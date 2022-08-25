GLOBAL BLUE ACQUIRES STAKE IN REFLAUNT, AN INNOVATIVE NEW RE-COMMERCE PLATFORM

Global Blue today announces its participation in a Series A funding round for pioneering new Resale Service provider, Reflaunt

Reflaunt is a white-label service in which consumers can seamlessly resell their past purchases within a brand's existing platform, thanks to its unique resale infrastructure

Retailers and brands affiliated with Reflaunt can add instant circularity to their ecosystem, while capturing the growth of the fast-growing resale market

The investment in Reflaunt extends Global Blue's post-purchase solutions for retailers, alongside other members of its growing RetailTech network

Switzerland, August 25th 2022

Global Blue has today acquired a minority stake in Resale technology pioneer, Reflaunt, as part of a Series A funding round . The investment represents an advance in Global Blue's omnichannel expansion into the post-purchase journey.

Reflaunt powers brands' resale offering via its unique solutions and infrastructure

Reflaunt has developed an industry -leading white label resale service proposition that enables customers to resell their past purchases in a click, without having to leave the brand's ecosystem.

Inventory from loyal consumers of leading brands is sourced by Reflaunt via the brands' e-commerce platforms. Reflaunt then manages pricing, quality checking, photography and sale of the inventory on behalf of the brand . Customers are given the choice of brand shopping credits or cash reward in exchange for their pre -loved items .

With a global network of over 30 resale marketplaces 1 that reach more than 100 million second-hand buyers, Reflaunt has the widest distribution network for pre -loved luxury items.

1 Reflaunt's network of marketplaces includes Minto, eBay, Tradera, Rebelle, Tradesy, Carsouselle, Vestiaire Collective, Goat and Joli Closet

