items and tax (III - IV) VI Excep �onal items (gain) (Refer note 5) VII Proﬁt/(loss) before tax (V - VI) VIII Tax expense : Current tax Deferred tax IX Proﬁt/(loss) for the period from con �nuing opera �ons (VII - VIII) X Proﬁt/(loss) before tax from discon �nuing opera �ons XI Tax expense of discon �nuing opera �ons : Current tax Deferred tax XII Proﬁt/(loss) for the period from discon �nuing opera �ons (X - XI) XIII Proﬁt/(loss) for the period for con �nuing and discon �nuing opera �ons (IX + XII) XIV Other comprehensive income A (i) Items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss (ii) Income tax rela �ng to items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss B (i) Items that will be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss (ii) Income tax rela �ng to items that will be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss XV Total comprehensive income XVI Total comprehensive income a �ributable to: - Non-controlling interests - Owners of the Company XVII Other equity XVIII Earning per share (EPS) (for con �nuing opera �ons) (of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)* Basic EPS (in Rupees) Diluted EPS (in Rupees) XIX Earning per share (EPS) (for discon �nuing opera �ons) (of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)* Basic EPS (in Rupees) Diluted EPS (in Rupees) XX Earning per share (EPS) (for con �nuing and discon �nuing opera �ons) (of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)* Basic EPS (in Rupees) Diluted EPS (in Rupees) (` In Millions) Quarter Quarter Quarter Nine months Nine months Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Nine months Nine months Year ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended 31/12/2020 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 31/12/2020 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue from opera �ons (a) Net sales 19,498.23 20,254.92 17,316.48 56,277.60 49,295.04 64,912.00 27,587.36 29,081.18 26,386.20 79,761.37 76,859.55 103,972.28 (b) Other opera �ng income 226.55 366.73 846.37 898.05 1,753.93 2,214.31 280.27 443.61 969.41 1,078.92 1,875.25 2,437.41 Total revenue from opera �ons 19,724.78 20,621.65 18,162.85 57,175.65 51,048.97 67,126.31 27,867.63 29,524.79 27,355.61 80,840.29 78,734.80 106,409.69 Other income 811.27 634.04 944.91 2,793.80 3,555.00 6,067.88 150.90 (318.81) 329.63 417.23 1,154.57 1,596.02 Total income (I + II) 20,536.05 21,255.69 19,107.76 59,969.45 54,603.97 73,194.19 28,018.53 29,205.98 27,685.24 81,257.52 79,889.37 108,005.71 Expenses 6,903.32 7,503.36 6,153.78 20,324.09 17,023.38 22,519.81 7,828.98 8,648.40 6,922.15 23,519.30 19,474.73 25,414.74 897.98 658.51 921.42 2,319.22 2,816.28 3,652.41 2,532.35 2,976.78 3,111.41 5,726.96 8,486.51 10,290.83 (197.44) 41.63 (135.20) (313.05) (31.19) 487.68 (1,247.66) (1,218.03) (770.18) (1,641.78) (735.35) 1,280.82 2,806.54 3,375.76 2,641.23 8,554.66 8,299.33 10,723.27 5,966.43 7,002.54 5,572.46 18,065.03 17,305.36 22,547.76 830.41 604.12 595.74 2,033.91 1,928.17 2,563.90 954.07 806.32 960.58 2,697.79 2,788.44 3,773.18 412.12 367.94 378.24 1,138.15 1,033.11 1,385.38 1,151.98 1,040.65 1,059.99 3,324.85 2,908.91 4,171.66 4,012.02 4,088.84 4,446.15 10,947.38 11,913.98 16,700.84 7,486.81 6,586.97 8,119.02 19,561.25 21,879.60 29,894.72 15,664.95 16,640.16 15,001.36 45,004.36 42,983.06 58,033.29 24,672.96 25,843.63 24,975.43 71,253.40 72,108.20 97,373.71 4,871.10 4,615.53 4,106.40 14,965.09 11,620.91 15,160.90 3,345.57 3,362.35 2,709.81 10,004.12 7,781.17 10,632.00 (459.02) - - (738.92) - (185.54) (134.15) (31.40) - (445.45) - (328.76) 5,330.12 4,615.53 4,106.40 15,704.01 11,620.91 15,346.44 3,479.72 3,393.75 2,709.81 10,449.57 7,781.17 10,960.76 932.03 802.53 717.41 2,746.89 2,035.37 2,692.37 1,212.43 1,367.28 1,117.45 3,902.49 3,107.22 3,961.27 (25.16) (215.76) (66.27) (119.64) (468.07) (891.41) (214.50) (313.46) (316.03) (815.06) (882.67) (760.21) 4,423.25 4,028.76 3,455.26 13,076.76 10,053.61 13,545.48 2,481.79 2,339.93 1,908.39 7,362.14 5,556.62 7,759.70 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4,423.25 4,028.76 3,455.26 13,076.76 10,053.61 13,545.48 2,481.79 2,339.93 1,908.39 7,362.14 5,556.62 7,759.70 5.11 5.44 (17.06) 16.06 (42.75) (88.83) (0.51) (137.89) (21.01) (138.03) (223.61) 52.52 (1.79) (1.90) 9.72 (5.62) 18.19 34.61 (0.58) 15.72 9.84 14.76 40.92 15.08 - - - - - - 1,125.91 (291.15) 353.53 1,094.38 (181.86) (2,248.33) - - - - - - (77.86) 215.22 (39.37) 121.04 (95.88) (276.42) 4,426.57 4,032.30 3,447.92 13,087.20 10,029.05 13,491.26 3,528.75 2,141.83 2,211.38 8,454.29 5,096.19 5,302.55 - - - - - - 0.83 (0.43) 0.95 1.73 1.70 0.03 4,426.57 4,032.30 3,447.92 13,087.20 10,029.05 13,491.26 3,527.92 2,142.26 2,210.43 8,452.56 5,094.49 5,302.52 - - - - - 131,980.47 - - - - - 60,422.88 15.68 14.28 12.25 46.34 35.63 48.00 8.80 8.29 6.76 26.09 19.69 27.50 15.68 14.28 12.25 46.34 35.63 48.00 8.80 8.29 6.76 26.09 19.69 27.50 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15.68 14.28 12.25 46.34 35.63 48.00 8.80 8.29 6.76 26.09 19.69 27.50 15.68 14.28 12.25 46.34 35.63 48.00 8.80 8.29 6.76 26.09 19.69 27.50 Standalone

