Global Battery Metals : _FY2022 Q3 Financial Statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

January 31, April 30, Note 2022 2021 $ $ Assets Current Cash 1,690,755 2,674,570 Receivables 6,365 13,834 Prepaid expenses and deposits 40,273 62,421 1,737,393 2,750,825 Mineral property interests 4 4,857,018 4,765,888 6,594,411 7,516,713 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7 41,985 109,451 Equity Share capital 6 14,988,543 14,738,489 Contributed surplus 6 2,849,426 2,907,789 Accumulated other comprehensive income (417,716) (463,092) Deficit (12,858,820) (11,750,128) Equity attributable to shareholders 4,561,433 5,433,058 Non-controlling interest 1,990,993 1,974,204 6,552,426 7,407,262 6,594,411 7,516,713 Contingencies (Note 11) Subsequent event (Note 12) On behalf of the Board:

"Alan Matthews"

Director

"Michael Murphy"

DirectorThe accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months endedNoteNine months ended

January 31

January 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Business investigation costs 81,929 59,430 603,515 73,155 Consulting fees 7 5,484 6,860 21,001 18,646 Exploration costs 5, 7 5,655 8,126 24,034 60,455 Investor relations 11,183 11,914 57,693 12,994 Management salaries and benefits 7 38,473 38,417 114,141 113,844 Office administration 45,079 24,277 121,811 72,924 Professional fees 49,169 21,561 133,777 59,890 Property Investigation 6,833 143,168 12,202 166,573 Share-based payments 6 - - - 59,686 Shareholders' information 10,532 10,121 40,859 31,990 Loss for the period (254,337) (323,874) (1,129,033) (670,157) Other comprehensive income (OCI) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operation 273,513 (236,333) 82,506 (833,317) Total comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period 19,176 (560,207) (1,046,527) (1,503,474) Loss for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (244,092) (314,729) (1,108,692) (627,979) Non-controlling interest (NCI) (10,245) (9,145) (20,341) (42,178) (254,337) (323,874) (1,129,033) (670,157) Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (93,661) (444,711) (1,063,313) (1,086,302) Non-controlling interest (NCI) 112,837 (115,496) 16,789 (417,172) 19,176 (560,207) (1,046,527) (1,503,474) Loss per share Basic and diluted (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 55,996,989 41,838,520 55,665,134 35,480,066

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Equity For the nine months ended January 31,

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Common Share Contributed Shares Capital Surplus AOCI Deficit NCI Total # $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, April 30, 2020 32,300,839 11,591,454 1,948,441 193,761 (9,795,921) 2,559,588 6,497,323 Shares issued pursuant to Private placement 10,350,000 1,035,000 - - - - 1,035,000 Share issue costs - (110,632) 56,751 - - - (53,881) Exercise of warrants 555,555 83,333 - - - - 83,333 Shares issued for consulting fees 250,000 25,000 - - - - 25,000 Share-based payments - - 59,686 - - - 59,686 Net loss for the period - - - - (627,979) (42,178) (670,157) OCI for the period - - - (458,323) - (374,994) (833,317) Balance, January 31, 2021 43,456,394 12,624,155 2,064,878 (264,562) (10,423,900) 2,142,416 6,142,987 Shares issued pursuant to Private placement 1,416,667 170,000 - - - - 170,000 Exercise of warrants 8,428,517 1,558,717 (5,030) - - - 1,553,687 Exercise of options 1,234,000 349,851 (163,451) - - - 186,400 Exercise of compensation options 236,800 40,891 (17,211) - - - 23,680 Share issue costs - (5,125) - - - - (5,125) Shares to be issued for business investigation - - 57,600 - - - 57,600 Share-based payments - - 971,003 - - - 971,003 Net loss for the period - - - - (1,326,228) (5,779) (1,332,007) OCI for the period - - - (198,530) - (162,433) (360,963) Balance, April 30, 2021 54,772,378 14,738,489 2,907,789 (463,092) (11,750,128) 1,974,204 7,407,262 Shares issued pursuant to Exercise of warrants 904,611 136,454 (763) - - - 135,691 Shares issued for consulting fees 320,000 113,600 (57,600) - - - 56,000 Net loss for the period - - - - (1,108,692) (20,341) (1,129,033) OCI for the period - - - 45,376 - 37,130 82,506 Balance, January 31, 2022 55,996,989 14,988,543 2,849,426 (417,716) (12,858,820) 1,990,993 6,552,426

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements