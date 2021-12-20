Log in
Global Battery Metals : _FY2022 Q2 Financial Statements

12/20/2021 | 02:10pm EST
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

October 31,

April 30,

Note

2021

2021

$

$

Assets

Current

Cash

2,037,285

2,674,570

Receivables

18,220

13,834

Prepaid expenses and deposits

50,478

62,421

2,105,983

2,750,825

Mineral property interests

4

4,568,864

4,765,888

6,674,847

7,516,713

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

141,600

109,451

Equity

Share capital

6

14,988,543

14,738,489

Contributed surplus

6

2,849,426

2,907,789

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(568,147)

(463,092)

Deficit

(12,614,728)

(11,750,128)

Equity attributable to shareholders

4,655,094

5,433,058

Non-controlling interest

1,878,153

1,974,204

6,533,247

7,407,262

6,674,847

7,516,713

Contingencies (Note 11)

Subsequent event (Note 12)

On behalf of the Board:

"Alan Matthews"

Director

"Michael Murphy"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

Three months ended

Six months ended

October 31

October 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Business investigation costs

307,311

2,225

521,586

13,725

Consulting fees

7

7,738

7,337

15,517

11,786

Exploration costs

5, 7

18,379

27,591

18,379

52,329

Investor relations

21,053

1,080

46,510

1,080

Management salaries and benefits

7

37,500

37,500

75,668

75,427

Office administration

39,745

22,139

76,732

48,696

Professional fees

70,993

20,495

84,608

38,329

Property Investigation

1,688

23,405

5,369

23,405

Share-based payments

6

-

59,686

-

59,686

Shareholders' information

13,786

11,768

30,327

21,869

Loss from operations for the period

(518,193)

(213,226)

(874,696)

(346,332)

Interest income

-

49

-

49

Loss for the period

(518,193)

(213,177)

(874,696)

(346,283)

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

operation

6,834

(158,180)

(191,010)

(596,984)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(511,359)

(371,357)

(1,065,706)

(943,267)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

(509,856)

(196,001)

(864,600)

(313,250)

Non-controlling interest (NCI)

(8,337)

(17,176)

(10,096)

(33,033)

(518,193)

(213,177)

(874,696)

(346,283)

Comprehensive loss for the period

attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

(506,096)

(283,001)

(969,655)

(641,591)

Non-controlling interest (NCI)

(5,263)

(88,356)

(96,051)

(301,676)

(511,359)

(371,357)

(1,065,706)

(943,267)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

Basic and diluted

55,811,772

32,300,839

55,567,141

32,300,839

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Equity

For the six months ended October 31,

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Common

Share

Contributed

Shares

Capital

Surplus

AOCI

Deficit

NCI

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, April 30, 2020

32,300,839

11,591,454

1,948,441

193,761

(9,795,921)

2,559,588

6,497,323

Share-based payments

-

-

59,686

-

-

-

59,686

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(313,250)

(33,033)

(346,283)

OCI for the period

-

-

-

(328,341)

-

(268,643)

(596,984)

Balance, October 31, 2020

32,300,839

11,591,454

2,008,127

(134,580)

(10,109,171)

2,257,912

5,613,742

Shares issued pursuant to

Private placement

11,766,667

1,205,000

-

-

-

-

1,205,000

Exercise of warrants

8,984,072

1,642,050

(5,030)

-

-

-

1,637,020

Exercise of options

1,234,000

349,851

(163,451)

-

-

-

186,400

Exercise of compensation options

236,800

40,891

(17,211)

-

-

-

23,680

Share issue costs

-

(115,757)

56,751

-

-

-

(59,006)

Shares issued for business investigation

250,000

25,000

-

-

-

-

25,000

Shares to be issued for business investigation

-

-

57,600

-

-

-

57,600

Share-based payments

-

-

971,003

-

-

-

971,003

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,640,957)

(14,924)

(1,655,881)

OCI for the period

-

-

-

(328,512)

-

(268,784)

(597,296)

Balance, April 30, 2021

54,772,378

14,738,489

2,907,789

(463,092)

(11,750,128)

1,974,204

7,407,262

Shares issued pursuant to

Exercise of warrants

904,611

136,454

(763)

-

-

-

135,691

Shares issued for consulting fees

320,000

113,600

(57,600)

-

-

-

56,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(864,600)

(10,096)

(874,696)

OCI for the period

-

-

-

(105,055)

-

(85,955)

(191,010)

Balance, October 31, 2021

55,996,989

14,988,543

2,849,426

(568,147)

(12,614,728)

1,878,153

6,533,247

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Disclaimer

Global Battery Metals Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 19:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
