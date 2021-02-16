Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited    GLENMARK   INE935A01035

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(GLENMARK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : Newspaper Publication of Q3 FY 2020-21 Result

02/16/2021 | 12:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

������������������������

������� �������� ��� ����

�� ������

��

����������� ��������

�������� ������

�� ��� �������� ����� ���� ��� ��� ��������� ��� � ����� ������� �� ������� ���� �������� ������� ���� �������������� ��������������������� ������ ������������� ��������� ������������

�������������

������ ���� �� ����� ����� �� ���������� �� ����������� ����� �� �� ��� �������� �� ������ ��� ��������� ��� ������ ������� ���� ������� ������ �� ���� ����������� ��� ���� ��������� ��� ��� ��� ���� �� ������ �������� �� � ������ �� ������������ ���� ���������� ������������ �� ����������� ����������� �� ��� ���������� �� ������������� �� ��������� ��������� ���� ������� ���� ��������� ��������� ������ ������� ��� ������ �� �������� ���� ��� ���������� ���� ����������� �� ��������� ������ �� �� ������������� �� ��� ������ �����������

��������������� �������

���������� �����

���� ��������� �������� ���� ��������� ����� ����� ���������� ������ � ��� ����

��������� �����

�������� ������ �� �� ��������� �������� �� ������� ������� �������� ������� ������� ������ � ��� ���� ��� ���� ����������� ���� ��� ���� ����������� ���� ������ ��������������������������������� �������� ���������������������� ���� �������������������

��������� �� ��������� �������� ������� ��� ��� ������� ��� ���� ������ ����� �� ��������� ����

�� ���������

����������

������������

��

���

��

����� �������� ����

������������ ������ ���������� ����� ��� ��� ���� � ���

��

���������� ����� ������ ������ ���� ��

���

������������ ������ ��� �� � ���

����

��� ������� �

������� ���

�������� ���

��

������������ ��� ��� ������ ���� ��������� ��������� ���� � �����

������������ ������ ��� ���� ������������ ���������

��

��� ������� �� ������������ ��������� �

������� ���

�������� ���

���

������������ ��� ��� ������ ���� ������������ ��������� �� � ���

����

������������ ��� ��� ������ ��� ��������� ��� ������������ ��������� ��� � ����

���

����� ������������� ������

� ��� ����� ���� ���� ��� �� ����������� �� ����� �� ����

���� ������ ��� ������� �� ����� ���� ���� ��� �� ����������� �� ����� �� ����

� ��� ����� ���� ���� �� ����������� �� ����� �� ����

���� ������ ��� ������� �� ����� ���� ���� �� ����������� �� ����� �� ����

��

����� ������������� ������

���

����� ������������� ������ ����������� ���

� ��������������� ���������

� ������ �� ��� �������

����

����� ������

�����

������� ��� ����� ����� ���� ��������� ����������

��� �� ��� ����� ���� ������������

����� ��� ��� �������

������� ��� ��� �������

���

������� ��� ����� ����� ���� ������������ ����������

��� �� ��� ����� ���� ������������

����� ��� ��� �������

������� ��� ��� �������

��

������� ��� ����� ����� ���� ��������� ��� ������������ ����������

��� �� ��� ����� ���� ������������

����� ��� ��� �������

������� ��� ��� �������

������� ���� ���������

��� ��� �����

��� ����� �������� ������

����� ������� ���� ���������

����� ������

����� ������ �� � ���

��������

�������

�������

�������

���� ������

���� ������

����

�������

�������

�������

���� ������

���� ������

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

����������

����������

����������

����������

����������

����������

����������

����������

����������

����������

����������

����������

�����������

�����������

�����������

�����������

�����������

���������

�����������

�����������

�����������

�����������

�����������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

����������

������

������

������

������

��������

��������

������

������

������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

����������

������

������

������

��������

��������

��������

������

��������

������

������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

����������

���

���� �� ��������� ��������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

���

��������� �� ��������������

������

������

������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���

������� �� ����������� �� ������� ������ ���������������� ��� ��������������

��������

�����

��������

��������

�������

������

����������

����������

��������

����������

��������

��������

���

�������� ������� �������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

���������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

���

������� �����

������

������

������

��������

��������

��������

������

������

������

��������

��������

��������

���

������������ ���������� ��� ���������� �������

������

������

������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

���

����� ��������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

���������

��������

���������

��������

��������

��������

��������

�������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

���������

��������

���������

������

������

������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

�������

��������

�������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

����

����

�������

�����

�������

�������

������

��������

�������

��������

��������

�����

������

������

����

������

�����

�����

������

�����

����

�����

�����

�����

��������

��������

������

��������

��������

����������

�������

������

�������

������

�������

��������

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

����

������

����

����

����

����

��������

��������

��������

���������

���������

���������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

����������

���������

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

����

����

����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

����

����

����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

����

����

����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

����

����

����

�����

�����

�����

����

���������� ������ ����� ������

� ������ ��� ��� ���� ����� �� ����� ���� ������ � ��� ��������� ������� ���� ���� �������� �� ���������� ���� ������ ��������� ��������� ����� ���� ���������� ����� ������ ��� �� ��� ��������� ���� ���� ���� ���� �������� ����� ���������� ��� �� ����� �� ��������� �� �� ��� ���� ������� ���������� ��� ���������� ������������� ����������� ���� ��� �������� ��� ���� �������� ����� ��� ����� �����

