  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Global Battery Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBML   CA37958K1093

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

(GBML)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/01 02:27:17 pm EDT
0.22 CAD   +2.33%
02:38pGLOBAL BATTERY METALS : _FY2022 Q3 CFO Certification
PU
02:38pGLOBAL BATTERY METALS : _FY2022 Q3 CEO Certification
PU
02:28pGLOBAL BATTERY METALS : _FY2022 Q3 Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Battery Metals : _FY2022 Q3 Financial Statements

04/01/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

January 31,

April 30,

Note

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current

Cash

1,690,755

2,674,570

Receivables

6,365

13,834

Prepaid expenses and deposits

40,273

62,421

1,737,393

2,750,825

Mineral property interests

4

4,857,018

4,765,888

6,594,411

7,516,713

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

41,985

109,451

Equity

Share capital

6

14,988,543

14,738,489

Contributed surplus

6

2,849,426

2,907,789

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(417,716)

(463,092)

Deficit

(12,858,820)

(11,750,128)

Equity attributable to shareholders

4,561,433

5,433,058

Non-controlling interest

1,990,993

1,974,204

6,552,426

7,407,262

6,594,411

7,516,713

Contingencies (Note 11)

Subsequent event (Note 12)

On behalf of the Board:

"Alan Matthews"

Director

"Michael Murphy"

DirectorThe accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months endedNoteNine months ended

January 31

January 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Business investigation costs

81,929

59,430

603,515

73,155

Consulting fees

7

5,484

6,860

21,001

18,646

Exploration costs

5, 7

5,655

8,126

24,034

60,455

Investor relations

11,183

11,914

57,693

12,994

Management salaries and benefits

7

38,473

38,417

114,141

113,844

Office administration

45,079

24,277

121,811

72,924

Professional fees

49,169

21,561

133,777

59,890

Property Investigation

6,833

143,168

12,202

166,573

Share-based payments

6

-

-

-

59,686

Shareholders' information

10,532

10,121

40,859

31,990

Loss for the period

(254,337)

(323,874)

(1,129,033)

(670,157)

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

operation

273,513

(236,333)

82,506

(833,317)

Total comprehensive earnings (loss) for the

period

19,176

(560,207)

(1,046,527)

(1,503,474)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

(244,092)

(314,729)

(1,108,692)

(627,979)

Non-controlling interest (NCI)

(10,245)

(9,145)

(20,341)

(42,178)

(254,337)

(323,874)

(1,129,033)

(670,157)

Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period

attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

(93,661)

(444,711)

(1,063,313)

(1,086,302)

Non-controlling interest (NCI)

112,837

(115,496)

16,789

(417,172)

19,176

(560,207)

(1,046,527)

(1,503,474)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

Basic and diluted

55,996,989

41,838,520

55,665,134

35,480,066

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Equity For the nine months ended January 31,

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Common

Share

Contributed

Shares

Capital

Surplus

AOCI

Deficit

NCI

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, April 30, 2020

32,300,839

11,591,454

1,948,441

193,761

(9,795,921)

2,559,588

6,497,323

Shares issued pursuant to

Private placement

10,350,000

1,035,000

-

-

-

-

1,035,000

Share issue costs

-

(110,632)

56,751

-

-

-

(53,881)

Exercise of warrants

555,555

83,333

-

-

-

-

83,333

Shares issued for consulting fees

250,000

25,000

-

-

-

-

25,000

Share-based payments

-

-

59,686

-

-

-

59,686

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(627,979)

(42,178)

(670,157)

OCI for the period

-

-

-

(458,323)

-

(374,994)

(833,317)

Balance, January 31, 2021

43,456,394

12,624,155

2,064,878

(264,562)

(10,423,900)

2,142,416

6,142,987

Shares issued pursuant to

Private placement

1,416,667

170,000

-

-

-

-

170,000

Exercise of warrants

8,428,517

1,558,717

(5,030)

-

-

-

1,553,687

Exercise of options

1,234,000

349,851

(163,451)

-

-

-

186,400

Exercise of compensation options

236,800

40,891

(17,211)

-

-

-

23,680

Share issue costs

-

(5,125)

-

-

-

-

(5,125)

Shares to be issued for business investigation

-

-

57,600

-

-

-

57,600

Share-based payments

-

-

971,003

-

-

-

971,003

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,326,228)

(5,779)

(1,332,007)

OCI for the period

-

-

-

(198,530)

-

(162,433)

(360,963)

Balance, April 30, 2021

54,772,378

14,738,489

2,907,789

(463,092)

(11,750,128)

1,974,204

7,407,262

Shares issued pursuant to

Exercise of warrants

904,611

136,454

(763)

-

-

-

135,691

Shares issued for consulting fees

320,000

113,600

(57,600)

-

-

-

56,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,108,692)

(20,341)

(1,129,033)

OCI for the period

-

-

-

45,376

-

37,130

82,506

Balance, January 31, 2022

55,996,989

14,988,543

2,849,426

(417,716)

(12,858,820)

1,990,993

6,552,426

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Battery Metals Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,95 M -1,57 M -1,57 M
Net cash 2021 2,67 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 9,64 M 9,64 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
