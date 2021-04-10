Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : QUARTER 4 Jan1-Mar31 View / Download

Log in
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : QUARTER 4 Jan1-Mar31

04/10/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Name of Listed Entity: GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
  2. Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security:532296,GLENMARK,EQUITY SHARES
  3. Share Holding Pattern Filed under: Reg. 31(1)(a)/Reg.31(1)(b)/Reg.31(1)(c)
    1. if under 31(1)(b) then indicate the report for quarter ending 31/03/2021
    2. if under 31(1)(c) then indicate date of allotment/extinguishment
  5. Declaration : The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information

Particulars

YES*

NO*

a

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares

*

b

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?

*

c

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?

*

d

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked‐in?

*

e

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?

*

f

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

*

*if the Listed Entity selectes the option 'NO' for the questions above, the columns for the partly paid up shares, Outstanding Convertible Securities/Warrants, depository receipts, locked‐in shares, No of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered by promoters, as applicable, shall not be displayed at the time of dissemination on the Stock Exchange website. Also wherever there is 'No' declared by Listed entity in above table the values will be considered as 'Zero' by default on submission of the format of holding of specified securities.

5 The tabular format for disclosure of holding of specified securities is as follows:

Table I ‐ Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Category

Category of Shareholder

No of

No of fully paid up

No of Partly

No of Shares

Total No of

Shareholding as

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities

No of Shares

Shareholding as a %

Number of Locked in Shares

Number of Shares pledged or

Number of equity

Shareholders

equity shares held

paid‐up

Underlying

Shares Held (VII)

a % of total no

Underlying

assuming full

otherwise encumbered

shares held in

equity shares

Depository

= (IV)+(V)+(VI)

of shares (As a %

Outstanding

conversion of

dematerialized

held

Receipts

of (A+B+C2))

converttible

convertible

form

securities

Securities (as a

(Including

percentage of

Warrants)

diluted share

capital)

No of Voting Rights

Total as a % of

No.

As a % of total

No.

As a % of total

(A+B+C)

Shares held

Shares held

Class X

Class Y

Total

(I)

(II)

(III)

(IV)

(V)

(VI)

(VII)

(VIII)

(IX)

(X)

(XI)

(XII)

(XIII)

(XIV)

(A)

Promoter & Promoter Group

6

131567217

0

0

131567217

46.63

131567217

0

131567217

46.63

0

46.63

0

0.00

0

0.00

131567217

(B)

Public

250845

150600939

0

0

150600939

53.37

150600939

0

150600939

53.37

0

53.37

0

0.00

NA

NA

149593395

(C)

Non Promoter‐Non Public

(C1)

Shares underlying DRs

0

0

0

0

0

NA

0

0

0

0.00

0

NA

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(C2)

Shares held by Employes Trusts

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

Total:

250851

282168156

0

0

282168156

100.00

282168156

0

282168156

100.00

0

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

281160612

Table II ‐ Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category

Category & Name of the Shareholder

No of

No of fully paid

No of Partly

No of

Total No of

Shareholding

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities

No of Shares

Shareholding as a %

Number of Locked in Shares

Number of Shares pledged or

Number of equity

Shareholders

up equity shares

paid‐up

Shares

Shares Held

as a % of total

Underlying

assuming full

otherwise encumbered

shares held in

held

equity

Underlying

(IV+V+VI)

no of shares

Outstanding

conversion of

dematerialized

shares held

Depository

(calculated as

converttible

convertible Securities

form

Receipts

per SCRR,

securities

(as a percentage of

1957 (VIII) As

(Including

diluted share capital)

a % of

Warrants)

(VII)+(X) As a % of

(A+B+C2

(A+B+C2)

No of Voting Rights

Total as a % of

No.

As a % of total

No.

As a % of total

(A+B+C)

Shares held

Shares held

Class X

Class Y

Total

(I)

(II)

(III)

(IV)

(V)

(VI)

(VII)

(VIII)

(IX)

(X)

(XI)

(XII)

(XIII)

(XIV)

(1)

Indian

(a)

Individuals/Hindu undivided Family

6

131567217

0

0

131567217

46.63

131567217

0

131567217

46.63

0

46.63

0

0.00

0

0.00

131567217

CHERYLANN MARIA PINTO

1

756535

0

0

756535

0.27

756535

0

756535

0.27

0

0.27

0

0.00

0

0.00

756535

ROBIN JOSEPH PINTO

1

497250

0

0

497250

0.18

497250

0

497250

0.18

0

0.18

0

0.00

0

0.00

497250

BLANCHE ELIZABETH SALDANHA

1

1110327

0

0

1110327

0.39

1110327

0

1110327

0.39

0

0.39

0

0.00

0

0.00

1110327

NEHA SALDANHA

1

6000

0

0

6000

0.00

6000

0

6000

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

6000

GLENN MARIO SALDANHA

1

955169

0

0

955169

0.34

955169

0

955169

0.34

0

0.34

0

0.00

0

0.00

955169

(b)

Central Government/State Government(s)

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(c)

Financial Institutions/Banks

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(d)

Any Other

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

SALDANHA FAMILY TRUST

1

128241936

0

0

128241936

45.45

128241936

0

128241936

45.45

0

45.45

0

0.00

0

0.00

128241936

Sub‐Total (A)(1)

6

131567217

0

0

131567217

46.63

131567217

0

131567217

46.63

0

46.63

0

0.00

0

0.00

131567217

(2)

Foreign

(a)

Individuals (Non‐Resident Individuals/Foreign Individuals

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(b)

Government

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(c)

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(d)

Foreign Portfolio Investor

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(e)

Any Other

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Sub‐Total (A)(2)

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Total Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group

(A)=(A)(1)+(A)(2)

6

131567217

0

0

131567217

46.63

131567217

0

131567217

46.63

0

46.63

0

0.00

0

0.00

131567217

Table III ‐ Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

Category

Category & Name of the Shareholder

No of

No of fully paid up

No of

No of

Total No of Shares

Sharehold

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities

No of

Sharehol

Number of

Number of Shares

Number of equity

Shareh

equity shares held

Partly

Shares

Held (IV+V+VI)

ing as a %

Shares

ding as a

Locked in Shares

pledged or

shares held in

olders

paid‐up

Underlying

of total

Underlyin

%

otherwise

dematerialized

equity

Depository

no of

g

assuming

encumbered

form

shares

Receipts

shares

Outstandi

full

held

(A+B+C2)

ng

conversio

converttib

n of

le

convertib

securities

le

(Including

Securities

Warrants)

(as a

percenta

ge of

diluted

share

capital)

No of Voting Rights

Total as a % of

No.

As a %

No.

As a %

(A+B+C)

of total

of total

Class X

Class Y

Total

(I)

(II)

(III)

(IV)

(V)

(VI)

(VII)

(VIII)

(IX)

(X)

(XI)

(XII)

(XIII)

(XIV)

(1)

Institutions

(a)

Mutual Funds

16

9233787

0

0

9233787

3.27

9233787

0

9233787

3.27

0

3.27

0

0.00

NA

NA

9233787

HDFC TRUSTEE COMPANY LTD. A/C HDFC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND

1

6071400

0

0

6071400

2.15

6071400

0

6071400

2.15

0

2.15

0

0.00

NA

NA

6071400

(b)

Venture Capital Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(c)

Alternate Investment Funds

6

138200

0

0

138200

0.05

138200

0

138200

0.05

0

0.05

0

0.00

NA

NA

138200

(d)

Foreign Venture Capital Investors

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(e)

Foreign Portfolio Investors

254

72920000

0

0

72920000

25.84

72920000

0

72920000

25.84

0

25.84

0

0.00

NA

NA

72920000

HSBC POOLED INVESTMENT FUND ‐ HSBC POOLED ASIA PAC

1

9735384

0

0

9735384

3.45

9735384

0

9735384

3.45

0

3.45

0

0.00

NA

NA

9735384

HSBC GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUNDS ‐ ASIA EX JAPAN EQUIT

1

5016540

0

0

5016540

1.78

5016540

0

5016540

1.78

0

1.78

0

0.00

NA

NA

5016540

NTASAIN DISCOVERY MASTER FUND

1

5300000

0

0

5300000

1.88

5300000

0

5300000

1.88

0

1.88

0

0.00

NA

NA

5300000

ELLIPSIS PARTNERS LLC

1

3043033

0

0

3043033

1.08

3043033

0

3043033

1.08

0

1.08

0

0.00

NA

NA

3043033

(f)