��� ����� ������� ���� �������� �� ��� ����� �������� �� ��� ������ ���� �� ���� ��������� ���� ��� �������� �� ��� ����� �� ��������� �� ����� ������ ���� �� ���� ��������� �����

��� ������� ��� ��� ������� ��� ���� ������ ����� ���� ��������� ���� ��������� ���� ��������� �� � �������� ������� �� ��������� �������� �� ��� ������� ��� ���� ������ �� ��������� ������ �� ��� ���� ��������

�������� �� ��� ������� ���� ����������� ��������� ���� ������������� ������ �� �������� �� ��� ��� ������ ����������� ����������� �� ���� ��������� ���� ����� �� ������� ��� ����� ����� ������� ��������� ���� ��� ����� �� ��� ��������� ������ ��� ���� �� ��� ���� ���������� ��������� ��� ����

������� �� ������� ���������� ��� ��������� ��� ������������ ���� ������� �� ������� ���� ����������� ���� ����� ��� ������� ���� ��� ��������� ���� �� ���������� �� ��� ������ �� ��� ��������� ��� ������� �� ������� ���� ��� ������� ��� ��������� ���� ��������� �� ����������� �������

���������� ��� ����� ������ ��� ����� ���������� ��� ������� ��� ���� ����������� ��� �������� ��� ��������� ��������� ��� ����������� ������ �� ��������� ������������� ����� �� ��� �� ������������� �������� �� �������� ��� ����� ��� ���� �� ����������� �� �������� ����� ���� �� ������ ���� ���

�������� ��� ���������� ��� �������� �� �� �������� �� ��� ������ ������ ����� �� ������� �� �� ������� �� ����� ��� �����

���������� �����

���������� ����� �� ��� ���������� �������� ������� ��� ��� ������� ��� ���� ������ ����� ���� ��������� ���� �� ��� ������ ��� ��� ������ ����������� ��� �� ��� ������������ �������� ������� ��� ��� ������� ��� ���� ������ ����� ���� ��������� ���� �� ��� ������ ��� ��� ������ ����������� ��� ��

������� �� ���� ���� �������� �� ������� ������� ����� ������ ����� ������ �� ������� ������������ ���� �� �� ������ ��� ������������� �� ������ ������

��� ���� �� ������������� �� ��� ���� �� ����� ���� ��� ��� ���� �� ������ ��������� ���� �� ��� �� �� ������ �� ��� ����������� ��� ������� ���� ������ ��� ������ �� ����� ����� ��� ���� ����� �� ��� �������� ������� ���� ��� ������������� ���������� ��� �������

��� ���� �� ������������ �� �� ���� ��������� ���� �� �������� �� �������� ��

��� ����� �������� �������� ����� �������� ������� ��� �������� ����������� �� ������������� �������� ������ ���������� �� �������� ��� ����� ������������� ���������� ����������� ����� ��� ����������� ��� ���������������� ���������� ��� ������� ��� ���� ��� ���������� ��������

����� ���������������

�� �� ���� ��������� ����� �������� �� �������� ����� ������ ������ ����� ������� ������ ���� ������������ ����� ���� �������� ��� ���������� ���� ���������� ������ �� ������ �������

��

��� ����� �������� �� ������� ������� ��� ������ �� ��� �������� �������� �� ��� ������� �� ��� ��������� ��������� ��� �� ���� ������ ��� ���������� ���������� ������� ��� �������� ��������� ��� ���������� ��� ��������� ��� ����� �� ���������� �� ���������� ��������� ���������� ��� ���������

����������� �������������� �� ������������ ���������� ��� ���������� �� ��������� ������������ ���������� ������� ���������� ����� �� ��� ���������� ��������� �� ����� ���� �������� ��� ��������� ����� ��������� ��� ������� �������� ������� ��� ��� ������� ��� ���� ������ ����� ���� ��������� �����

��

������� ��� ��� ���� �������� ����������� ��� ����� �� ���������� �� ������

��

�������� �������� ������ ���� ���� ����������������������� �� ������ ���� ���������� ���� ��� ������ �� ��� ������� �������

�������� �������������� ������� �������� � ���� �� ������ �������� �� ��� ������������ �������� ������� ��� ������� ��� ���� ������ ����� �� �������� ����

�������� ������� ���� �������� ������� ����������

����������� ���� ����� ���� �� ���� �����

�������� ��������������� ������ �������� ��������������� ��

�������� ������������� ����

�� �������� ���������������� ��� �� ��������

�������������� �������� ���� ��������

�� �������� ������� ���� �� �������� ������� ���������������� ��� ��

�������� ���������� ���

�������� ������������ �������� ��� ����� ����

�������� ������������������ ����� ���� �������� ������������������

�������� ���������������� ������ ������ �������� �� �������������� �� �������� �������������� �� ��� �������� ����������� � �� �������� �������� ��� �� �������� ������� ���������� ���� �� ���� �� �������� ������� �������������� �� �������� ���������������� �� �������� ����� ����� �� �������� ����������� ���� ��

�������� ����������

��������� ��� �� �������� ������������� ������� ��� ��� �� �������� ���������������������� ��� ��� �� �������� ����� �������� ���� �� �������� ���������� ������ ������ ����� ��� �� �������� ��������������������� ��� ��� �� �������� ��������������� ��

�������� ������������ ��

��

�������� ������������������� ���� �� �������� ������������������ ��� �� �������� �������� ������������� ���� ����� ���� � �������� ����� �� ���� ����������� ������������ �������� ��������� �� �� �������� ������� ���������������� ������ ��

