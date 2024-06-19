GLOBAL ATOMIC CORPORATION

Advancing the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic Of Niger

Corporate Presentation

JUNE 2024

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by the Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") and includes information from sources believed by management to be reliable. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to the accuracy of the information set forth herein. The information contained herein is as of the date hereof and is subject to change, completion or amendment without notice.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, estimates and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the company that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." These statements, estimates and projections reflect various assumptions made by the Company concerning anticipated results, which may or may not prove to be correct.

All statements contained in the presentation that address operating performance, future direction, management and control of the Company, events or developments that are expected to occur in the future (including statements related to earnings, expectations, sales of assets, capital expenditures, or statements expressing general optimism about future operating results) are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

All monetary amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

2

URANIUM

Republic of Niger

Uranium will fuel the global reactor fleet to generate clean baseload power.

ZINC RECYCLING

Iskenderun, Türkiye

Zinc concentrate produced by recycling Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD), is a key component in this region's circular economy.

LOW-CARBON BASELOAD POWER & MINERAL RECYCLING

HQ

Canada

Zinc

Türkiye

Uranium

Niger

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

3

LEADING THE WAY

DASA

PROJECT

THE ONLY

GREENFIELD URANIUM PROJECT UNDER DEVELOPMENT TODAY

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

4

Dasa is the highest- grade uranium deposit in Africa, situated in Niger's established uranium district

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

5

GLOBAL ATOMIC AT A GLANCE

Grade: highest grade outside of the Athabasca Basin

Permits & Team: mining permits secured; operating team engaged

2024 Feasibility Study: to produce 68.1 Mlb U3O8 over 23 years

Mining: ramp complete to orebody; level development underway

Plant Construction: earthworks formally commenced during Mines Minister's visit on May 3, 2024

Financing: project financing well advanced and progressing

Off-takes: four uranium agreements signed with utilities

ESG: EP4 & IFC Performance Standards; audited by Development Banks

Commissioning Q4 2025: mine development, infrastructure & plant construction ongoing

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

LOWEST QUARTILE PRODUCER

6

HIGHEST GRADE URANIUM PROJECT IN AFRICA

Mine Plan and

Feasibility Study released Q1 2024 to mine 68.1 Mlbs over 23 years

Dasa Project schematic long-section and hypothetical underground infrastructure.

Phase 1 - Flank Zone, initial 12 years

Phase 2 - Future Mine Development

Phase 3 - Surface Mineralization

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

7

2023 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

2019 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

M&I Resources from the 2019 MRE were incorporated into the 2021 Phase 1 Feasibility Study to extract 44Mlb (~20% of the ore body) over 12 years

2021-22: 16,000-meter drill program converted more Inferred Resources into M&I

Q1 2024: Updated Feasibility Study increased the Dasa mine plan from 12 to 23 years, Mineral Reserves by 50% to 73 Mlb U3O8, and uranium production by 55% to 68.1 million pounds

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

8

LARGE, HIGH-GRADE STRATEGIC ASSET

COMPARATIVE GRADE / TONNAGE REPORT AT VARYING CUT-OFF GRADES

July 2019 Estimate

May 2023 Revised Estimate

% Change

Uranium

Contained

Uranium

Contained

Contained

Cut-Off

Category

Tonnes

Content

Uranium

Tonnes

Content

Uranium

Uranium

(Mt)

eU3O8

eU3O8

(Mt)

eU3O8

eU3O8

eU3O8

(ppm)

Mlbs

(ppm)

Mlbs

Mlbs

100

Indicated

81.6

718

129.1

103.6

803

183.5

42%

Inferred

96.1

606

128.4

71.0

636

99.5

-23%

320

Indicated

32.0

1,530

108.0

44.9

1,602

158.5

47%

Inferred

35.0

1,333

102.7

25.4

1,435

80.4

-22%

1,200

Indicated

7.9

4,483

78.0

12.6

4,201

117.1

50%

Inferred

8.4

3,783

69.9

5.9

4,320

56.1

-20%

1,500

Indicated

6.2

5,328

73.1

10.1

4,926

109.6

50%

Inferred

6.3

4,563

63.7

4.4

5,349

51.4

-19%

2,500

Indicated

3.6

7,849

61.9

5.7

7,258

91.0

47%

Inferred

3.4

6,838

51.4

2.4

8,211

43.2

-16%

10,000

Indicated

0.6

24,401

31.1

0.9

22,185

43.5

40%

Inferred

0.8

14,598

25.3

0.6

18,362

25.3

0%

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

9

2024 FEASIBILITY STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

Summary Project Metrics @ US$75/lb U3O8 (USD)

Project Economics

After-tax NPV (8% discount rate)

US$M

$917

After-tax IRR

%

57%

Cash flow (before CapEx & taxes)

US$M

$2,948

Undiscounted after-tax cash flow (net of CapEx)

US$M

$1,839

After-tax payback period from Jan 2024

Years

4.2

After-tax payback period from start-up

Years

2.2

Unit Operating Costs

LOM average cash cost(1) before royalties

$/lb U O

8

$25.62

3

LOM average cash cost(1)

$/lb U O

8

$30.73

3

AISC(2)

$/lb U O

8

$35.70

3

  1. Cash cost per pound represents mining, processing, onsite and offsite general and administrative costs, selling expenses and royalties, divided by recovered U3O8.
  2. All-insustaining cost per pound of uranium represents mining, processing, site and offsite general and administrative costs, royalties and sustaining capital expenditures including rehabilitation provision, divided by recovered U3O8.
  3. Pay-backis based on total cost, including amounts already paid.

TSX: GLO | OTCQX: GLATF | FRA: G12

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Global Atomic Corp. published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 18:53:05 UTC.