Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : consolidated revenues grow 2.8% to Rs. 1,09,439 Mn in FY21

Press Release For Immediate Release

Glenmark's consolidated revenues grow 2.8% to Rs. 1,09,439 Mn in FY21.

EBITDA growth of 22.7% to Rs. 20,844 Mn with margins of 19%.

Consolidated Net Profit of Rs. 9,701 Mn with growth of 25% in FY21.

Highlights for Q4 FY 2020‐21

India Business grew by 7.7 % YoY to Rs. 8,238 Mn.

US Business recorded growth of 5.2% YoY to Rs. 8,012 Mn.

API Business grew by 26.7% YoY to Rs. 3,311 Mn.

EBITDA of Rs. 5,234 Mn grew by 12.4% YoY with margins of 18.3%.

Net Debt reduction of Rs. 2,091 Mn in FY21.

Mumbai, India; May 28, 2021: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research‐led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

For the Fourth Quarter of FY 2020‐21, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at Rs. 28,599 Mn as against Rs. 27,675 Mn recording an increase of 3.3%.

Consolidated EBITDA grew by 12.4% to Rs. 5,234 Mn in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against Rs. 4,657 Mn. in the previous corresponding quarter.

Consolidated Net Profit was at Rs. 2,339 Mn for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs. 2,203 Mn in the previous corresponding quarter, registering an increase of 6.2%.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at Rs. 1,09,439 Mn as against Rs. 1,06,410 Mn, recording an increase of 2.8% over the previous corresponding period. Consolidated EBITDA for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs. 20,844 Mn as against Rs. 16,981 Mn, recording an increase of 22.7% in the previous corresponding period. Consolidated Net Profit grew by 25% to Rs. 9,701 Mn. for the year ended March 31, 2021, as against Rs. 7,760 Mn. in the previous year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) is at Rs. 34.38 as compared to Rs. 27.5 in the previous year.

"We delivered consistent performance during the year despite operational challenges due to the COVID19 pandemic. We led from the front in india's fight against the pandemic at its very onset, with our leading brand FabiFlu," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He further added, "We have in place strategic levers to grow our businesses sustainably, with focus on strengthening our balance sheet."