�������� ������������������ ��

�� �������� ������� ��� �� ��������������������������� ����

�� �������� �������������������� ���� ���� �� ������ �������� ������������ �� ��������� ����� �� �������� �������������� ��� �� ������ �������� ����� ��������� ���� ����� ��

�������� ���� ����������������������� ����� ��

���� ������������ ������� �������� ��

�������� �������������� ����������� � �������� ��������� ����� ��� ��� �� ������ �� ��� ����� �� ���������

������� �� ��������� ����

��� ����� �������� �������� � �������� ��������

Sd½F½FFS ¸Fab ¶F B/Ê SF ª¹F

¸F¶ab FB,Ê Sd½F½FFS, ru RZ ¶F½ib FFSe sqsr x

WWW.LOKSATTA.COM

S¸ûVF´F°Fa¦ûWZÀF¸FSÀF°û¨ûÀFFS±Fe -ÀFbSm¾F WF½FSm

ÀFSÀFa§F¨FF»FI ¸FûW³F ·FF¦FU°F ¹FFa¨¹FF WÀ°FZ CôFF ¸Fba¶FBÊ°F ÀF°I FS

¸Fba¶FBÊ : ÀFF´°FFdWI dUUZI¨FZ¸FFþe ÀFa´FFQI , dWaQbÀ±FF³F ´FiI FVF³F ÀFaÀ±FZ¨FZ A²¹FÃF AFd¯F ÀFF¸FFdþI ÀF¸FSÀF°FF ¨FTUTe¨FZ A¦Fi¯Fe S¸FZVF ´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨FF A¸FÈ°F ¸FWû°ÀFU ÀFû¸FUFS, rv RZ ¶FibUFSe Sûþe S½FeÔýi ³FFMë ¸FadQS ´Fi·FFQZ½Fe ¹FZ±FZ ÀFF¹FaI FTe ÀFWF ½FFªF°FF ÀFFþSF Wû¯FFS AFWZ. ¹FFd³Fd¸FØFF³FZ SF. ÀU. ÀFa§FF¨FZ ÀFSÀFa§F¨FF»FI ¸FûW³F ·FF¦FU°F ¹FFa¨¹FF WÀ°FZ °¹FFa¨FF ÀF°I FS WûBÊ»F. °FÀFZ¨F S¸FZVF ´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨¹FFUSe»F ¦FüSU ¦Fia±F k³FaQFQe´Fl¨FZ ´FiI FVF³FWe ¹FF UZTe WûBÊ»F. ÀF¸FSÀF°FF dU¿F¹F dUI dÀF°F Wû°F ¦FZ»FF. °Fû ÀFFUÊþd³FI ÓFF»FF, WZ ´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨FZ ßFZ¹F, AÀFZ ÀFF¸FFdªFI I F¹FÊI °FÊZ OFG. ÀFbSm¾F WFUSZ

´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨¹FF¸FbTZ¨F ÀF¸FSÀF°FF dU¿F¹F SF¿MÑX½¹FF´Fe

ÀF¸FSÀF°FF A²¹F¹F³F IÔZ ýi We S¸FZVF ´F°F¦a FZ AFdˉF ¸F²F·b FFBÊ Ib TI ˉFeÊ ¹FFa¨Fe ÀFIa »´F³FF. We EI A³FûJe AdJ»F ·FFS°Fe¹F ÀF§a FM³FF. dUd·F³³F ÀFF¸FFdþI dU¿F¹FF¨a FZA²¹F¹F³F,ÀFVa Fû²F³FUAd·FÀFSˉF We ÀFÀa ±FF I S°F.Z ¹FFA°a F¦F°Ê F OF.G AF¶a FOZ I S dU¸FVF,Ê ÀUF¸Fe dUUIZ F³FQa AFdˉF OF.G ¶FF¶FFÀFFW¶Z F AFa¶FZOI S dU¨FFSQVFÊ³F, A³FbÀFcd¨F°F þF°Fe- ÀFF¸FFdþI UFÀ°FU, ·FFS°Fe¹F ÀFadU²FF³FF¨FZ Aa°FSa¦F AVFF A³FZI dU¿F¹FFaUS I F¹FÊVFFTF-´FdSÀFaUFQ QZVF·FS ÓFF»¹FF. ´F°F¦a FZ ¹FFa¨¹FF¸FTb ¨Z F ÀF¸FSÀF°FF WF dU¿F¹F AF°FF SF¿MÑ½¹FF´Fe ÓFF»FF AFdˉ F°FZ°¹FF dU¿F¹FF¨FZ Jº¹FF A±FF³Ê FZ ´FUi ¢°FZ ÓFF»FZ AFWZ°F. - OFG. ÀFbSZVF WFUSZ

¹FFa³Fe ³F¸FcQ IZ »FZ.

¹FF ÀF°I FS ÀF¸FFSa·FFd³Fd¸FØF S¸FZVF ´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨FZ À³FZWe OFG. ÀFbSZVF WFUSZ ¸W¯FF»FZ, k¸FSFNUFOF dUôFF´FeN

³FF¸FFa°FS, kSeO»ÀF AFGR SF¸Fl B°¹FFQe dU¿F¹FFa°F ÀF¸FSÀF°FF ¸Fa¨FF¨Fe ´F¹FFÊ¹FF³FZ S¸FZVF ´F°Fa¦FZa¨Fe ·Fcd¸FI F ¸Fû»FF¨Fe NS»Fe. ¸FWF°¸FF Rb »FZ, VFFWc ¸FWFSFþ,OFG. ¶FF¶FFÀFFWZ¶F AFa¶FZOI S ¹FF dU¿F¹FFaUø³FIF¹F¸FÀFa§FF»FFÕÃ¹F IZ »FZ þF¹F¨FZ. AÀFF °Fû I FT Wû°FF. WTcWTc ÀF¸FSÀF°FF dU¿F¹F dUI dÀF°F Wû°F ¦FZ»FF. °Fû ÀFFUÊþd³FI ÓFF»FF, WZ ´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨FZ ßFZ¹F,l AÀFZ WFUSZ ¹FFa³Fe ³F¸FcQ IZ »FZ.

