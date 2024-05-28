Global Atomic Corporation is a Canada-based company, which provides a combination of high-grade uranium mine development and zinc concentrate production. The Company operates through two segments: the Uranium Business and the EAFD Business. The Companyâs Uranium Business activities presently take place in Niger, Africa. The Uranium Business segment includes four deposits with the flagship Dasa project. The Dasa project is a high-grade uranium deposit that lies within the Adrar Emoles III licence area, approximately 105 kilometers (km) south of the established uranium mining town of Arlit, in the Republic of Niger. The Company Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world.