Global Battery Metals : _FY2022 Q3 Management's Discussion and Analysis

The information contained in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 ("MD&A") has been prepared as of April 1, 2022. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 as well as the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2021 and the accompanying MD&A for the year then ended. The referenced unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are expressed in the Company's presentational currency of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. All amounts are expressed in the Company's presentational currency of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS Business description The Company's principal business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, with its head office located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 55% controlling interest in the Lara Property in southern Peru through Minas Dixon S.A ("Minas Dixon"). It holds an option to acquire up to 90% interest in the North West Leinster Property in the Republic of Ireland, an option to acquire up to 100% interest in the Lapoile Lithium project in Newfoundland, Canada and owns 100% of the Lithium King property in Utah. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GBML and on the OTCQB under the symbol of REZZF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "3F2.F". Recent highlights March 24, 2022, the Company announced it has received the drilling permit for its Lithium King property. The Company is engaged with drilling companies to determine the most efficient way to drill and sample the brines for the initial target on the property. February 9, 2022, the Company announced it has completed the previously discussed negations (October 8, 2021) on Sawyer Camp Nickel-Copper project in Michigan. On November 17, 2021, announced that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire up to 100% interest in the Lapoile Lithium Project in Newfoundland, Canada. On October 22, 2021, the Company announced that it has issued an aggregate of 320,000 common shares for services rendered pursuant to financial advisory services agreement between the Company and a third-party mining advisory firm. On October 8, 2021, the Company announced that it has begun negotiations with the owner of mineral rights of the Sawyer Camp prospective nickel-copper project in Michigan to amend the current non-binding letter of intent to one that is binding upon the parties to the agreement. On September 17, 2021, the Company provide an update on the Lithium King property. It has renewed leases on 88 claims covering a total 1,760 acres. On September 13, 2021, the Company announced that it had completed three of the six drill holes at its North West Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland and had received assay results. On August 3, 2021, the Company announced that Minas Dixon S.A, its 55% owned Peruvian subsidiary received US$200,000 as part of the Option and Royalty Agreement for the Lara Copper Project. 1 GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS Lara Property The Company entered into an Option and Royalty Agreement ("the Agreement"), together with Lara Exploration through Minas Dixon, for the sale of the Lara Property to Minsur S.A and a 1.5% NSR royalty. Under the terms of the Agreement the Company and Lara Exploration have granted Minsur S.A an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Property by making staged cash payments of US$5,759,000 based on the satisfaction of the following various milestones: Option Payments (US$) Payments received Upon Registration of the Agreement before Public Notary 59,000 One year from Registration of the Agreement 200,000 Milestone of potential future payments Approval of Environmental Study and Start of Work ("DIA-IA") 200,000 One year from approval of the DIA-IA 300,000 Approval of Semi-Detailed Environmental Study ("EIA-SD") 500,000 One year from approval of the EIA-SD 1,500,000 Upon transfer of Title 3,000,000 Total (US$) 5,759,000 The Lara Property is made up of a porphyry center known as Lara. It has been delineated with a corridor of hydrothermal alteration extending over several kilometers. Preliminary metallurgical test work, completed in the late 1990's, indicates that the enriched zone of the Lara Property is amenable to low-cost solvent extraction and electro-winning processing. North West Leinster Lithium Property On April 21, 2020, the Company entered into an amended Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with LRH Resources Ltd (LRHR), an arm's length private company. The LOI re-defines the option agreement as previously announced on October 28, 2018, in which the Company has the option to acquire up to 90% of the North West Leinster Lithium Property in the Republic of Ireland. The Company now has the right to exercise the following options: ● By spending €85,000 on exploration expenditures and up to €6,500 in license charges, fees and rents to keep the property in good standing by October 12th, 2022 an initial 17.5% interest can be acquired by providing notice to LRHR ("1st Option Notice"). To date €160,500 (CAD $269,859) of exploration expenditures have been incurred.

● The Company can exercise the second option by spending €500,000 on expenditures within two years following receipt by LRHR of the 1st Option Notice and paying LRHR €50,000 in either cash or a combination of cash and common shares of the Company, at the option of the Company, with at least €5,000 is payable in cash. Upon the above, a further 37.5% interest can be acquired by providing notice to LRHR ("2nd Option Notice").

● The Company can exercise the third option upon spending a further €1,000,000 on expenditures within two years following receipt by LRHR of the 2nd Option Notice and paying LRHR €200,00 in either cash or a combination of cash and commons shares of the Company, at the option of the Company, of which at least €20,000 is payable in cash. Upon this, an additional 35% interest will be acquired by the Company. 2 GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 Pursuant to the original agreement with LRHR the Company made a cash payment of €10,000 (Paid - CAD $15,438) and incurred €106,654 (CAD - $165,828) of exploration expenses. This completed the due diligence required to enter into the LOI above. Lithium King The Company acquired through staking the Lithium King Property. It is located on the west side of the Great Salt Lake Basin in western Utah, adjacent to the community of Wendover, Utah. The Property has the potential to host a lithium, and magnesium brine deposit in an existing mineral producing location in a mining-friendly State. Lapoile Lithium Project On November 16, 2021, The Company entered into an option agreement to acquire up to 100% interest in the Lapoile Lithium Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Pursuant to the option agreement, in order to acquire the initial 51% interest, the Company will need to complete the following requirements:  Pay $30,800 due within five business day of execution of the option agreement (paid);

 Pay $20,000 and issue $25,000 in common shares on or before the first anniversary of the agreement;

 Pay $30,000 and issue $87,500 in common shares on or before the second anniversary of the agreement; and

