Global Battery Metals : _FY2022 Q2 Financial Statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) October 31, April 30, Note 2021 2021 $ $ Assets Current Cash 2,037,285 2,674,570 Receivables 18,220 13,834 Prepaid expenses and deposits 50,478 62,421 2,105,983 2,750,825 Mineral property interests 4 4,568,864 4,765,888 6,674,847 7,516,713 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7 141,600 109,451 Equity Share capital 6 14,988,543 14,738,489 Contributed surplus 6 2,849,426 2,907,789 Accumulated other comprehensive income (568,147) (463,092) Deficit (12,614,728) (11,750,128) Equity attributable to shareholders 4,655,094 5,433,058 Non-controlling interest 1,878,153 1,974,204 6,533,247 7,407,262 6,674,847 7,516,713 Contingencies (Note 11) Subsequent event (Note 12) On behalf of the Board: "Alan Matthews" Director "Michael Murphy" Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Note Three months ended Six months ended October 31 October 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Business investigation costs 307,311 2,225 521,586 13,725 Consulting fees 7 7,738 7,337 15,517 11,786 Exploration costs 5, 7 18,379 27,591 18,379 52,329 Investor relations 21,053 1,080 46,510 1,080 Management salaries and benefits 7 37,500 37,500 75,668 75,427 Office administration 39,745 22,139 76,732 48,696 Professional fees 70,993 20,495 84,608 38,329 Property Investigation 1,688 23,405 5,369 23,405 Share-based payments 6 - 59,686 - 59,686 Shareholders' information 13,786 11,768 30,327 21,869 Loss from operations for the period (518,193) (213,226) (874,696) (346,332) Interest income - 49 - 49 Loss for the period (518,193) (213,177) (874,696) (346,283) Other comprehensive income (OCI) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operation 6,834 (158,180) (191,010) (596,984) Total comprehensive loss for the period (511,359) (371,357) (1,065,706) (943,267) Loss for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (509,856) (196,001) (864,600) (313,250) Non-controlling interest (NCI) (8,337) (17,176) (10,096) (33,033) (518,193) (213,177) (874,696) (346,283) Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (506,096) (283,001) (969,655) (641,591) Non-controlling interest (NCI) (5,263) (88,356) (96,051) (301,676) (511,359) (371,357) (1,065,706) (943,267) Loss per share Basic and diluted (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 55,811,772 32,300,839 55,567,141 32,300,839 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements