GLOBAL ATOMIC CORPORATION
Advancing the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic Of Niger
Corporate Presentation
JUNE 2024
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by the Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") and includes information from sources believed by management to be reliable. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to the accuracy of the information set forth herein. The information contained herein is as of the date hereof and is subject to change, completion or amendment without notice.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, estimates and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the company that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." These statements, estimates and projections reflect various assumptions made by the Company concerning anticipated results, which may or may not prove to be correct.
All statements contained in the presentation that address operating performance, future direction, management and control of the Company, events or developments that are expected to occur in the future (including statements related to earnings, expectations, sales of assets, capital expenditures, or statements expressing general optimism about future operating results) are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.
All monetary amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.
URANIUM
Republic of Niger
Uranium will fuel the global reactor fleet to generate clean baseload power.
ZINC RECYCLING
Iskenderun, Türkiye
Zinc concentrate produced by recycling Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD), is a key component in this region's circular economy.
LOW-CARBON BASELOAD POWER & MINERAL RECYCLING
HQ
Canada
Zinc
Türkiye
Uranium
Niger
LEADING THE WAY
DASA
PROJECT
THE ONLY
GREENFIELD URANIUM PROJECT UNDER DEVELOPMENT TODAY
Dasa is the highest- grade uranium deposit in Africa, situated in Niger's established uranium district
GLOBAL ATOMIC AT A GLANCE
Grade: highest grade outside of the Athabasca Basin
Permits & Team: mining permits secured; operating team engaged
2024 Feasibility Study: to produce 68.1 Mlb U3O8 over 23 years
Mining: ramp complete to orebody; level development underway
Plant Construction: earthworks formally commenced during Mines Minister's visit on May 3, 2024
Financing: project financing well advanced and progressing
Off-takes: four uranium agreements signed with utilities
ESG: EP4 & IFC Performance Standards; audited by Development Banks
Commissioning Q4 2025: mine development, infrastructure & plant construction ongoing
LOWEST QUARTILE PRODUCER
HIGHEST GRADE URANIUM PROJECT IN AFRICA
Mine Plan and
Feasibility Study released Q1 2024 to mine 68.1 Mlbs over 23 years
Dasa Project schematic long-section and hypothetical underground infrastructure.
Phase 1 - Flank Zone, initial 12 years
Phase 2 - Future Mine Development
Phase 3 - Surface Mineralization
2023 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
2019 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
M&I Resources from the 2019 MRE were incorporated into the 2021 Phase 1 Feasibility Study to extract 44Mlb (~20% of the ore body) over 12 years
2021-22: 16,000-meter drill program converted more Inferred Resources into M&I
Q1 2024: Updated Feasibility Study increased the Dasa mine plan from 12 to 23 years, Mineral Reserves by 50% to 73 Mlb U3O8, and uranium production by 55% to 68.1 million pounds
LARGE, HIGH-GRADE STRATEGIC ASSET
COMPARATIVE GRADE / TONNAGE REPORT AT VARYING CUT-OFF GRADES
July 2019 Estimate
May 2023 Revised Estimate
% Change
Uranium
Contained
Uranium
Contained
Contained
Cut-Off
Category
Tonnes
Content
Uranium
Tonnes
Content
Uranium
Uranium
(Mt)
eU3O8
eU3O8
(Mt)
eU3O8
eU3O8
eU3O8
(ppm)
Mlbs
(ppm)
Mlbs
Mlbs
100
Indicated
81.6
718
129.1
103.6
803
183.5
42%
Inferred
96.1
606
128.4
71.0
636
99.5
-23%
320
Indicated
32.0
1,530
108.0
44.9
1,602
158.5
47%
Inferred
35.0
1,333
102.7
25.4
1,435
80.4
-22%
1,200
Indicated
7.9
4,483
78.0
12.6
4,201
117.1
50%
Inferred
8.4
3,783
69.9
5.9
4,320
56.1
-20%
1,500
Indicated
6.2
5,328
73.1
10.1
4,926
109.6
50%
Inferred
6.3
4,563
63.7
4.4
5,349
51.4
-19%
2,500
Indicated
3.6
7,849
61.9
5.7
7,258
91.0
47%
Inferred
3.4
6,838
51.4
2.4
8,211
43.2
-16%
10,000
Indicated
0.6
24,401
31.1
0.9
22,185
43.5
40%
Inferred
0.8
14,598
25.3
0.6
18,362
25.3
0%
2024 FEASIBILITY STUDY HIGHLIGHTS
Summary Project Metrics @ US$75/lb U3O8 (USD)
Project Economics
After-tax NPV (8% discount rate)
US$M
$917
After-tax IRR
%
57%
Cash flow (before CapEx & taxes)
US$M
$2,948
Undiscounted after-tax cash flow (net of CapEx)
US$M
$1,839
After-tax payback period from Jan 2024
Years
4.2
After-tax payback period from start-up
Years
2.2
Unit Operating Costs
LOM average cash cost(1) before royalties
$/lb U O
8
$25.62
3
LOM average cash cost(1)
$/lb U O
8
$30.73
3
AISC(2)
$/lb U O
8
$35.70
3
- Cash cost per pound represents mining, processing, onsite and offsite general and administrative costs, selling expenses and royalties, divided by recovered U3O8.
- All-insustaining cost per pound of uranium represents mining, processing, site and offsite general and administrative costs, royalties and sustaining capital expenditures including rehabilitation provision, divided by recovered U3O8.
- Pay-backis based on total cost, including amounts already paid.
10
