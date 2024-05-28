UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Global Atomic Corporation
Reporting Year
From
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted
2024-05-28
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E330006
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
Global Atomic Fuels Corporation, Société Minière de Dasa S.A., Global Uranium Niger Inc.
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Rein A. Lehari
Date
2024-05-28
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Country
Niger
Niger
Niger
Additional Notes:
From:
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Global Atomic Corporation
Currency of the Report
CAD
E330006
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Payee Name
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Improvement Payments
Payments
Government of Niger
Mine Ministery
922,184
Government of Niger
National Guard
369,669
Government of Niger
Customs
61,736
- The above payments are made in West African CFA francs and are translated to Canadian Dollars using the 2023 yearly average exchange rate of 449.47.
Total Amount paid to
Notes
Payee
922,184 Consists of license fees and exploration training fees
369,669 Consists of security services
61,736 Consists of custom fees
UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Global Atomic Corporation
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E330006
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes1
Improvement Payments
Project
Niger
Dasa Project
1,280,698
1,280,698
Niger
Niger Exploration
72,891
72,891
Additional Notes1:
- The above payments are made in West African CFA francs and are translated to Canadian Dollars using the 2023 yearly average exchange rate of 449.47.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Global Atomic Corp. published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 20:21:08 UTC.