³FF¦F´FcS¨¹FF ¸FûdW°FZ UFOëFUSe»F VFFJZ°F S¸FZVF ´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨FF ¶FüdðI U¦FÊ ÓFF»FF. °¹FF U¦FFÊ»FF SF. ÀU. ÀFa§FF¨FZ d°FÀFSZ ÀFSÀFa§F¨FF»FI ¶FFTFÀFFWZ¶F QZUSÀF ßFû°FF ¸W¯Fc³F C´FdÀ±F°F Wû°FZ. °¹FFa³Fe ¶FüdðI U¦FÊ ¨FFa¦F»FF ÓFF»¹FF¶Fï»F S¸FZVF ´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨FZ I ü°FbI IZ »FZ Wû°FZ AVFe ´F°Fa¦FZ ¹FFa¨Fe AFNU¯F WFUSZ ¹FFa³Fe ÀFFad¦F°F»Fe.

¶FÈW³¸FWFSFáÑ ¸FaOTF¨FZ Ad²FUZ¾F³F I Sû³FF¸FbTZ ÕFa¶F¯Fe½FS

¸Fba¶FBÊ : ªF¦F·FSF°FeÕ ¸FWFSFáÑe¹FFa³FF EI ÂF AF¯F¯FFSZ ¶FÈW³¸FWFSFáÑ ¸FaOTF¨FZ Ad²FUZ¾F³F I Sû³FF ÀFaÀF¦FFÊ¸FbTZ ´FbPZ PI Õ¯¹FF°F AFÕZ AFWZ. QS Qû³F U¿FFË³Fe Wû¯FFSZ WZ Ad²FUZ¾F³F sqsr ¸F²¹FZ A´FZdÃF°F Wû°FZ; ¸FFÂF ¦FZ»¹FF U¿FeÊ MFTZ¶FaQe¸FbTZ Ad²FUZ¾F³FF¨FZ d³F¹FûªF³FWûD ¾FI ÕZ ³FFWe. °¹FF¸FbTZ WZ Ad²FUZ¾F³F AF°FF rr °FZ ru AFG¦FÀM sqss SûªFe ³¹Fc ªFÀFeÊ SFª¹FF°FeÕ AMÕFadMI dÀFMe¸F²¹FZ Wû¯FFS AFWZ. WZ dUÀFFUZ Ad²FUZ¾F³F AÀFZÕ.

³FûISe AFd¯F d¾FÃF¯FFd³Fd¸FØF ´FSQZ¾FF°F À±FÕFa°FdS°F AFd¯F ³Fa°FSÀ±FFd¹FI ÓFFÕZ»¹FF ¸FWFSFáÑe¹F ³FF¦FdSI Fa³Fe dUdU²F QZ¾FFa¸F²¹FZ ¸FWFSFáÑ ¸FaOTZ À±FF´F³F IZ Õe AFWZ°F. A¸FZdSI F U IG ³FOF°FeÕ ÀFUÊ ¸FWFSFáÑ ¸FaOTFa³FF EI ÂF AF¯F°F ´FSQZ¾Fe ·Fc¸Fe°F ¸FSFNe ÀFaÀIÈ°Fe¨FZ ªF°F³F I S¯FFº¹FF ¶FÈW³¸FWFSFáÑ ¸FaOTF°FRÊZ QS Qû³F U¿FFË³FeAd²FUZ¾F³F ·FSUÕZ ªFF°FZ. ¹FFAF²Fe¨FZ Ad²FUZ¾F³F sqrz ÀFFÕe ÓFFÕZ Wû°FZ. I Sû³FF¸FbTZ EI ÂF ¹FZ¯¹FFÀF ¶FaQe AÀF»¹FF³FZ ¦FZ»¹FF U¿FeÊ Ad²FUZ¾F³FF¨FZ d³F¹FûªF³F WûD ¾FI ÕZ ³FFWe. ´FdS¯FF¸Fe, Ad²FUZ¾F³F ´FbPZ PI Õ¯¹FF°F AFÕZ AFWZ.

