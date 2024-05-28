UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Global Atomic Corporation

Reporting Year

From

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Date submitted

2024-05-28

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E330006

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

Global Atomic Fuels Corporation, Société Minière de Dasa S.A., Global Uranium Niger Inc.

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Rein A. Lehari

Date

2024-05-28

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Country

Niger

Niger

Niger

Additional Notes:

From:

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Global Atomic Corporation

Currency of the Report

CAD

E330006

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Payee Name

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Improvement Payments

Payments

Government of Niger

Mine Ministery

922,184

Government of Niger

National Guard

369,669

Government of Niger

Customs

61,736

- The above payments are made in West African CFA francs and are translated to Canadian Dollars using the 2023 yearly average exchange rate of 449.47.

Total Amount paid to

Notes

Payee

922,184 Consists of license fees and exploration training fees

369,669 Consists of security services

61,736 Consists of custom fees

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Global Atomic Corporation

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E330006

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes1

Improvement Payments

Project

Niger

Dasa Project

1,280,698

1,280,698

Niger

Niger Exploration

72,891

72,891

Additional Notes1:

- The above payments are made in West African CFA francs and are translated to Canadian Dollars using the 2023 yearly average exchange rate of 449.47.