Par�culars [Refer notes below]

(a) Cost of materials consumed

(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade

(c) Changes in inventories of ﬁnished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade

(d) Employee bene ﬁts expense

(e) Finance costs

(f) Deprecia �on, amor�sa �on and impairment expense

(g) Other expenses

* except for the year ended 31 March 2020

Notes:

Consolidated

1 The Financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accoun �ng Standards ('Ind AS') prescribed under Sec�on 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regula �on 33 of the SEBI (Lis �ng Obliga �ons and Disclosure Requirements) Regula �ons, 2015 (as amended) and SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016.

2 The above results were reviewed by the Audit Commi�ee at its mee �ng held on 11th February, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors at their mee �ng held on 12th February, 2021.

3 The results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2020 presented were subjected to a "Limited Review" by statutory auditors of the Company who have issued an unmodi ﬁed report on the said results.

4 Pursuant to the Taxa �on Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 ('Ordinance') Issued by Ministry of Law and Jus �ce (Legisla �ve Department) on 20th September 2019 which is e ﬀec�ve 1st April 2019, domes �c companies have the op �on to pay corporate Income tax rate at 22% plus applicable surcharge and cess subject to certain condi�ons. The Ordinance has subsequently been enacted as Taxa �on Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Company upon the amendment made an assessment of the Impact of the Ordinance and decided to con �nue with the exis �ng tax structure un � lu �lisa �on of accumulated minimum alterna �ve tax (MAT) credit and other exemp �ons. The Company has also re-measured its deferred tax liability following the clariﬁca �on issued by Technical Implementa �on Group of Ind AS implementa �on Commi�ee by applying the lower tax rate in measurement of deferred taxes only to extent that the deferred tax liabili�es are expected to be reversed in the period during which it expects to be subject to lower tax rate.

