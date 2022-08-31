Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBT   US37890U1088

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GBT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:22 2022-08-31 pm EDT
67.77 USD   -0.18%
12:01pGLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT
BU
08/19INSIDER SELL : Global Blood Therapeutics
MT
08/12Biotech stocks pin bounce back hopes on M&A boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT

08/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NasdaqGS: GBT) to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of GBT will receive $68.50 in cash for each share of GBT that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gbt/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
12:01pGLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR A : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
08/19INSIDER SELL : Global Blood Therapeutics
MT
08/12Biotech stocks pin bounce back hopes on M&A boost
RE
08/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Caution -2-
DJ
08/10Pfizer spending spree filters to Biopharma
AQ
08/09Global Blood Therapeutics Downgraded by RBC to Sector Perform From Outperform, Price Ta..
MT
08/09SVB Securities Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics to Market Perform from Outperform, ..
MT
08/09Wells Fargo Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics to Equalweight From Overweight, Adjust..
MT
08/09Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics to Neutral From Overweight, Adju..
MT
08/09William Blair Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 282 M - -
Net income 2022 -306 M - -
Net cash 2022 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 581 M 4 581 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 67,89 $
Average target price 68,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ted W. Love President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey S. Farrow Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark L. Perry Chairman
Kim Smith-Whitley Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Kenneth R. Bridges Medical Director & Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.131.94%4 581
MODERNA, INC.-46.48%53 176
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.45%40 284
LONZA GROUP AG-30.99%40 091
SEAGEN INC.0.72%28 718
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.82%25 202