SFª¹F ÀFSI FS¨Fe ´FFdÕIZ I OZ ´FF¨F WªFFS I ûMeÔ¨Fe ±FI ¶FFI e

d¾FÃF¯F A³FbQF³F, ´FF¯Fe´F˜e, ¸FFÕ¸FØFF I SF¨FF ÀF¸FFUZ¾F

ÕûI ÀFØFF ´Fid°Fd³F²Fe

¸Fba¶FBÊ : ¸FFÕ¸FØFFIS,´FF¯Fe´F˜e AFQe d½Fd½F²F I S-¾Fb»I °FÀFZ¨F A³FbQF³FF´FûMe SFª¹F ÀFSI FS³FZ ¸Fba¶FBÊ ¸FWF´FFdÕIZ ¨FZ °F¶¶FÕ ÀFFOZ´FF¨F WªFFS I ûMe ÷ ´F¹FZ ±FI ½FÕZ AÀFc³F °¹FF°F d¾FÃF¯FF´FûM e A³FbQF³F, ´FF¯Fe´F˜ e AFd¯F ¸FFÕ ¸FØFF I S F¨¹FF ±FI ¶FFI e¨FF ÀF¸FFUZ¾F AFWZ.

d¾FÃF¯FF¨¹FF A³FbQF³FF´FûM e °F¶¶FÕ ÀFFOZ°Fe³F WªFFS I ûMe ÷ ´F¹FFa¨¹FF ±FI ¶FFI e¨FF °¹FF°F ÀF¸FFUZ¾F AFWZ. ¸Fba¶FBÊ ¸FW F´FFdÕ IZ ¨FF S Fª¹F¾FI M W F°Fe AÀFÕZ»¹FF d¾F½FÀFZ³FZ¨FZ ´FÃF´Fi¸FbJ Cð½F NFI Sm ¸Fb£¹F¸FaÂFe AFWZ°F. °¹FF¸FbTZ SFª¹F ÀFSI FSI Oc³F ´FFdÕIZÕF ±FIe°F S¢I¸F I²Fe d¸FTZÕ, ¹FFI OZ ÀF½FFË¨FZ ÕÃF ÕF¦FÕZ AFWZ.

I Sû³FF ÀFaÀF¦FFÊ¸FbTZ ¦FZ»¹FF ½F¿FÊ·FSF°F I S AFd¯F ¾Fb»I ½FÀFbÕe ÓFFÕZÕe ³FFWe. °¹FF¸FbTZ C°´F³³F §FÀFSÕZ AFWZ. °¹FF¨F ½FZTe I S û³FFd½F¿F¹FI IF¸FFaÀFFNe´FFdÕIZÕF°F¶¶FÕQû³F WªFFS I ûMe ÷ ´F¹FFaWc³F Ad²FI °FS S¢I ¸F J¨FÊ I SF½Fe ÕF¦FÕe AFWZ.

PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

d³F²Fe¨Fe ¦FSXªF...

SFª¹FF°F d¾F½FÀFZ³FF, I Fh¦FiZÀF AFdˉF SF¿MÑ½FFQe I Fh¦FiZÀF¨FZ ÀFSI FS AFWZ. °FS ¸Fba¶FBÊ

¸FWF´FFdÕIZ °F d¾F½FÀFZ³FZ¨Fe ÀFØFF AFWZ.

WF°Fe §FZ°FÕZÕZ ´FiI »´F, ³FF¦FSe ÀFFZ¹Fe-ÀFbd½F²FF, d½Fd½F²F d½FI FÀFI F¸FZ ¹FFÀFFNe´FFdÕIZÕF¸FûNëFd³F²Fe¨Fe ¦FSªF ·FFÀF¯FFS AFWZ.

´FFdÕIZ ³FZ AF°FF ¸FFÕ¸FØFF I S, ´FF¯Fe´F˜ e ³F ·FS ¯FFº¹FF ±FI ¶FFI eQFSFaI OZ AF´FÕF ¸Fû¨FFÊ ½FTd½FÕF AFWZ. We ±FI e°F S¢I ¸F ½FÀFcÕ I ÷ ³F d°FªFûSe°F AFÕZÕe °FcM ·F÷ ³F I FP¯¹FF¨FF ´FFdÕIZ ¨FF ¸FF³FÀF AFWZ.

S Fª¹F ÀFSIFS¨Fe d½Fd½F²F I F¹FFÊÕ ¹FZ, ¾FFÀFI e¹F

Registered Oce: B/2, Mahalaxmi Chambers, 22, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 026.

Corporate Oce: Glenmark House, B. D. Sawant Marg, Chakala, O Western Express Highway, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 099.

Tel No.: +91-22-4018 9999 Fax No.: +91-22-4018 9986

Email: complianceocer@glenmarkpharma.com Website: www.glenmarkpharma.com

CIN: L24299MH1977PLC019982

°¹FF¸FbTZ ´FFdÕIZ ÕF ±FI¶FFIe¨FeS¢I¸Fd¸FTF½Fe

¹FFÀFFNe ÀFSI FSI OZ ´FFN´FbSF½FF I Sˉ¹FF¨FF d³FˉFÊ¹F ´FFdÕIZ °FeÕ d¾F½FÀFZ³FF AFdˉF I Fh¦FiZÀF¨¹FF ´FQFd²FI Fº¹FFa³Fe d³FˉFÊ¹F §FZ°FÕ F

AFWZ.

d³F½FFÀFÀ±FF³FFa³FF ´FFdÕ IZ I Oc ³F ´FF¯Fe´FbS½FNFIZÕFªFF°Fû.°FÀFZ¨F¹FF ¸FFÕ¸FØFFaÀFFNe ¸FFÕ¸FØFF I S ·FS¯FZ ÀFSI FSÕF ¶Fa²F³FI FSI AFWZ. ¸FFÂF ÀFSI FS³FZ ¦FZ»¹FF A³FZI ½F¿FFË´FFÀFc³F ¸FFÕ¸FØFFISAFd¯F´FF¯Fe´F˜e¨Fe S¢I ¸F ´FFdÕIZ ¨¹FF d°FªFûSe°F ªF¸FF IZ ÕZÕe ³FFWe.