Financial Institutions/Banks

6

1539596

0

0

1539596

0.55

1539596

0

1539596

0.55

0

0.55

0

0.00

NA

NA

1539596

(g)

Insurance Companies

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(h)

Provident Funds/Pension Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(i)

Any Other

Qualified Institutional Buyer

12

14919650

0

0

14919650

5.29

14919650

0

14919650

5.29

0

5.29

0

0.00

NA

NA

14919650

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

1

3505055

0

0

3505055

1.24

3505055

0

3505055

1.24

0

1.24

0

0.00

NA

NA

3505055

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA ‐ ULIF00420091

1

4968202

0

0

4968202

1.76

4968202

0

4968202

1.76

0

1.76

0

0.00

NA

NA

4968202

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

1

3923561

0

0

3923561

1.39

3923561

0

3923561

1.39

0

1.39

0

0.00

NA

NA

3923561

Sub Total (B)(1)

294

98751233

0

0

98751233

35.00

98751233

0

98751233

35.00

0

35.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

98751233

(2)

Central Government/State Government(s)/President of India

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

Sub Total (B)(2)

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(3)

Non‐Institutions

(a)

i.Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital up to Rs.2 lakhs

244569

34819730

0

0

34819730

12.34

34819730

0

34819730

12.34

0

12.34

0

0.00

NA

NA

34423286

ii.Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 2 Lakhs

11

10105896

0

0

10105896

3.58

10105896

0

10105896

3.58

0

3.58

0

0.00

NA

NA

9505896

ASHISH DHAWAN

1

4250000

0

0

4250000

1.51

4250000

0

4250000

1.51

0

1.51

0

0.00

NA

NA

4250000

(b)

NBFCs Registered with RBI

8

13937

0

0

13937

0.00

13937

0

13937

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

13937

(c)

Employee Trusts

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(d)

Overseas Depositories (Holding DRs)(Balancing figure)

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(e)

Any Other

TRUSTS

5

7147

0

0

7147

0.00

7147

0

7147

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

7147

NON RESIDENT INDIANS

3310

1920142

0

0

1920142

0.68

1920142

0

1920142

0.68

0

0.68

0

0.00

NA

NA

1913542

CLEARING MEMBERS

223

639932

0

0

639932

0.23

639932

0

639932

0.23

0

0.23

0

0.00

NA

NA

639932

NON RESIDENT INDIAN NON REPATRIABLE

1606

826241

0

0

826241

0.29

826241

0

826241

0.29

0

0.29

0

0.00

NA

NA

826241

BODIES CORPORATES

804

3246113

0

0

3246113

1.15

3246113

0

3246113

1.15

0

1.15

0

0.00

NA

NA

3246113

I E P F

1

227618

0

0

227618

0.08

227618

0

227618

0.08

0

0.08

0

0.00

NA

NA

227618

FOREIGN NATIONALS

14

42950

0

0

42950

0.02

42950

0

42950

0.02

0

0.02

0

0.00

NA

NA

38450

Sub Total (B)(3)

250551

51849706

0

0

51849706

18.38

51849706

0

51849706

18.38

0

18.38

0

0.00

50842162

Total Public Shareholding (B) = (B)(1)+(B)(2)+(B)(3)

250845

150600939

0

0

150600939

53.37

150600939

0

150600939

53.37

0

53.37

0

0.00

149593395

Details of Significant Beneficial Owner

Sr.No.

Details of the SBO

Details of registered owner

Details of holding /exercise of right of the SBO in the

Date of

Whether by virtue of:

creation/acquis

Name

Passport

Nationalit

Name

Passport

Nationality

Shares

Voting

rights on

Exercise

Exercise

ition of

No . In

y

No. In

Rights

Distributa

of Control

of

Significant

case

case

ble

Significan

Beneficial

Foreign

Foreign

dividend

t

Interest

Nationalit

Nationalit

or any

Influence

y

y

other

distributio

n

1

BLANCHE ELIZABETH SALDANHA

Indian

SALDANHA FAMILY TRUST

Indian

15.72

15.72

15.72

No

No

19.03.2004

2

GLENN MARIO SALDANHA

Indian

SALDANHA FAMILY TRUST

Indian

8.58

8.58

8.58

No

No

19.03.2004

3

CHERYLANN MARIA PINTO

Indian

SALDANHA FAMILY TRUST

Indian

8.51

8.51

8.51

No

No

19.03.2004

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 16:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
