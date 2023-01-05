Advanced search
    GVR   IE00BD6JX574

GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC

(GVR)
05:14 2023-01-05 am EST
0.8310 EUR   -7.56%
05:24aGlenveagh Properties hails yearly revenue, boosted by Suburban unit
AN
04:59aBOE Rate Cut Speculation Could Hit Pound
DJ
03:56aFTSE 100 Rises as Retailers Rally After Next, B&M Updates
DJ
Glenveagh Properties hails yearly revenue, boosted by Suburban unit

01/05/2023 | 05:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Glenveagh Properties PLC on Thursday reported a strong revenue performance in 2022, driven by its Suburban business segment.

The Dublin-based housebuilder posted revenue of EUR649 million, up 36% from EUR477 million a year ago, driven primarily by increased suburban revenue.

It reported suburban revenue of EUR454 million, consisting of 1,354 unit sales and the suburban average selling price of about EUR330,000, up from EUR308,000, reflecting its "strong operational performance in a challenging environment".

Operating profit improved to around EUR70 million from EUR50.6 million, while its gross margin fell to 17% from 17.4%.

Glenveagh said it was also beginning a buyback programme to repurchase up to 10% of the firm's share capital."

Looking forward, the firm said it was "very well-positioned" to grow longer term revenue and profitability. It currently expects an earnings per share outturn for 2023 in line with its 2022 performance.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Garvey said: "We made very good progress across the business in 2022 and we continue to focus on scaling our operations to deliver high quality, sustainable homes. We have delivered strong suburban unit growth and have actively de-risked our urban land portfolio. We have also advanced our off-site manufacturing capabilities and look forward to using our sustainable and innovative manufacturing technologies to deliver for Irish homebuyers in the years to come. Our capital allocation framework has also enabled us to return approximately EUR145 million to shareholders during the year."

In September last year, the company announced a pretax profit of EUR13.0 million in the six months to June 30, more than tripled from the EUR4.3 million in the same period the year before. Revenue grew 57% to EUR200 million from EUR127.5 million last year.

Shares were down 5.0% at EUR0.84 each on Thursday morning.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 623 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net Debt 2022 38,7 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 574 M 608 M 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 98,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Garvey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Rice Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Dix Senior Independent Director
Cara Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC6.26%608
HASEKO CORPORATION-0.41%3 053
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA4.92%634
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-8.21%620
YIT OYJ7.07%585
ATAL S.A.2.45%294