Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Global Bioenergies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGBE   FR0011052257

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

(ALGBE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:05 2023-04-20 am EDT
2.080 EUR   -2.35%
12:56aAstm : the process is ongoing
GL
03/30Global Bioenergies launches Isonaturane® 16, its second cosmetic ingredient
GL
03/30Global Bioenergies launches Isonaturane® 16, its second cosmetic ingredient
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTM: the process is ongoing

04/21/2023 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASTM: the process is ongoing

Evry, 21 April 2023:

The first phase of the balloting process, conducted within ASTM D02.J Subcommittee, resulted in the following:

- The required quorum was reached with 64.98% of votes cast among the 418 expert members in the aeronautical field.

- The rate of so-called "affirmative" votes is 98.98%, with only one "negative" vote recorded.

In accordance with the ASTM regulations, the Company is now entering the interaction phase with those who abstained with a comment or who voted negatively, and will provide them with additional information if necessary.

As a reminder, ASTM is in charge of the certification of all sustainable aviation fuels according to the ASTM D7566 standard which describes the fuel specification requirements and the maximum blending percentage with conventional fuels. This is a technical validation by the entire aeronautical community based on the analysis of detailed studies that required several years of work to ensure safe use in airliners worldwide.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies

Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

 

invest@global-bioenergies.com

 		PRESS RELATIONS

 

Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com

 

Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

 

Attachment


All news about GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
12:56aAstm : the process is ongoing
GL
03/30Global Bioenergies launches Isonaturane® 16, its second cosmetic ingredient
GL
03/30Global Bioenergies launches Isonaturane® 16, its second cosmetic ingredient
AQ
03/30Global Bioenergies Launches Isonaturane® 16, Its Second Cosmetic Ingredient
CI
03/29Result of capital increase with preferential subscription rights in a gross amount of ..
GL
03/146.2 million in funding allocated by ADEME to Global Bioenergies' Prénidem project
GL
03/146.2 million in funding allocated by ADEME to Global Bioenergies' Prénidem project
GL
03/07Global markets live: Blackberry, Meta Platforms, Rivian, GM...
MS
03/06Global Bioenergies launches 7.5 million capital increase with preferential subscriptio..
GL
02/21Global markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,60 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
Net income 2022 -11,1 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net cash 2022 1,56 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,9 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 58,9x
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Duration : Period :
Global Bioenergies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,08 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Delcourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Dubruque Chief Financial Officer
Corinne Granger Chairman
Frédéric Ollivier Chief Technical Officer
Alain Henri Roger Fanet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES-29.34%40
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.31%223 674
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.50%185 747
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.12.52%104 576
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.31%76 020
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.43%66 184
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer