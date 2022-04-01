Global Battery Metals : _FY2022 Q3 Financial Statements

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial PositionAs at
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
January 31,
April 30,
Note
2022
2021
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash
1,690,755
2,674,570
Receivables
6,365
13,834
Prepaid expenses and deposits
40,273
62,421
1,737,393
2,750,825
Mineral property interests
4
4,857,018
4,765,888
6,594,411
7,516,713
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
41,985
109,451
Equity
Share capital
6
14,988,543
14,738,489
Contributed surplus
6
2,849,426
2,907,789
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(417,716)
(463,092)
Deficit
(12,858,820)
(11,750,128)
Equity attributable to shareholders
4,561,433
5,433,058
Non-controlling interest
1,990,993
1,974,204
6,552,426
7,407,262
6,594,411
7,516,713
Contingencies (Note 11)
Subsequent event (Note 12)
On behalf of the Board:
"Alan Matthews"
Director
"Michael Murphy"
DirectorThe accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive LossFor the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months endedNoteNine months ended
January 31
January 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Business investigation costs
81,929
59,430
603,515
73,155
Consulting fees
7
5,484
6,860
21,001
18,646
Exploration costs
5, 7
5,655
8,126
24,034
60,455
Investor relations
11,183
11,914
57,693
12,994
Management salaries and benefits
7
38,473
38,417
114,141
113,844
Office administration
45,079
24,277
121,811
72,924
Professional fees
49,169
21,561
133,777
59,890
Property Investigation
6,833
143,168
12,202
166,573
Share-based payments
6
-
-
-
59,686
Shareholders' information
10,532
10,121
40,859
31,990
Loss for the period
(254,337)
(323,874)
(1,129,033)
(670,157)
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign
operation
273,513
(236,333)
82,506
(833,317)
Total comprehensive earnings (loss) for the
period
19,176
(560,207)
(1,046,527)
(1,503,474)
Loss for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(244,092)
(314,729)
(1,108,692)
(627,979)
Non-controlling interest (NCI)
(10,245)
(9,145)
(20,341)
(42,178)
(254,337)
(323,874)
(1,129,033)
(670,157)
Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period
attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(93,661)
(444,711)
(1,063,313)
(1,086,302)
Non-controlling interest (NCI)
112,837
(115,496)
16,789
(417,172)
19,176
(560,207)
(1,046,527)
(1,503,474)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
Basic and diluted
55,996,989
41,838,520
55,665,134
35,480,066
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of EquityFor the nine months ended January 31,
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Common
Share
Contributed
Shares
Capital
Surplus
AOCI
Deficit
NCI
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, April 30, 2020
32,300,839
11,591,454
1,948,441
193,761
(9,795,921)
2,559,588
6,497,323
Shares issued pursuant to
Private placement
10,350,000
1,035,000
-
-
-
-
1,035,000
Share issue costs
-
(110,632)
56,751
-
-
-
(53,881)
Exercise of warrants
555,555
83,333
-
-
-
-
83,333
Shares issued for consulting fees
250,000
25,000
-
-
-
-
25,000
Share-based payments
-
-
59,686
-
-
-
59,686
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(627,979)
(42,178)
(670,157)
OCI for the period
-
-
-
(458,323)
-
(374,994)
(833,317)
Balance, January 31, 2021
43,456,394
12,624,155
2,064,878
(264,562)
(10,423,900)
2,142,416
6,142,987
Shares issued pursuant to
Private placement
1,416,667
170,000
-
-
-
-
170,000
Exercise of warrants
8,428,517
1,558,717
(5,030)
-
-
-
1,553,687
Exercise of options
1,234,000
349,851
(163,451)
-
-
-
186,400
Exercise of compensation options
236,800
40,891
(17,211)
-
-
-
23,680
Share issue costs
-
(5,125)
-
-
-
-
(5,125)
Shares to be issued for business investigation
-
-
57,600
-
-
-
57,600
Share-based payments
-
-
971,003
-
-
-
971,003
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,326,228)
(5,779)
(1,332,007)
OCI for the period
-
-
-
(198,530)
-
(162,433)
(360,963)
Balance, April 30, 2021
54,772,378
14,738,489
2,907,789
(463,092)
(11,750,128)
1,974,204
7,407,262
Shares issued pursuant to
Exercise of warrants
904,611
136,454
(763)
-
-
-
135,691
Shares issued for consulting fees
320,000
113,600
(57,600)
-
-
-
56,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,108,692)
(20,341)
(1,129,033)
OCI for the period
-
-
-
45,376
-
37,130
82,506
Balance, January 31, 2022
55,996,989
14,988,543
2,849,426
(417,716)
(12,858,820)
1,990,993
6,552,426
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
