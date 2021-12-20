Global Battery Metals : _FY2022 Q2 Management's Discussion and Analysis

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 The information contained in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 ("MD&A") has been prepared as of December 15, 2021. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 as well as the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2021 and the accompanying MD&A for the year then ended. The referenced unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are expressed in the Company's presentational currency of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS Business description The Company's principal business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, with its head office located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 55% controlling interest in the Lara Property in southern Peru through Minas Dixon S.A ("Minas Dixon"). It holds an option to acquire up to 90% interest in the North West Leinster Property in the Republic of Ireland and owns 100% of the Lithium King property in Utah. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GBML and on the OTCQB under the symbol of REZZF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "3F2.F". Recent highlights On November 17, 2021, announced that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire up to 100% interest in the Lapoile Lithium Project in Newfoundland. On October 22, 2021, the Company announced that it has issued an aggregate of 320,000 common shares for services rendered pursuant to financial advisory services agreement between the Company and a third-party mining advisory firm. On October 8, 2021, the Company announced that it has begun negotiations with the owner of mineral rights of the Sawyer Camp prospective nickel-copper project in Michigan to amend the current non-binding letter of intent to one that is binding upon the parties to the agreement. On September 17, 2021, the Company provide an update on the Lithium King property. It has renewed leases on 88 claims covering a total 1,760 acres. On September 13, 2021, the Company announced that it had completed three of the six drill holes at its North West Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland and had received assay results. On August 3, 2021, the Company announced that Minas Dixon S.A, its 55% owned Peruvian subsidiary received US$200,000 as part of the Option and Royalty Agreement for the Lara Copper Project. 1

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS Lara Property The Company entered into an Option and Royalty Agreement ("the Agreement"), together with Lara Exploration through Minas Dixon, for the sale of the Lara Property to Minsur S.A and a 1.5% NSR royalty. Under the terms of the Agreement the Company and Lara Exploration have granted Minsur S.A an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Property by making staged cash payments of US$5,759,000 based on the satisfaction of the following various milestones: Option Payments (US$) Payments received Upon Registration of the Agreement before Public Notary 59,000 One year from Registration of the Agreement 200,000 Milestone of potential future payments Approval of Environmental Study and Start of Work ("DIA-IA") 200,000 One year from approval of the DIA-IA 300,000 Approval of Semi-Detailed Environmental Study ("EIA-SD") 500,000 One year from approval of the EIA-SD 1,500,000 Upon transfer of Title 3,000,000 Total (US$) 5,759,000 The Lara Property is made up of a porphyry center known as Lara. It has been delineated with a corridor of hydrothermal alteration extending over several kilometers. Preliminary metallurgical test work, completed in the late 1990's, indicates that the enriched zone of the Lara Property is amenable to low-cost solvent extraction and electro-winning processing. North West Leinster Lithium Property On April 21, 2020, the Company entered into an amended Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with LRH Resources Ltd (LRHR), an arm's length private company. The LOI re-defines the option agreement as previously announced on October 28, 2018, in which the Company has the option to acquire up to 90% of the North West Leinster Lithium Property in the Republic of Ireland. The Company now has the right to exercise the following options: By spending €85,000 on exploration expenditures and up to €6,500 in license charges, fees and rents to keep the property in good standing by October 12 th , 2022 an initial 17.5% interest can be acquired by providing notice to LRHR ("1st Option Notice"). To date €160,500 (CAD $270,797) of exploration expenditures have been incurred.

, 2022 an initial 17.5% interest can be acquired by providing notice to LRHR ("1st Option Notice"). To date €160,500 (CAD $270,797) of exploration expenditures have been incurred. The Company can exercise the second option by spending €500,000 on expenditures within two years following receipt by LRHR of the 1 st Option Notice and paying LRHR €50,000 in either cash or a combination of cash and common shares of the Company, at the option of the Company, with at least €5,000 is payable in cash. Upon the above, a further 37.5% interest can be acquired by providing notice to LRHR ("2 nd Option Notice").

