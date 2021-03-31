Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited    809   KYG3919S1057

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(809)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Bio chem Technology : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF THE GROUP REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS AND THE OTHER REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS

03/31/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY

GLOBAL SWEETENERS

GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 成 生 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

大 成 糖 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00809)

(Stock Code: 03889)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF THE GROUP REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS AND THE

OTHER REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS

The GBT Board and the GSH Board are pleased to announce that completion of the Group Repurchase Agreements has taken place on 31 March 2021, and that the Groups have been notified that completion of the Other Repurchase Agreements have also taken place on the same day.

This announcement is made by Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited ("GBT", together with its subsidiaries but excluding the GSH Group, the "GBT Group") and Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited ("GSH", together with its subsidiaries, the "GSH Group", together with the GBT Group, the "Groups") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the joint announcement of GBT and GSH dated 26 March 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the entering into of repurchase agreements for the Groups' outstanding debts and guaranteed liability in the aggregate outstanding principal amount of approximately RMB4,016.5 million and outstanding interest. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

As disclosed in the Announcement, completion of the Group Repurchase Agreements shall be the date of registration of the respective property pledges provided under the Property Pledge Contracts. Changchun Rudder has confirmed to the relevant subsidiaries of the Groups that the registration

- 1 -

procedures for the property pledges provided under the Property Pledge Contracts have been completed and the completion of the Group Repurchase Agreements has taken place on 31 March 2021.

The GBT Board and the GSH Board are pleased to further announce that the Groups have been notified by Changchun Rudder that it has also confirmed to Dajincang and the associated company of GBT that the completion of the Other Repurchase Agreements has taken place on 31 March 2021.

Upon the completion of the Group Repurchase Agreements and the Other Repurchase Agreements on 31 March 2021, the Transferred Loans and Guarantee, including the Financial Guarantee Contracts, have been discharged under the applicable law in the People's Republic of China as the debtor and creditor have become the same entity. Accordingly, the Auditors have confirmed that there will not be any disclaimer opinion in relation to the Financial Guarantee Contracts in the financial statements of the GBT Group and the GSH Group for the year ending 31 December 2021. However, the Auditors are currently unable to determine whether any adjustments in respect of the Financial Guarantee Contracts as at 31 December 2020 are necessary, which may, if such adjustments are made, have significant impact on the financial position of the GBT Group and the GSH Group as at 31 December 2020, and on the financial performance and the elements making up the respective consolidated statements of cash flows of the GBT Group and the GSH Group for the year ending 31 December 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors of GBT and GSH are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of GBT and GSH.

By order of the GBT Board

By order of the GSH Board

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Zhang Zihua

Zhang Zihua

Acting Chairman

Acting Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the GBT Board comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Zihua and Mr. Liu Shuhang; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Gao Dongsheng and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. Dong Hongxia, Mr. Ng Kwok Pong and Mr. Yeung Kit Lam.

As at the date of this announcement, the GSH Board comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Zihua and Mr. Tai Shubin; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Fan Yeran, Mr. Fong Wai Ho and Mr. Lo Kwing Yu.

*  for identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:42:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
11:43aGLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Joint announcement completion of the group repurch..
PU
03/26GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Joint announcement update on the status of the gro..
PU
03/08GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : chem Expects Wider Than Previously Forecast Loss i..
MT
03/05GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Update on profit warning
PU
02/09GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Chairman Resigns
MT
01/19GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Enters Debt Restructuring Talks with New Creditor;..
MT
2020GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Interim Report 2020
PU
2020GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Terms of reference of the audit committee (the "co..
PU
2020GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Inside information suspension of production and sa..
PU
2019GLOBAL BIO CHEM TECHNOLOGY  : Profit warning
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4 561 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2019 -1 068 M -137 M -137 M
Net Debt 2019 9 081 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,96x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 628 M 338 M 338 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zi Hua Zhang Chairman
Gui Cheng Wang Chief Operating Officer
Kit Lam Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Pong Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Xia Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%344
NESTLÉ S.A.1.61%316 260
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.53%83 004
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-24.67%67 319
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.21%49 267
DANONE9.38%44 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