°FÀFZ¨F SFª¹F ÀFSI FSI Oc³F ´FFdÕIZÕFÀFFWF¹¹FI A³FbQF³FdQÕZ ªFF°FZ. ÀFSI FS³FZ ´FF¯Fe´F˜e, ¸FFÕ¸FØFF IS AFd¯F A³FbQF³FF´FûMe °F¶¶FÕ ´FF¨FWþFSsxuIûMerw»FFJ

I Sû³FF¸FbTZ ´FFdÕIZ ¨¹FF AFd±FÊI dÀ±F°Fe½FS ´FdSˉFF¸F ÓFFÕF AFWZ. °¹FF¸FbTZ ´FFdÕIZ ÕF d³F²Fe¨Fe ¦FSªF AFWZ. We ¶FF¶F ÕÃFF°F §FZ°FF ¸Fb£¹F¸FaÂFe ±FI ¶FFI e¨Fe S¢I ¸F ´FFdÕIZ ÕF QZˉ¹FF¶FF¶F°F I F¹F ·Fcd¸FI F §FZ°FF°F, ¹FFI OZ ÀF½FFË¨FZ ÕÃF ÕF¦FÕZ AFWZ.

÷ ´F¹FZ ±FI d½FÕZ AFWZ°F. ¸FFÕ¸FØFF IS½F´FF¯Fe´F˜e´FûMeÀFb¸FFSmEI WªFFS wuv I ûMe ÷ ´F¹FZ, °FS ÀFFWF¹¹FI A³FbQF³FF´FûMe ÀFb¸FFSm °Fe³F WªFFS wsz I ûMe yt ÕFJ ÷ ´F¹FFa¨FF ±FI ¶FFI e¸F²¹FZ ÀF¸FF½FZ¾F AFWZ . ±FI¶FFIe¨Fe S ¢I ¸F d¸FTF½Fe ¹FFÀFFNe ´FFdÕ I F ´Fi¾FFÀF³FFI Oc³F ½FZTû½FZTe ´FFN´FbSF½FF I S¯¹FF°F ¹FZ°F AFWZ. ´FSa°Fb We S¢I¸FAôFF´F´FFdÕIZÕFd¸FTFÕZÕe ³FFW e. C Õ M ´FÃFe QS ½F¿FeÊ ±FI e°F SI ¸FZ°F ½FFP Wû°F AFWZ.

Statement of unaudited nancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December, 2020

I

II

III

IV

Total expenses (IV)

V

Prot/(loss) before excep onal items and tax (III - IV)

VI

Excep onal items (gain) (Refer note 5)

VII

Prot/(loss) before tax (V - VI)

VIII

Tax expense :

Current tax

Deferred tax

IX

Prot/(loss) for the period from con nuing opera ons (VII - VIII)

X

Prot/(loss) before tax from discon nuing opera ons

XI

Tax expense of discon nuing opera ons :

Current tax

Deferred tax

XII

Prot/(loss) for the period from discon nuing opera ons (X - XI)

XIII

Prot/(loss) for the period for con nuing and discon nuing opera ons (IX + XII)

XIV

Other comprehensive income

A (i) Items that will not be reclassied to prot or loss

(ii) Income tax rela ng to items that will not be reclassied to prot or loss

B (i) Items that will be reclassied to prot or loss

(ii) Income tax rela ng to items that will be reclassied to prot or loss

XV

Total comprehensive income

XVI

Total comprehensive income a ributable to:

- Non-controlling interests

- Owners of the Company

XVII

Other equity

XVIII

Earning per share (EPS) (for con nuing opera ons)

(of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)*

Basic EPS (in Rupees)

Diluted EPS (in Rupees)

XIX

Earning per share (EPS) (for discon nuing opera ons)

(of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)*

Basic EPS (in Rupees)

Diluted EPS (in Rupees)

XX

Earning per share (EPS) (for con nuing and discon nuing opera ons)

(of Re 1/- each) (not annualised)*

Basic EPS (in Rupees)

Diluted EPS (in Rupees)

(` In Millions)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nine months

Nine months

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nine months

Nine months

Year

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

31/12/2020

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

31/12/2020

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenue from opera ons

(a) Net sales

19,498.23

20,254.92

17,316.48

56,277.60

49,295.04

64,912.00

27,587.36

29,081.18

26,386.20

79,761.37

76,859.55

103,972.28

(b) Other opera ng income

226.55

366.73

846.37

898.05

1,753.93

2,214.31

280.27

443.61

969.41

1,078.92

1,875.25

2,437.41

Total revenue from opera ons

19,724.78

20,621.65

18,162.85

57,175.65

51,048.97

67,126.31

27,867.63

29,524.79

27,355.61

80,840.29

78,734.80

106,409.69

Other income

811.27

634.04

944.91

2,793.80

3,555.00

6,067.88

150.90

(318.81)

329.63

417.23

1,154.57

1,596.02

Total income (I + II)

20,536.05

21,255.69

19,107.76

59,969.45

54,603.97

73,194.19

28,018.53

29,205.98

27,685.24

81,257.52

79,889.37

108,005.71

Expenses

6,903.32

7,503.36

6,153.78

20,324.09

17,023.38

22,519.81

7,828.98

8,648.40

6,922.15

23,519.30

19,474.73

25,414.74

897.98

658.51

921.42

2,319.22

2,816.28

3,652.41

2,532.35

2,976.78

3,111.41

5,726.96

8,486.51

10,290.83

(197.44)

41.63

(135.20)

(313.05)

(31.19)