Option Notice and paying LRHR €50,000 in either cash or a combination of cash and common shares of the Company, at the option of the Company, with at least €5,000 is payable in cash. Upon the above, a further 37.5% interest can be acquired by providing notice to LRHR ("2 Option Notice"). The Company can exercise the third option upon spending a further €1,000,000 on expenditures within two years following receipt by LRHR of the 2 nd Option Notice and paying LRHR €200,00 in either cash or a combination of cash and commons shares of the Company, at the option of the Company, of which at least €20,000 is payable in cash. Upon this, an additional 35% interest will be acquired by the Company. 2

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 Pursuant to the original agreement with LRHR the Company made a cash payment of €10,000 (Paid - CAD $15,438) and incurred €106,654 (CAD - $165,828) of exploration expenses. This completed the due diligence required to enter into the LOI above. Lithium King The Company acquired through staking the Lithium King Property. It is located on the west side of the Great Salt Lake Basin in western Utah, adjacent to the community of Wendover, Utah. The Property has the potential to host a lithium, and magnesium brine deposit in an existing mineral producing location in a mining-friendly State. Lapoile Lithium Project Subsequent to October 31, 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire up to 100% interest in the Lapoile Lithium Project in Newfoundland. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire up to 100% interest in the Property by meeting certain requirements. The below table summaries certain milestones, cash payments to the optionors, and issuing number of common shares. Cash Value of Interest Acquired by Milestone(s)/Date(s) Payment Shares to be GBML in Due Issued the Property ($) ($) (%) Cash payment due within five business days of 31,000 - - execution of the Agreement (paid subsequently) Share issuance due within five business days of receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval (no - 25,000 - later than first anniversary of Agreement Cash payment due no later than first anniversary of 20,000 - - Agreement Cash payment and share issuance due no later than 30,000 87,500 - second anniversary of Agreement Cash payment due no later than third anniversary of 40,000 - 51% Agreement Incur Exploration Costs (as defined in the - - 75% Agreement) of $2,000,000 Within 30 days of delivery of an economic 50,000 425,000 100% technical report 1 GBML may make the final payment and share issuances at its discretion without delivery of the technical report. Economic technical report defined as a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report establishing Mineral Resources at 10 million tonnes at ≥ 1% Li 2 O. 3

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 EXPLORATION UPDATE Recently collected magnetic and gravity data form the Lithium King Project is being reviewed to plan a drill test the basin for lithium-rich brines. At North West Leinster, data from the Second Quarter drill program is being reviewed to determine next steps. An exploration licence application submitted by LRH Resources is pending. The application area covers a historic trench with a 1.8m-thickspodumene-pegmatite vein. Recent prospecting located float samples (grab samples) yielding up to 2.95% Li2O over the trench location. The license application area adjoins and is immediately south of Ganfeng-ILC's Avalonia Project. Due diligence work has been completed on a nickel property located on privately held mineral rights in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan. Work to date has included completion of stratigraphic holes to test lithology below a cover sequence of Paleozoic sedimentary rocks. Negotiations on binding exploration and mining lease agreements are nearing completion and execution of the agreements is expected in the Fourth Quarter. QUARTERLY INFORMATION The following is selected financial data from the Company's unaudited quarterly financial statements for the last eight quarters ending with the most recently completed quarter, being the three months ended October 31, 2021. Three months ended October 31, July 31, April 30, January 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenues - - - - Net Loss (518,193) (356,503) (1,332,007) (323,874) Loss per share attributable to shareholders(1) (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.01) Three months ended October 31, July 31, April 30, January 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenues - - - - Net Loss (213,177) (133,106) (158,494) (131,782) Loss per share attributable to shareholders (1) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) The basic and diluted loss per share calculation results in the same amount due to the anti-dilutive effect of outstanding stock options and warrants. The net loss for the three months ended April 30, 2021 includes non-cash share based payments of $971,003 relating to the grant of 2,675,000 stock options. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The loss for the three months ended October 31, 2021 was $518,193 compared with $213,177 for the three months ended October 31, 2020. The increase in loss for the period is primarily due to the following: a) Business Investigation costs $307,311 (2020 - $2,225) The Company incurred business investigation costs during the three months ended October 31, 2021 as it reviewed potential acquisitions. 4