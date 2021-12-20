Global Battery Metals : _FY2022 Q2 Financial Statements

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
October 31,
April 30,
Note
2021
2021
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash
2,037,285
2,674,570
Receivables
18,220
13,834
Prepaid expenses and deposits
50,478
62,421
2,105,983
2,750,825
Mineral property interests
4
4,568,864
4,765,888
6,674,847
7,516,713
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
141,600
109,451
Equity
Share capital
6
14,988,543
14,738,489
Contributed surplus
6
2,849,426
2,907,789
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(568,147)
(463,092)
Deficit
(12,614,728)
(11,750,128)
Equity attributable to shareholders
4,655,094
5,433,058
Non-controlling interest
1,878,153
1,974,204
6,533,247
7,407,262
6,674,847
7,516,713
Contingencies (Note 11)
Subsequent event (Note 12)
On behalf of the Board:
"Alan Matthews"
Director
"Michael Murphy"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
Three months ended
Six months ended
October 31
October 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Business investigation costs
307,311
2,225
521,586
13,725
Consulting fees
7
7,738
7,337
15,517
11,786
Exploration costs
5, 7
18,379
27,591
18,379
52,329
Investor relations
21,053
1,080
46,510
1,080
Management salaries and benefits
7
37,500
37,500
75,668
75,427
Office administration
39,745
22,139
76,732
48,696
Professional fees
70,993
20,495
84,608
38,329
Property Investigation
1,688
23,405
5,369
23,405
Share-based payments
6
-
59,686
-
59,686
Shareholders' information
13,786
11,768
30,327
21,869
Loss from operations for the period
(518,193)
(213,226)
(874,696)
(346,332)
Interest income
-
49
-
49
Loss for the period
(518,193)
(213,177)
(874,696)
(346,283)
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign
operation
6,834
(158,180)
(191,010)
(596,984)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(511,359)
(371,357)
(1,065,706)
(943,267)
Loss for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(509,856)
(196,001)
(864,600)
(313,250)
Non-controlling interest (NCI)
(8,337)
(17,176)
(10,096)
(33,033)
(518,193)
(213,177)
(874,696)
(346,283)
Comprehensive loss for the period
attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(506,096)
(283,001)
(969,655)
(641,591)
Non-controlling interest (NCI)
(5,263)
(88,356)
(96,051)
(301,676)
(511,359)
(371,357)
(1,065,706)
(943,267)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
Basic and diluted
55,811,772
32,300,839
55,567,141
32,300,839
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Equity
For the six months ended October 31,
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Common
Share
Contributed
Shares
Capital
Surplus
AOCI
Deficit
NCI
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, April 30, 2020
32,300,839
11,591,454
1,948,441
193,761
(9,795,921)
2,559,588
6,497,323
Share-based payments
-
-
59,686
-
-
-
59,686
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(313,250)
(33,033)
(346,283)
OCI for the period
-
-
-
(328,341)
-
(268,643)
(596,984)
Balance, October 31, 2020
32,300,839
11,591,454
2,008,127
(134,580)
(10,109,171)
2,257,912
5,613,742
Shares issued pursuant to
Private placement
11,766,667
1,205,000
-
-
-
-
1,205,000
Exercise of warrants
8,984,072
1,642,050
(5,030)
-
-
-
1,637,020
Exercise of options
1,234,000
349,851
(163,451)
-
-
-
186,400
Exercise of compensation options
236,800
40,891
(17,211)
-
-
-
23,680
Share issue costs
-
(115,757)
56,751
-
-
-
(59,006)
Shares issued for business investigation
250,000
25,000
-
-
-
-
25,000
Shares to be issued for business investigation
-
-
57,600
-
-
-
57,600
Share-based payments
-
-
971,003
-
-
-
971,003
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,640,957)
(14,924)
(1,655,881)
OCI for the period
-
-
-
(328,512)
-
(268,784)
(597,296)
Balance, April 30, 2021
54,772,378
14,738,489
2,907,789
(463,092)
(11,750,128)
1,974,204
7,407,262
Shares issued pursuant to
Exercise of warrants
904,611
136,454
(763)
-
-
-
135,691
Shares issued for consulting fees
320,000
113,600
(57,600)
-
-
-
56,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(864,600)
(10,096)
(874,696)
OCI for the period
-
-
-
(105,055)
-
(85,955)
(191,010)
Balance, October 31, 2021
55,996,989
14,988,543
2,849,426
(568,147)
(12,614,728)
1,878,153
6,533,247
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