487.68

(1,247.66)

(1,218.03)

(770.18)

(1,641.78)

(735.35)

1,280.82

2,806.54

3,375.76

2,641.23

8,554.66

8,299.33

10,723.27

5,966.43

7,002.54

5,572.46

18,065.03

17,305.36

22,547.76

830.41

604.12

595.74

2,033.91

1,928.17

2,563.90

954.07

806.32

960.58

2,697.79

2,788.44

3,773.18

412.12

367.94

378.24

1,138.15

1,033.11

1,385.38

1,151.98

1,040.65

1,059.99

3,324.85

2,908.91

4,171.66

4,012.02

4,088.84

4,446.15

10,947.38

11,913.98

16,700.84

7,486.81

6,586.97

8,119.02

19,561.25

21,879.60

29,894.72

15,664.95

16,640.16

15,001.36

45,004.36

42,983.06

58,033.29

24,672.96

25,843.63

24,975.43

71,253.40

72,108.20

97,373.71

4,871.10

4,615.53

4,106.40

14,965.09

11,620.91

15,160.90

3,345.57

3,362.35

2,709.81

10,004.12

7,781.17

10,632.00

(459.02)

-

-

(738.92)

-

(185.54)

(134.15)

(31.40)

-

(445.45)

-

(328.76)

5,330.12

4,615.53

4,106.40

15,704.01

11,620.91

15,346.44

3,479.72

3,393.75

2,709.81

10,449.57

7,781.17

10,960.76

932.03

802.53

717.41

2,746.89

2,035.37

2,692.37

1,212.43

1,367.28

1,117.45

3,902.49

3,107.22

3,961.27

(25.16)

(215.76)

(66.27)

(119.64)

(468.07)

(891.41)

(214.50)

(313.46)

(316.03)

(815.06)

(882.67)

(760.21)

4,423.25

4,028.76

3,455.26

13,076.76

10,053.61

13,545.48

2,481.79

2,339.93

1,908.39

7,362.14

5,556.62

7,759.70

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,423.25

4,028.76

3,455.26

13,076.76

10,053.61

13,545.48

2,481.79

2,339.93

1,908.39

7,362.14

5,556.62

7,759.70

5.11

5.44

(17.06)

16.06

(42.75)

(88.83)

(0.51)

(137.89)

(21.01)

(138.03)

(223.61)

52.52

(1.79)

(1.90)

9.72

(5.62)

18.19

34.61

(0.58)

15.72

9.84

14.76

40.92

15.08

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,125.91

(291.15)

353.53

1,094.38

(181.86)

(2,248.33)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(77.86)

215.22

(39.37)

121.04

(95.88)

(276.42)

4,426.57

4,032.30

3,447.92

13,087.20

10,029.05

13,491.26

3,528.75

2,141.83

2,211.38

8,454.29

5,096.19

5,302.55

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.83

(0.43)

0.95

1.73

1.70

0.03

4,426.57

4,032.30

3,447.92

13,087.20

10,029.05

13,491.26

3,527.92

2,142.26

2,210.43

8,452.56

5,094.49

5,302.52

-

-

-

-

-

131,980.47

-

-

-

-

-

60,422.88

15.68

14.28

12.25

46.34

35.63

48.00

8.80

8.29

6.76

26.09

19.69

27.50

15.68

14.28

12.25

46.34

35.63

48.00

8.80

8.29

6.76

26.09

19.69

27.50

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15.68

14.28

12.25

46.34

35.63

48.00

8.80

8.29

6.76

26.09

19.69

27.50

15.68

14.28

12.25

46.34

35.63

48.00

8.80

8.29

6.76

26.09

19.69

27.50

Standalone

Parculars [Refer notes below]

  • (a) Cost of materials consumed

  • (b) Purchases of stock-in-trade

  • (c) Changes in inventories of nished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade

  • (d) Employee bene ts expense

  • (e) Finance costs

  • (f) Deprecia on, amorsa on and impairment expense

  • (g) Other expenses

* except for the year ended 31 March 2020

Notes:

Consolidated

  • 1 The Financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accoun ng Standards ('Ind AS') prescribed under Secon 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regula on 33 of the SEBI (Lis ng Obliga ons and Disclosure Requirements) Regula ons, 2015 (as amended) and SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016.

  • 2 The above results were reviewed by the Audit Commiee at its mee ng held on 11th February, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors at their mee ng held on 12th February, 2021.

  • 3 The results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2020 presented were subjected to a "Limited Review" by statutory auditors of the Company who have issued an unmodi ed report on the said results.

  • 4 Pursuant to the Taxa on Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 ('Ordinance') Issued by Ministry of Law and Jus ce (Legisla ve Department) on 20th September 2019 which is e ecve 1st April 2019, domes c companies have the op on to pay corporate Income tax rate at 22% plus applicable surcharge and cess subject to certain condions. The Ordinance has subsequently been enacted as Taxa on Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Company upon the amendment made an assessment of the Impact of the Ordinance and decided to con nue with the exis ng tax structure un lu lisa on of accumulated minimum alterna ve tax (MAT) credit and other exemp ons. The Company has also re-measured its deferred tax liability following the clarica on issued by Technical Implementa on Group of Ind AS implementa on Commiee by applying the lower tax rate in measurement of deferred taxes only to extent that the deferred tax liabilies are expected to be reversed in the period during which it expects to be subject to lower tax rate.

