Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : QUARTER 4 Jan1-Mar31 View / Download

-
Name of Listed Entity: GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
-
Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security:532296,GLENMARK,EQUITY SHARES
-
Share Holding Pattern Filed under: Reg. 31(1)(a)/Reg.31(1)(b)/Reg.31(1)(c)
-
-
if under 31(1)(b) then indicate the report for quarter ending 31/03/2021
-
if under 31(1)(c) then indicate date of allotment/extinguishment
-
Declaration : The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information
|
|
Particulars
|
YES*
|
NO*
|
a
|
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares
|
|
*
|
b
|
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?
|
*
|
|
c
|
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?
|
|
*
|
d
|
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked‐in?
|
|
*
|
e
|
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?
|
|
*
|
f
|
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
|
*
|
*if the Listed Entity selectes the option 'NO' for the questions above, the columns for the partly paid up shares, Outstanding Convertible Securities/Warrants, depository receipts, locked‐in shares, No of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered by promoters, as applicable, shall not be displayed at the time of dissemination on the Stock Exchange website. Also wherever there is 'No' declared by Listed entity in above table the values will be considered as 'Zero' by default on submission of the format of holding of specified securities.
5 The tabular format for disclosure of holding of specified securities is as follows:
Table I ‐ Summary Statement holding of specified securities
|
Category
|
Category of Shareholder
|
No of
|
No of fully paid up
|
No of Partly
|
No of Shares
|
Total No of
|
Shareholding as
|
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities
|
No of Shares
|
|
Shareholding as a %
|
Number of Locked in Shares
|
Number of Shares pledged or
|
Number of equity
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
equity shares held
|
paid‐up
|
Underlying
|
Shares Held (VII)
|
a % of total no
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying
|
|
assuming full
|
|
|
otherwise encumbered
|
shares held in
|
|
|
|
|
equity shares
|
Depository
|
= (IV)+(V)+(VI)
|
of shares (As a %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
conversion of
|
|
|
|
|
dematerialized
|
|
|
|
|
held
|
Receipts
|
|
of (A+B+C2))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
converttible
|
|
convertible
|
|
|
|
|
form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
Securities (as a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Including
|
|
percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants)
|
|
diluted share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of Voting Rights
|
|
Total as a % of
|
|
|
|
No.
|
As a % of total
|
No.
|
As a % of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A+B+C)
|
|
|
|
|
Shares held
|
|
Shares held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class X
|
Class Y
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
(II)
|
(III)
|
(IV)
|
(V)
|
(VI)
|
(VII)
|
(VIII)
|
|
|
(IX)
|
|
|
(X)
|
|
(XI)
|
(XII)
|
(XIII)
|
(XIV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
Promoter & Promoter Group
|
6
|
131567217
|
0
|
0
|
131567217
|
46.63
|
131567217
|
|
0
|
|
131567217
|
46.63
|
|
0
|
46.63
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
131567217
|
(B)
|
Public
|
250845
|
150600939
|
0
|
0
|
150600939
|
53.37
|
150600939
|
|
0
|
|
150600939
|
53.37
|
|
0
|
53.37
|
0
|
0.00
|
NA
|
NA
|
149593395
|
(C)
|
Non Promoter‐Non Public
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(C1)
|
Shares underlying DRs
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NA
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
NA
|
0
|
0.00
|
NA
|
NA
|
0
|
(C2)
|
Shares held by Employes Trusts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
NA
|
NA
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
250851
|
282168156
|
0
|
0
|
282168156
|
100.00
|
282168156
|
|
0
|
|
282168156
|
100.00
|
|
0
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
281160612
Table II ‐ Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
|
Category
|
Category & Name of the Shareholder
|
No of
|
No of fully paid
|
No of Partly
|
No of
|
Total No of
|
Shareholding
|
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities
|
No of Shares
|
Shareholding as a %
|
Number of Locked in Shares
|
Number of Shares pledged or
|
|
Number of equity
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
up equity shares
|
paid‐up
|
Shares
|
Shares Held
|
as a % of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying
|
assuming full
|
|
|
otherwise encumbered
|
|
shares held in
|
|
|
|
held
|
equity
|
Underlying
|
(IV+V+VI)
|
no of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
conversion of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dematerialized
|
|
|
|
|
shares held
|
Depository
|
|
(calculated as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
converttible
|
convertible Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
form
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receipts
|
|
per SCRR,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
(as a percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1957 (VIII) As
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Including
|
diluted share capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a % of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants)
|
(VII)+(X) As a % of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A+B+C2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A+B+C2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of Voting Rights
|
|
Total as a % of
|
|
|
No.
