  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLENMARK   INE935A01035

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(GLENMARK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:15 2022-12-19 am EST
417.75 INR   -0.01%
12:08aGlenmark Pharmaceuticals : receives ANDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg
PU
12/18Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Gets US FDA's Final Approval for Generic Hypertension Drug
MT
12/15Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to Sell Cardiac Brand Razel to J.B. Chemicals
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : receives ANDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg

12/19/2022 | 12:08am EST
Press Release

For Immediate Release

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for

Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg

Mumbai, India; December 19, 2022 - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, the generic version of Cardene®1 Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc. Glenmark's Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2022, the Cardene® Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $10.9 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 178 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

---End---

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296 | NSE: GLENMARK) is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark is ranked among the world's top 100 biopharmaceutical companies (Top 100 Companies Ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales, 2020, by In Vivo/Scrip 100) and among the world's top 50 companies in the off- patent sector (Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies ranked by Sales, 2020, by Generics Bulletin/In Vivo). The company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks, under the category of emerging markets (2021) for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com, LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals), Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

For more information, please contact

Udaykumar Murthy | +91 9960377617 | corpcomm@glenmarkpharma.com

References

1All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

*IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, October 2022

Disclaimer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 05:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 128 B 1 544 M 1 544 M
Net income 2023 9 756 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2023 21 014 M 254 M 254 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 118 B 1 425 M 1 425 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 15 415
Free-Float -
Chart GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 417,80 INR
Average target price 493,44 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Mario Saldanha Director
Kaizad Adi Hazari Co-President, Global Head-Legal & Compliance
Darshan B. Makhey Co-President & Chief Quality Officer
Alind Sharma Co-President & Global Chief HR Officer
Ulhas Dhuppad President & Head-Pharmaceutical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-20.95%1 425
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.17.49%28 810
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.73%18 000
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-18.19%14 113
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.19.82%12 230
CIPLA LIMITED15.39%10 625