  • 5 Excep onal item:

    Excep onal items in the standalone nancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2020 of Rs. 459.02 and Rs. 738.92 respecvely and in the consolidated nancial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2020 of Rs. 134.15 and Rs. 445.45 respecvely are on account of gain from transfer of in mate hygiene brand Vwash, Momat brands in certain geographies, sale of IP assets and reimbursement of one me costs.

  • 6 The date of implementa on of the Code on Wages 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 is yet to be no�ﬁed by the Government. The Company will assess the impact of these Codes and give e ect in the nancial results when the Rules/Schemes thereunder are no�ﬁed.

  • 7 The list of subsidiaries as of 31st December, 2020 is provided in Annexure A.

  • 8 The Chief Opera ng Decision Maker ("CODM") reviews the nancial performance at pharmaceucal business level, comprising of generics and acve pharmaceucal ingredient components, which are interlinked and inter-dependent, therefore, the Company has only one reportable segment, i.e., Pharmaceucals.

  • 9 As at 31st December, 2020, pursuant to Employee Stock Op ons Scheme 2016, 404,247 op ons were outstanding, which upon exercise are converble into equivalent number of equity shares.

  • 10 The Group con nues to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of its business, including how it will impact its customers, employees, vendors and business partners. The management has exercised due care, in concluding on signicant accoun ng judgements and es mates, inter-alia, recoverability of receivables, assessment for impairment of goodwill, investments, intangible assets, inventory, based on the informa on available to date, both internal and external, while preparing the Group's nancial results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2020.

  • 11 Diluted EPS has been computed considering the e ect of conversion of ESOPs.

  • 12 Previous period's gures have been re-grouped/re-classied to render them comparable with the gures of the current period.

Glenmark Pharmaceucals Limited

Annexure A

List of en ��es included in the consolidated nancial results for quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020

1 Glenmark Pharmaceucals (Europe) R&D Ltd., U.K. 2 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Europe Ltd., U.K. 3 Glenmark Pharmaceucals S.R.O. 4 Glenmark Pharmaceucals SK, S.R.O. 5 Ichnos Sciences SA (Formerly known as Glenmark Pharmaceucals S. A.) 6 Glenmark Holding S.A. 7 Glenmark Pharmaceucals S.R.L (liquidated with e ect from 30 July 2020) 8 Glenmark Pharmaceucals SP z.o.o. 9 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Inc. 10 Glenmark Therapeucs Inc. 11 Glenmark Farmaceuca Ltda 12 Glenmark Generics S.A 13 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Mexico, S.A. DE C.V. 14 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Peru SAC 15 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Colombia SAS, Colombia 16 Glenmark Uruguay S.A. 17 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Venezuela, C.A 18 Glenmark Dominicana SRL 19 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Egypt S.A.E. 20 Glenmark Pharmaceucals FZE 21 Glenmark Impex L.L.C 22 Glenmark Philippines Inc. 23 Glenmark Pharmaceucals (Nigeria) Ltd 24 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Malaysia Sdn Bhd 25 Glenmark Pharmaceucals (Australia) Pty Ltd 26 Glenmark South Africa (pty) Ltd 27 Glenmark Pharmaceucals South Africa (pty) Ltd 28 Glenmark Pharmaceucals (Thailand) Co. Ltd 29 Glenmark Pharmaceucals B.V. 30 Glenmark Arzneimiel Gmbh 31 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Canada Inc. 32 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Kenya Ltd 33 Glenmark Therapeucs AG (liquidated with e ect from 2 December 2019) 34 Viso Farmaceuca S.L., Spain 35 Glenmark Specialty SA 36 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Distribuon s.r.o. 37 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Nordic AB 38 Glenmark Ukraine LLC 39 Glenmark-Pharmaceucals Ecuador S.A. 40 Glenmark Pharmaceucals Singapore Pte. Ltd. 41 Ichnos Sciences Biotherapeucs SA (Formerly known as Glenmark Biotherapeucs SA) 42 Ichnos Sciences Inc., USA (w.e.f. 31 May, 2019) 43 Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (Formerly known as Zorg Laboratories Private Limited) 44 Glenmark Distribuidora De Medicamentos E Produtos Cosme cos Ltda.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

S/d

Glenn Saldanha

Mumbai, 12 February, 2021

Chairman & Managing Director

Disclaimer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 05:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
02/15GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : Newspaper Publication of Q3 FY 2020-21 Result
PU
02/15GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : launches SUTIB (Sunitinib) – priced 96% lower t..
PU
02/15GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : consolidated sales rises by 3.88% to Rs. 27,605.07 Mn..
AQ
02/14GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Rise in October-December 2020 Net Profit
MT
02/14GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : Approves Repurchase of Singapore-Listed Convertible B..
MT
02/12GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of t..
PU
02/12GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : MDA Q3 FY 2020 – 21
PU
02/12GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : consolidated sales rises by 3.88% to Rs. 27,605.07 Mn..
PU
02/11GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : Gets US FDA Nod for Acne Treatment Phosphate Gel
MT
02/10GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS : receives ANDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 1 506 M 1 506 M
Net income 2021 9 206 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2021 31 701 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 138 B 1 906 M 1 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 559,50 INR
Last Close Price 490,65 INR
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Glenn Mario Saldanha Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Jayaram Philkana President & Global Chief Human Resources Officer
V. S. Mani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sriram Venkatasubramanian President, Head-Global Operations & Supply Chain
Harish Kuber Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-0.58%1 959
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.54%23 703
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.5.87%20 722
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.82%18 691
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.1.22%14 843
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-3.19%13 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