|
As a % of total
|
No.
|
|
As a % of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A+B+C)
|
|
|
|
Shares held
|
|
|
Shares held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class X
|
Class Y
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
(II)
|
(III)
|
(IV)
|
(V)
|
(VI)
|
(VII)
|
(VIII)
|
|
|
(IX)
|
|
|
(X)
|
(XI)
|
(XII)
|
|
|
(XIII)
|
|
(XIV)
|
(1)
|
Indian
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Individuals/Hindu undivided Family
|
6
|
131567217
|
0
|
0
|
131567217
|
46.63
|
131567217
|
|
0
|
|
131567217
|
46.63
|
0
|
46.63
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
131567217
|
|
CHERYLANN MARIA PINTO
|
1
|
756535
|
0
|
0
|
756535
|
0.27
|
756535
|
|
0
|
|
756535
|
0.27
|
0
|
0.27
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
756535
|
|
ROBIN JOSEPH PINTO
|
1
|
497250
|
0
|
0
|
497250
|
0.18
|
497250
|
|
0
|
|
497250
|
0.18
|
0
|
0.18
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
497250
|
|
BLANCHE ELIZABETH SALDANHA
|
1
|
1110327
|
0
|
0
|
1110327
|
0.39
|
1110327
|
|
0
|
|
1110327
|
0.39
|
0
|
0.39
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
1110327
|
|
NEHA SALDANHA
|
1
|
6000
|
0
|
0
|
6000
|
0.00
|
6000
|
|
0
|
|
6000
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
6000
|
|
GLENN MARIO SALDANHA
|
1
|
955169
|
0
|
0
|
955169
|
0.34
|
955169
|
|
0
|
|
955169
|
0.34
|
0
|
0.34
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
955169
|
(b)
|
Central Government/State Government(s)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
(c)
|
Financial Institutions/Banks
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
(d)
|
Any Other
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
SALDANHA FAMILY TRUST
|
1
|
128241936
|
0
|
0
|
128241936
|
45.45
|
128241936
|
|
0
|
|
128241936
|
45.45
|
0
|
45.45
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
128241936
|
|
Sub‐Total (A)(1)
|
6
|
131567217
|
0
|
0
|
131567217
|
46.63
|
131567217
|
|
0
|
|
131567217
|
46.63
|
0
|
46.63
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
131567217
|
(2)
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Individuals (Non‐Resident Individuals/Foreign Individuals
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
(b)
|
Government
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
(c)
|
Institutions
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Foreign Portfolio Investor
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Any Other
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub‐Total (A)(2)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
0
|
|
Total Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)=(A)(1)+(A)(2)
|
6
|
131567217
|
0
|
0
|
131567217
|
46.63
|
131567217
|
|
0
|
|
131567217
|
46.63
|
0
|
46.63
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
131567217
Table III ‐ Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
|
Category
|
Category & Name of the Shareholder
|
No of
|
No of fully paid up
|
No of
|
No of
|
Total No of Shares
|
Sharehold
|
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities
|
No of
|
Sharehol
|
Number of
|
|
Number of Shares
|
Number of equity
|
|
|
Shareh
|
equity shares held
|
Partly
|
Shares
|
Held (IV+V+VI)
|
ing as a %
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
ding as a
|
Locked in Shares
|
pledged or
|
shares held in
|
|
|
olders
|
|
paid‐up
|
Underlying
|
|
of total
|
|
|
|
|
Underlyin
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
otherwise
|
dematerialized
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
Depository
|
|
no of
|
|
|
|
|
g
|
assuming
|
|
|
|
|
encumbered
|
form
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Receipts
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Outstandi
|
full
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
held
|
|
|
(A+B+C2)
|
|
|
|
|
ng
|
conversio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
converttib
|
n of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
le
|
convertib
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
le
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Including
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants)
|
(as a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
percenta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ge of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of Voting Rights
|
Total as a % of
|
|
|
No.
