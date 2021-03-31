Global Bio chem Technology : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF THE GROUP REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS AND THE OTHER REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL SWEETENERS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 大 成 生 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 * 大 成 糖 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 * (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00809) (Stock Code: 03889)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF THE GROUP REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS AND THE

OTHER REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS

The GBT Board and the GSH Board are pleased to announce that completion of the Group Repurchase Agreements has taken place on 31 March 2021, and that the Groups have been notified that completion of the Other Repurchase Agreements have also taken place on the same day.

This announcement is made by Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited ("GBT", together with its subsidiaries but excluding the GSH Group, the "GBT Group") and Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited ("GSH", together with its subsidiaries, the "GSH Group", together with the GBT Group, the "Groups") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the joint announcement of GBT and GSH dated 26 March 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the entering into of repurchase agreements for the Groups' outstanding debts and guaranteed liability in the aggregate outstanding principal amount of approximately RMB4,016.5 million and outstanding interest. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

As disclosed in the Announcement, completion of the Group Repurchase Agreements shall be the date of registration of the respective property pledges provided under the Property Pledge Contracts. Changchun Rudder has confirmed to the relevant subsidiaries of the Groups that the registration