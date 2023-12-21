Official GLOBAL BIOENERGIES press release

Global Bioenergies specifies the schedule of its new biobased isobutene plant for cosmetics

Evry, 21 December 2023 – 07:30 a.m.: Global Bioenergies (FR0011052257 – ALGBE), a player in industrial biotechnology, announces that the provisional schedule for the construction and commissioning of its new plant by 2027 is becoming clearer. The production technology used has been determined, and will be based on the so-called "direct pathway" process, with total integration of the production chain and minimization of input requirements. The finalization of the basic engineering design, concurrent with the signing of the first tranche of financing for the plant, is expected in summer 2024. This first tranche will include part of the €16.4 million financing awarded by Bpifrance as part of the France 2030 plan. Once completed, the front end engineering design (FEED) will be carried out in order to finalize preparation for the construction of the plant which will take place between 2025 and 2027 on the French territory.

This new plant will be the first in the world to convert plant-based resources into isobutene derivatives on a large scale, bearing specific high-performance properties. In the cosmetics market, the products will be marketed under the Isonaturane™ brand name, with applications ranging from make-up to skin care.

Roland Desvignes, Industrial Director of Global Bioenergies, comments: "I joined Global Bioenergies last July to implement this unique technology at the crossroads of industrial biotechnology and green chemistry. The project, already supported by the French government through a €16.4m financing, is progressing well and is taken care of by two engineering companies, each specialized in one of these two fields.”

This plant will also kick-start the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), a market for which Global Bioenergies obtained ASTM certification last June and will open the door to the construction of multiple larger plants focused on this application. In this context, the Group recently initiated a plan to develop another production site, dimensioned at several tens of thousand tons specifically dedicated to SAF, with commissioning forecasted in 2030, at the time the European mandate expands to 6% SAF in all planes taking off from European airports.

Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.