|
|
As a %
|
No.
|
|
As a %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A+B+C)
|
|
|
|
|
of total
|
|
|
of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class X
|
Class Y
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
(II)
|
(III)
|
(IV)
|
(V)
|
(VI)
|
(VII)
|
(VIII)
|
|
|
(IX)
|
|
(X)
|
(XI)
|
|
(XII)
|
|
|
(XIII)
|
(XIV)
|
(1)
|
Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Mutual Funds
|
16
|
9233787
|
0
|
0
|
9233787
|
3.27
|
9233787
|
0
|
9233787
|
3.27
|
0
|
3.27
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
9233787
|
|
HDFC TRUSTEE COMPANY LTD. A/C HDFC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND
|
1
|
6071400
|
0
|
0
|
6071400
|
2.15
|
6071400
|
0
|
6071400
|
2.15
|
0
|
2.15
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
6071400
|
(b)
|
Venture Capital Funds
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
(c)
|
Alternate Investment Funds
|
6
|
138200
|
0
|
0
|
138200
|
0.05
|
138200
|
0
|
138200
|
0.05
|
0
|
0.05
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
138200
|
(d)
|
Foreign Venture Capital Investors
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
(e)
|
Foreign Portfolio Investors
|
254
|
72920000
|
0
|
0
|
72920000
|
25.84
|
72920000
|
0
|
72920000
|
25.84
|
0
|
25.84
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
72920000
|
|
HSBC POOLED INVESTMENT FUND ‐ HSBC POOLED ASIA PAC
|
1
|
9735384
|
0
|
0
|
9735384
|
3.45
|
9735384
|
0
|
9735384
|
3.45
|
0
|
3.45
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
9735384
|
|
HSBC GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUNDS ‐ ASIA EX JAPAN EQUIT
|
1
|
5016540
|
0
|
0
|
5016540
|
1.78
|
5016540
|
0
|
5016540
|
1.78
|
0
|
1.78
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
5016540
|
|
NTASAIN DISCOVERY MASTER FUND
|
1
|
5300000
|
0
|
0
|
5300000
|
1.88
|
5300000
|
0
|
5300000
|
1.88
|
0
|
1.88
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
5300000
|
|
ELLIPSIS PARTNERS LLC
|
1
|
3043033
|
0
|
0
|
3043033
|
1.08
|
3043033
|
0
|
3043033
|
1.08
|
0
|
1.08
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
3043033
|
(f)
|
Financial Institutions/Banks
|
6
|
1539596
|
0
|
0
|
1539596
|
0.55
|
1539596
|
0
|
1539596
|
0.55
|
0
|
0.55
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
1539596
|
(g)
|
Insurance Companies
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
(h)
|
Provident Funds/Pension Funds
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
(i)
|
Any Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualified Institutional Buyer
|
12
|
14919650
|
0
|
0
|
14919650
|
5.29
|
14919650
|
0
|
14919650
|
5.29
|
0
|
5.29
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
14919650
|
|
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
|
1
|
3505055
|
0
|
0
|
3505055
|
1.24
|
3505055
|
0
|
3505055
|
1.24
|
0
|
1.24
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
3505055
|
|
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA ‐ ULIF00420091
|
1
|
4968202
|
0
|
0
|
4968202
|
1.76
|
4968202
|
0
|
4968202
|
1.76
|
0
|
1.76
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
4968202
|
|
BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
|
1
|
3923561
|
0
|
0
|
3923561
|
1.39
|
3923561
|
0
|
3923561
|
1.39
|
0
|
1.39
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
3923561
|
|
Sub Total (B)(1)
|
294
|
98751233
|
0
|
0
|
98751233
|
35.00
|
98751233
|
0
|
98751233
|
35.00
|
0
|
35.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
98751233
|
(2)
|
Central Government/State Government(s)/President of India
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
|
Sub Total (B)(2)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
(3)
|
Non‐Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
