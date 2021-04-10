Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : QUARTER 4 Jan1-Mar31 View / Download

Name of Listed Entity: GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security:532296,GLENMARK,EQUITY SHARES Share Holding Pattern Filed under: Reg. 31(1)(a) / Reg.31(1)(b) /Reg.31(1)(c) if under 31(1)(b) then indicate the report for quarter ending 31/03/2021 if under 31(1)(c) then indicate date of allotment/extinguishment Declaration : The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information

Particulars YES* NO* a Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares * b Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants? * c Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued? * d Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked‐in? * e Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered? * f Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner? *

*if the Listed Entity selectes the option 'NO' for the questions above, the columns for the partly paid up shares, Outstanding Convertible Securities/Warrants, depository receipts, locked‐in shares, No of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered by promoters, as applicable, shall not be displayed at the time of dissemination on the Stock Exchange website. Also wherever there is 'No' declared by Listed entity in above table the values will be considered as 'Zero' by default on submission of the format of holding of specified securities.

5 The tabular format for disclosure of holding of specified securities is as follows: