Glidelogic Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended July 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.03 million compared to USD 0.048208 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.011858 million compared to net loss of USD 0.005938 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.03 million compared to USD 0.048208 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.003108 million compared to net loss of USD 0.009568 million a year ago.
September 19, 2023 at 05:14 pm EDT