i.Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital up to Rs.2 lakhs
|
244569
|
34819730
|
0
|
0
|
34819730
|
12.34
|
34819730
|
0
|
34819730
|
12.34
|
0
|
12.34
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
34423286
|
|
ii.Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 2 Lakhs
|
11
|
10105896
|
0
|
0
|
10105896
|
3.58
|
10105896
|
0
|
10105896
|
3.58
|
0
|
3.58
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
9505896
|
|
ASHISH DHAWAN
|
1
|
4250000
|
0
|
0
|
4250000
|
1.51
|
4250000
|
0
|
4250000
|
1.51
|
0
|
1.51
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
4250000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
NBFCs Registered with RBI
|
8
|
13937
|
0
|
0
|
13937
|
0.00
|
13937
|
0
|
13937
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
13937
|
(c)
|
Employee Trusts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
(d)
|
Overseas Depositories (Holding DRs)(Balancing figure)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
(e)
|
Any Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRUSTS
|
5
|
7147
|
0
|
0
|
7147
|
0.00
|
7147
|
0
|
7147
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
7147
|
|
NON RESIDENT INDIANS
|
3310
|
1920142
|
0
|
0
|
1920142
|
0.68
|
1920142
|
0
|
1920142
|
0.68
|
0
|
0.68
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
1913542
|
|
CLEARING MEMBERS
|
223
|
639932
|
0
|
0
|
639932
|
0.23
|
639932
|
0
|
639932
|
0.23
|
0
|
0.23
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
639932
|
|
NON RESIDENT INDIAN NON REPATRIABLE
|
1606
|
826241
|
0
|
0
|
826241
|
0.29
|
826241
|
0
|
826241
|
0.29
|
0
|
0.29
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
826241
|
|
BODIES CORPORATES
|
804
|
3246113
|
0
|
0
|
3246113
|
1.15
|
3246113
|
0
|
3246113
|
1.15
|
0
|
1.15
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
3246113
|
|
I E P F
|
1
|
227618
|
0
|
0
|
227618
|
0.08
|
227618
|
0
|
227618
|
0.08
|
0
|
0.08
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
227618
|
|
FOREIGN NATIONALS
|
14
|
42950
|
0
|
0
|
42950
|
0.02
|
42950
|
0
|
42950
|
0.02
|
0
|
0.02
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
38450
|
|
Sub Total (B)(3)
|
250551
|
51849706
|
0
|
0
|
51849706
|
18.38
|
51849706
|
0
|
51849706
|
18.38
|
0
|
18.38
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
50842162
|
|
Total Public Shareholding (B) = (B)(1)+(B)(2)+(B)(3)
|
250845
|
150600939
|
0
|
0
|
150600939
|
53.37
|
150600939
|
0
|
150600939
|
53.37
|
0
|
53.37
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
149593395
Details of Significant Beneficial Owner
|
Sr.No.
|
Details of the SBO
|
|
Details of registered owner
|
|
Details of holding /exercise of right of the SBO in the
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether by virtue of:
|
|
creation/acquis
|
|
Name
|
Passport
|
Nationalit
|
Name
|
Passport
|
Nationality
|
Shares
|
Voting
|
rights on
|
Exercise
|
Exercise
|
ition of
|
|
|
No . In
|
y
|
|
No. In
|
|
|
Rights
|
Distributa
|
of Control
|
of
|
Significant
|
|
|
case
|
|
|
case
|
|
|
|
ble
|
|
Significan
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
dividend
|
|
t
|
Interest
|
|
|
Nationalit
|
|
|
Nationalit
|
|
|
|
or any
|
|
Influence
|
|
|
|
y
|
|
|
y
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
distributio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
n
|
|
|
|
1
|
BLANCHE ELIZABETH SALDANHA
|
‐
|
Indian
|
SALDANHA FAMILY TRUST
|
‐
|
Indian
|
15.72
|
15.72
|
15.72
|
No
|
No
|
19.03.2004
|
2
|
GLENN MARIO SALDANHA
|
‐
|
Indian
|
SALDANHA FAMILY TRUST
|
‐
|
Indian
|
8.58
|
8.58
|
8.58
|
No
|
No
|
19.03.2004
|
3
|
CHERYLANN MARIA PINTO
|
‐
|
Indian
|
SALDANHA FAMILY TRUST
|
‐
|
Indian
|
8.51
|
8.51
|
8.51
|
No
|
No
|
19.03.2004
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.