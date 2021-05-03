Log in
    GBML   CA37958K1093

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

(GBML)
Global Battery Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/03/2021 | 07:35am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (FSE: REZ) (OTCQB: REZZF) (the "Company" or "GBML") is pleased to announce the voting results from the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") held on April 30, 2021 (the "Meeting").

All matters put forward before the Shareholders at the Meeting for consideration and approval, including the ratification and approval of the mining option and royalty agreement dated July 21, 2020, with Minsur, S.A. as related to the Lara copper property in Peru, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 11, 2021, were approved.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB. GBML currently has three projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland, (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King property in Utah, and (3) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty.

Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD
President & CEO
T: 604-649-2350
E: MM@gbml.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82636


© Newsfilecorp 2021
