    GB   CH0562152865

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG

(GB)
Global Blue : 03 Sept 2021 - Q1 2021-2022 Earnings release - New financial materials on Global Blue website

09/03/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announced that, later today, on September 3, 2021, it will release its first quarter results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

This earnings release will include the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations (MD&A) in addition to the accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements and the Investors presentation. An audio recording of commentary on the Q1 results by Jacques Stern, Chief Executive Officer of Global Blue, and Loic Jenouvrier, Chief Financial Officer of Global Blue, will also be made available.

These materials will be available on Global Blue's Corporate website, www.globalblue.com/corporate and can be found in the 'Investors' section, under the 'Financial publications' and 'Regulatory information & SEC filings' subsections.

Download full Press Releasehere.

CONTACTS

Media : Domitille Pinta, VP Communications
+33 6 11 07 52 90 - dpinta@globalblue.com

General Enquiries: ir@globalblue.com

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers.

The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping:

  • More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed best rate,
  • More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies,
  • More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions,
  • Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme.

Pre-covid figures

Global Blue is listed on the NYSE under the ticker [GB].
For more information, visit https://www.globalblue.com/corporate/

Disclaimer

Global Blue Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 44,7 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net income 2021 -422 M -501 M -501 M
Net Debt 2021 570 M 677 M 677 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 61,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 314
Free-Float 45,1%
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacques Stern President, CEO & Non-Executive Director
Loïc Jenouvrier Chief Financial Officer
Thomas W. Farley Chairman
Fabio Ferreira Chief Information Officer
Jeremy Taylor Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG-51.38%1 253
ADYEN N.V.41.34%97 270
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-10.32%78 360
WORLDLINE-5.17%24 956
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.11.90%19 867
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED133.90%15 695