  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Global Bioenergies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGBE   FR0011052257

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

(ALGBE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:28:02 2023-02-20 am EST
2.835 EUR   -1.56%
02/16Start of the balloting process for ASTM certification of Global Bioenergies' technology to Sustainable Aviation Fuel
GL
02/14Global Bioenergies : First significant sales in 2022
GL
Summary 
Summary

Global Bioenergies successfully hits milestone in Shell collaboration and signs follow-on agreement

02/21/2023 | 01:35am EST
Global Bioenergies successfully hits milestone in Shell collaboration and signs follow-on agreement

Evry, 21 February 2023Global Bioenergies announces having hit a key milestone in the Shell agreement signed in November 2022 in the field of renewable road fuels research. As a consequence, Shell and Global Bioenergies signed an extension to the initial agreement to pursue further research and start the development of innovative solutions based on Global Bioenergies’ process.

Marc Delcourt, Co-founder and CEO Global Bioenergies, declares: “Our relationship with Shell could not have started better, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.”

Matthias Mundt, General Manager Fuels Tech Future Mobility Portfolio at Shell, says: “We see promising results, and are keen to extending our R&D agreement to push the boundaries and explore the possibilities provided by bio-sourced isobutene in the field of low carbon fuels.”

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies

Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

 

invest@global-bioenergies.com

  		PRESS RELATIONS

 

Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com

 

Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 0,60 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
Net income 2022 -11,1 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net cash 2022 1,56 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,1 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 67,6x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 84,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,84 €
Average target price 7,05 €
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Delcourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Dubruque Chief Financial Officer
Corinne Granger Chairman
Frédéric Ollivier Chief Technical Officer
Alain Henri Roger Fanet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES-5.18%45
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC1.64%220 549
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.44%186 656
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-9.96%83 712
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.58%66 660
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG8.37%60 064