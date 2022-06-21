Log in
Global Bioenergies secures first order from Shell for testing volumes of bio-isobutene derivatives

06/21/2022 | 11:37am EDT
Global Bioenergies secures first order from Shell for testing volumes of bio-isobutene derivatives

Paris, 21 June 2022 – Global Bioenergies has received its first order from Shell, to provide volumes of bio-isobutene derivatives for performance assessment.

Global Bioenergies has focused its strategy on the bioproduction of isobutene as this molecule is one of the main building blocks in the world of chemistry. Its derivatives can be used in a wide range of sectors from cosmetics and fine chemicals to commodities and fuels. The global market of isobutene reaches 15 million tons per year.

Shell plans to explore the possibility of replacing current hydrocarbon-based isobutene and its derivatives with their equivalents from renewable resources, while maintaining the same level of performance. Global Bioenergies brings ready-to-use solutions to industrialists in numerous areas. Such a switch to renewable isobutene could, in the future, allow for up to 70% less CO2 emissions compared to the hydrocarbon-based equivalent.

Today, Global Bioenergies announces that Shell ordered testing volumes of two bio-isobutene derivatives from Global Bioenergies. Both will be manufactured and delivered in the coming weeks.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, comments: “The first focus of our Pomacle production unit is to commercialize renewable isododecane in the field of cosmetics. But this unit can also serve other markets, and several prospects from various fields recently asked us for bio-isobutene and derivatives”.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane®12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. Its process has numerous applications in specialty chemicals and polymers. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies

Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

 

invest@global-bioenergies.com

 		PRESS RELATIONS

 

Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com

 

Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 2,60 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
Net income 2022 -9,94 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net cash 2022 8,27 M 8,71 M 8,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,8 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,7x
EV / Sales 2023 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Marc Delcourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Dubruque Chief Financial Officer
Corinne Granger Chairman
Frédéric Ollivier Chief Technical Officer
Alain Henri Roger Fanet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES-11.92%68
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.93%196 083
DANAHER CORPORATION-27.48%170 813
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-46.54%68 948
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.72%56 623
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-32.23%54 584