 Pay $40,000 on or before the third anniversary of the agreement. In order to acquire an additional 24%, for a total of 75%, the Company must incur $2,000,000 in exploration costs as defined in the agreement. The last 25% interest can be earned by paying $50,000 and issuing $425,000 in common shares within 30 days of delivery of an economic technical report. Sawyer Camp prospect Subsequent to January 31, 2022 the Company signed an option agreement and lease agreement on certain mineral rights for the Sawyer Camp in the Upper Peninsula region of the State of Michigan. Under the option agreement, the Company has the right to explore the project initially for four years with the following exploration and rental payments requirements:  An exploration commitment of US $150,000 (US$130,000 has already been incurred) and rental payment of US $10,000 (paid subsequently)

 An exploration commitment of US $500,000and rental payment of US $15/ acre

 An exploration commitment of US $1,500,000 and rental payment of US $25/acre

 An exploration commitment of US $2,000 and rental payment of US $35/acre Upon completion of the option agreement, the Company may elect to enter the lease agreement that has a primary 15-year term followed by a 15- year extension term. A 3.0% NSR royalty is payable on production from their privately held mineral rights. A 0.5% NSR buy back is available at the Company's option by paying the greater of USD $1 million or the NAV of the 0.5% royalty using consensus metal prices and a 10% discount rate 3 GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 EXPLORATION UPDATE Recently collected magnetic and gravity data form the Lithium King Project is being reviewed to plan a drill test the basin for lithium-rich brines. At North West Leinster, data from the Second Quarter drill program is being reviewed to determine next steps. An exploration licence application submitted by LRH Resources is pending. The application area covers a historic trench with a 1.8m-thick spodumene-pegmatite vein. Recent prospecting located float samples (grab samples) yielding up to 2.95% Li2O over the trench location. The license application area adjoins and is immediately south of Ganfeng-ILC's Avalonia Project. Due diligence work has been completed on a nickel property located on privately held mineral rights in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan. Work to date has included completion of stratigraphic holes to test lithology below a cover sequence of Paleozoic sedimentary rocks. Negotiations on binding exploration and mining lease agreements are completed. QUARTERLY INFORMATION The following is selected financial data from the Company's unaudited quarterly financial statements for the last eight quarters ending with the most recently completed quarter, being the three months ended January 31, 2022. Three months ended January 31, October 31, July 31, April 30, 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenues - - - - Net Loss (254,337) (518,193) (356,503) (1,332,007) Loss per share attributable to shareholders(1) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) Three months ended January 31, October 31, July 31, April 30, 2021 2020 2020 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenues - - - - Net Loss (323,874) (213,177) (133,106) (158,494) Loss per share attributable to shareholders (1) (0.01) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (1) The basic and diluted loss per share calculation results in the same amount due to the anti-dilutive effect of outstanding stock options and warrants. The net loss for the three months ended April 30, 2021 includes non-cash share based payments of $971,003 relating to the grant of 2,675,000 stock options. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The loss for the three months ended January 31, 2022 was $254,337 compared with $323,874 for the three months ended January 31, 2021. The increase in loss for the period is primarily due to the following: a) Property Investigation $6,833 (2021 - $143,168) During the three months ended January 31, 2021, the Company incurred property investigation costs as it reviewed the potential of properties. 4 GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 The loss for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 was $1,129,033 compared with $670,157 for the nine months ended January 31, 2021. The decrease in loss was primarily due to the following: a) Business Investigation costs $603,515 (2021 - $73,155) The Company incurred business investigation costs during the nine months ended January 31, 2022 as it reviewed potential acquisitions. b) Investor Relations $57,693 (2021 - $12,994) During the nine months ended January 31, 2022, the Company entered into new investor relations agreements. c) Professional fees $133,777 (2021 - $59,890) The increase in costs from prior period is due to legal costs being incurred related to the review of the letter of intent and mineral lease agreement. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES As at January 31, 2022, the Company had a working capital of $1,695,408 compared to $2,641,374 at April 30, 2021. As at January 31, 2022 the Company had cash of $1,690,755 compared with $2,674,570 as at April 30, 2021. The Company received a payment under the Option Agreement for the Lara property of $242,064 (US$200,000) and received $135,691 from the exercise of warrants during the nine months ended January 31, 2022. The Company is currently in the exploration stage and depends on the junior resource capital markets to raise funds to carry out its exploration programs. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain the necessary equity financing to develop its mineral property interests, to meet its ongoing corporate overhead requirements and discharge its liabilities as they come due. Currently the Company believes it has enough working capital to discharge its obligations as they come due for the next twelve months. Capital Expenditures During the nine months ended January 31, 2022 the Company incurred $237,697 of the exploration commitment on the North West Leinster option agreement and incurred $30,800 on the Lapoile Lithium property. The Company also received a payment under the Option Agreement for the Lara property of $242,064 (US$200,000). The company did not incur any mineral property acquisition costs during the nine months ended January 31, 2021. The company did receive payment from the Option agreement and Lara property of US$59,000. Financing Activities During the nine months ended January 31, 2022 a total of 904,611 warrants were exercised at $0.15 for gross proceeds of $135,691. The Company did not complete any other financings. On November 10, 2020, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 10,350,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for gross proceeds of $1,035,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant which is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years. The Company applied the residual attribution approach and allocated a value of $nil to the warrants. The Company incurred cash share issuance costs of $53,882. The Company issued 149,000 broker warrants in connection with the private placement. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years. The broker warrants were attributed a value of $10,830. The Company issued 302,000 compensation options in connection to the private placement. Each compensation options entitles the holder to acquire one unit which consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. The warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years. The compensation options were attributed a value of $45,921 5

Original Document

© Publicnow 2022