5 Excep �onal item: Excep �onal items in the standalone ﬁnancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2020 of Rs. 459.02 and Rs. 738.92 respec�vely and in the consolidated ﬁnancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2020 of Rs. 134.15 and Rs. 445.45 respec�vely are on account of gain from transfer of in �mate hygiene brand Vwash, Momat brands in certain geographies, sale of IP assets and reimbursement of one �me costs.

6 The date of implementa �on of the Code on Wages 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 is yet to be no�ﬁed by the Government. The Company will assess the impact of these Codes and give e ﬀect in the ﬁnancial results when the Rules/Schemes thereunder are no�ﬁed.

7 The list of subsidiaries as of 31st December, 2020 is provided in Annexure A.

8 The Chief Opera �ng Decision Maker ("CODM") reviews the ﬁnancial performance at pharmaceu�cal business level, comprising of generics and ac�ve pharmaceu�cal ingredient components, which are interlinked and inter-dependent, therefore, the Company has only one reportable segment, i.e., Pharmaceu�cals.

9 As at 31st December, 2020, pursuant to Employee Stock Op �ons Scheme 2016, 404,247 op �ons were outstanding, which upon exercise are conver�ble into equivalent number of equity shares.

10 The Group con �nues to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of its business, including how it will impact its customers, employees, vendors and business partners. The management has exercised due care, in concluding on signiﬁcant accoun �ng judgements and es �mates, inter-alia, recoverability of receivables, assessment for impairment of goodwill, investments, intangible assets, inventory, based on the informa �on available to date, both internal and external, while preparing the Group's ﬁnancial results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2020.

11 Diluted EPS has been computed considering the e ﬀect of conversion of ESOPs.

12 Previous period's ﬁgures have been re-grouped/re-classiﬁed to render them comparable with the ﬁgures of the current period.

Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Limited

Annexure A

List of en ��es included in the consolidated ﬁnancial results for quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020

1 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals (Europe) R&D Ltd., U.K. 2 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Europe Ltd., U.K. 3 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals S.R.O. 4 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals SK, S.R.O. 5 Ichnos Sciences SA (Formerly known as Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals S. A.) 6 Glenmark Holding S.A. 7 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals S.R.L (liquidated with e ﬀect from 30 July 2020) 8 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals SP z.o.o. 9 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Inc. 10 Glenmark Therapeu�cs Inc. 11 Glenmark Farmaceu�ca Ltda 12 Glenmark Generics S.A 13 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Mexico, S.A. DE C.V. 14 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Peru SAC 15 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Colombia SAS, Colombia 16 Glenmark Uruguay S.A. 17 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Venezuela, C.A 18 Glenmark Dominicana SRL 19 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Egypt S.A.E. 20 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals FZE 21 Glenmark Impex L.L.C 22 Glenmark Philippines Inc. 23 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals (Nigeria) Ltd 24 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Malaysia Sdn Bhd 25 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals (Australia) Pty Ltd 26 Glenmark South Africa (pty) Ltd 27 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals South Africa (pty) Ltd 28 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals (Thailand) Co. Ltd 29 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals B.V. 30 Glenmark Arzneimi�el Gmbh 31 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Canada Inc. 32 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Kenya Ltd 33 Glenmark Therapeu�cs AG (liquidated with e ﬀect from 2 December 2019) 34 Viso Farmaceu�ca S.L., Spain 35 Glenmark Specialty SA 36 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Distribu�on s.r.o. 37 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Nordic AB 38 Glenmark Ukraine LLC 39 Glenmark-Pharmaceu�cals Ecuador S.A. 40 Glenmark Pharmaceu�cals Singapore Pte. Ltd. 41 Ichnos Sciences Biotherapeu�cs SA (Formerly known as Glenmark Biotherapeu�cs SA) 42 Ichnos Sciences Inc., USA (w.e.f. 31 May, 2019) 43 Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (Formerly known as Zorg Laboratories Private Limited) 44 Glenmark Distribuidora De Medicamentos E Produtos Cosme �cos Ltda.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

S/d

Glenn Saldanha

Mumbai, 12 February, 2021

Chairman & Managing Director