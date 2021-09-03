Global Blue : 03 Sept 2021 - Q1 2021-2022 Earnings release - New financial materials on Global Blue website

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announced that, later today, on September 3, 2021, it will release its first quarter results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

This earnings release will include the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations (MD&A) in addition to the accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements and the Investors presentation. An audio recording of commentary on the Q1 results by Jacques Stern, Chief Executive Officer of Global Blue, and Loic Jenouvrier, Chief Financial Officer of Global Blue, will also be made available.

These materials will be available on Global Blue's Corporate website, www.globalblue.com/corporate and can be found in the 'Investors' section, under the 'Financial publications' and 'Regulatory information & SEC filings' subsections.



CONTACTS

Media : Domitille Pinta, VP Communications

+33 6 11 07 52 90 - dpinta@globalblue.com



General Enquiries: ir@globalblue.com



