  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLENMARK   INE935A01035

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(GLENMARK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:54:08 2023-02-17 am EST
438.95 INR   +0.87%
12:06aGlenmark Pharmaceuticals : receives 2nd ANDA tentative approval for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg
PU
02/16Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Gets US FDA's Second Tentative Approval for Generic Hypertension Drug
MT
02/14Nomura Adjusts Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to INR633 From INR580, Keeps at Buy
MT
News 
Summary

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : receives 2nd ANDA tentative approval for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg

02/17/2023 | 12:06am EST
Press Release

For Immediate Release

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives 2nd ANDA tentative approval

for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg

Mahwah, New Jersey, Mumbai, India; February 17, 2023 - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

USA (Glenmark) has received a 2nd tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Onglyza®1 Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of AstraZeneca AB. Glenmark's first tentative approval letter for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg was received on June 12, 2017.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2022, the Onglyza® Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $122.3 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 179 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

--End--

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296 | NSE: GLENMARK) is an innovation-driven, global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. In Vivo/Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 Companies Ranked by R&D and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2021; while Generics Bulletin/In Vivo places it in the Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Sales, 2021. Glenmark has impacted over 2.6 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

For further information, please contact:

Udaykumar Murthy | +91 9960377617 | corpcomm@glenmarkpharma.com

References:

1All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

*IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, December 2022

Disclaimer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 05:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 128 B 1 541 M 1 541 M
Net income 2023 9 696 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2023 19 544 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 123 B 1 484 M 1 484 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 15 415
Free-Float 47,8%
Consensus
