Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBBKU   US37961B2034

GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP.

(GBBKU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-06-13 am EDT
9.950 USD   -0.30%
05/25GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $8.5375 million in funding from Global Blockchain Sponsor, LLC, I-Bankers Securities, Inc., Investment Arm, Dawson James Securities, Inc., Investment Arm
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. Announces Upcoming Automatic Unit Separation

06/13/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GBBKU) (the “Company”) announced today that, on June 16, 2022, the Company’s units will no longer trade, and that the Company’s common stock, rights and redeemable warrants, which together comprise the units will commence trading separately. The common stock, rights and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade with the ticker symbols “GBBK,” “GBBKR,” and “GBBKW”, respectively. This is a mandatory and automatic separation, and no action is required by the holders of units.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

Purchases of units that are made after market close on June 14, 2022, may not settle prior to the unit separation date and, accordingly, the number of rights and warrants issued to such purchasers may not reflect the rights and warrants underlying such recently purchased units.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on blockchain related technology, economy, industries, and solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Company’s initial public offering. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:
Jonathan Morris
jonathan@globalblockchainpartners.com
(407) 720-9250


All news about GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP.
05/25GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregist..
AQ
05/12Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $8.5375 million in f..
CI
05/09Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has completed an IPO in the amount of $150 million.
CI
04/20Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has filed an IPO in the amount of $150 million.
CI
04/20Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. announced that it expects to receive $8.5375 millio..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Max W. Hooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan D. Morris Chief Financial Officer
David Metcalf Chairman
Allen R. Weiss Independent Director
David W. Ruttenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%172
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.44%56 164
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.16%26 086
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-15.16%12 773
HAL TRUST-11.66%11 751
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.15%10 495