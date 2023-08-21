Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

August 14, 2023

Utkarsh Gandhi:Good morning everyone and welcome to the Q1FY'24 Results Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Overall Performance Review of 1st Quarter FY'24

Let us review the overall performance of the Company for the first quarter of FY'24. Glenmark's consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY'24 was at Rs. 34,106 million as against Rs. 27,773 million in the corresponding quarter last year, recording an overall year-on- year growth of 22.5%. We will review each of the businesses of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, starting off with India. Sales from the formulation business in India for Q1 FY'24 were at Rs. 10,643 million as against Rs. 10,352 million in Q1 of FY'23 which means recording YoY growth of 2.8%. The lower growth was mainly on account of the full impact of divestment of few non-core brands last year as well some impact of the NLEM price revisions.

The India business contribution was at 31.3% in Q1 of FY'24 compared to 37% in Q1 last year. Glenmark's India Business continued to significantly outperform industry growth rates. As per IQVIA Q1 FY'24 data Glenmark's India Formulation Business recorded a growth of 10.7% compared to industry growth rate of 8.1%, furthermore as per the IQVIA MAT June data Glenmark's India Business grew by 13.1% compared to an industry growth of 10.3%. Glenmark's India Business continues to be ranked 14th with the market share of 2.12%. The Company also continues to have nine brands in the IPM Top 300 brands in the country as per IQVIA MAT June data.

In Q1 and MAT June 2023 contribution from the chronic therapeutic segments of Glenmark's was at 47% and 45% respectively. In terms of key therapeutic segments, Glenmark's is rank second in both Respiratory and Dermatology segments. In addition, Glenmark's is ranked 5th in the Cardiac segment and 17th in the Diabetic segment.

During the quarter, Glenmark's India Business also considerably improve that's market share in this key therapeutic areas, as per IQVIA MAT June data the dermatology market share increased to 7.42%. The Glenmark's share in the respiratory market increased to 5.65%, while