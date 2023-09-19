Glidelogic Corp. is a business body occupied with software development, encryption, blockchain technologies and related lines of business. The Company serves users whose primary significance in a messenger application is security and privacy of sent data. Alongside software-related services the Company intends to provide software development consulting services. It develops the messenger using blockchain technologies, also known as Distributed Ledger Technologies, to provide privacy and security to users and their data. The Company's messenger is a mobile platform with on-the-go data-and-funds exchange environment to an end-user. It provides a range of security and privacy tools to meet and surpass defense-grade security requirements by employing end-to-end encryption technology.