Global Bio chem Technology : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF THE GROUP REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS AND THE OTHER REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS

procedures for the property pledges provided under the Property Pledge Contracts have been completed and the completion of the Group Repurchase Agreements has taken place on 31 March 2021.
The GBT Board and the GSH Board are pleased to further announce that the Groups have been notified by Changchun Rudder that it has also confirmed to Dajincang and the associated company of GBT that the completion of the Other Repurchase Agreements has taken place on 31 March 2021.
Upon the completion of the Group Repurchase Agreements and the Other Repurchase Agreements on 31 March 2021, the Transferred Loans and Guarantee, including the Financial Guarantee Contracts, have been discharged under the applicable law in the People's Republic of China as the debtor and creditor have become the same entity. Accordingly, the Auditors have confirmed that there will not be any disclaimer opinion in relation to the Financial Guarantee Contracts in the financial statements of the GBT Group and the GSH Group for the year ending 31 December 2021. However, the Auditors are currently unable to determine whether any adjustments in respect of the Financial Guarantee Contracts as at 31 December 2020 are necessary, which may, if such adjustments are made, have significant impact on the financial position of the GBT Group and the GSH Group as at 31 December 2020, and on the financial performance and the elements making up the respective consolidated statements of cash flows of the GBT Group and the GSH Group for the year ending 31 December 2021.
Shareholders and potential investors of GBT and GSH are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of GBT and GSH.
|
By order of the GBT Board
|
By order of the GSH Board
|
Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited
|
Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited
|
Zhang Zihua
|
Zhang Zihua
|
Acting Chairman
|
Acting Chairman
|
Hong Kong, 31 March 2021
|
As at the date of this announcement, the GBT Board comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Zihua and Mr. Liu Shuhang; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Gao Dongsheng and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. Dong Hongxia, Mr. Ng Kwok Pong and Mr. Yeung Kit Lam.
As at the date of this announcement, the GSH Board comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Zihua and Mr. Tai Shubin; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Fan Yeran, Mr. Fong Wai Ho and Mr. Lo Kwing Yu.
* for identification purposes only