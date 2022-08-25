Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Blue Group Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GB   CH0562152865

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG

(GB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
4.820 USD   -3.60%
03:08aGLOBAL BLUE : Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-Commerce Platform
PU
02:58aGLOBAL BLUE : 25 Aug 2022 - Global Blue Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-commerce Platform
PU
08/11GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG : 2022 Annual General Meeting 1st September, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Blue : Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-Commerce Platform

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLOBAL BLUE ACQUIRES STAKE IN REFLAUNT, AN INNOVATIVE NEW RE-COMMERCE PLATFORM

  • Global Blue today announces its participation in a Series A funding round for pioneering new Resale Service provider, Reflaunt
  • Reflaunt is a white-label service in which consumers can seamlessly resell their past purchases within a brand's existing platform, thanks to its unique resale infrastructure
  • Retailers and brands affiliated with Reflaunt can add instant circularity to their ecosystem, while capturing the growth of the fast-growing resale market
  • The investment in Reflaunt extends Global Blue's post-purchase solutions for retailers, alongside other members of its growing RetailTech network

Switzerland, August 25th 2022

Global Blue has today acquired a minority stake in Resale technology pioneer, Reflaunt, as part of a Series A funding round . The investment represents an advance in Global Blue's omnichannel expansion into the post-purchase journey.

Reflaunt powers brands' resale offering via its unique solutions and infrastructure

Reflaunt has developed an industry -leading white label resale service proposition that enables customers to resell their past purchases in a click, without having to leave the brand's ecosystem.

Inventory from loyal consumers of leading brands is sourced by Reflaunt via the brands' e-commerce platforms. Reflaunt then manages pricing, quality checking, photography and sale of the inventory on behalf of the brand . Customers are given the choice of brand shopping credits or cash reward in exchange for their pre -loved items .

With a global network of over 30 resale marketplaces 1 that reach more than 100 million second-hand buyers, Reflaunt has the widest distribution network for pre -loved luxury items.

1 Reflaunt's network of marketplaces includes Minto, eBay, Tradera, Rebelle, Tradesy, Carsouselle, Vestiaire Collective, Goat and Joli Closet

1

Resale through Reflaunt unlocks loyalty, growth and data for fashion brands

Reflaunt's proposition offers multiple benefits for luxury brands:

  • New revenue streams - Reflaunt enables brands to easily and efficiently enter the resale marketplace and capture the profitability of this fast-growing market
  • Customer acquisition / retention - 70% of Reflaunt-powered resale transactions transfer into shopping credits, encouraging repeat purchase from existing customers and converting second-hand buyers to first-time customers
  • Stronger brand jurisdiction - By entering the resale marketplace, luxury brands gain access to richer post-purchase data and have more control over their identity and authenticity with second-hand sales
  • Instant circularity - Reflaunt's technology can be flexibly integrated into a brand's e-commerce, allowing it to easily and efficiently answer a growing consumer demand for circular fashion

Reflaunt joins Global Blue's RetailTech hub, accelerating its range of disruptive omnichannel solutions

Global Blue Ventures - the entity created by Global Blue to focus on investing in and partnering with third parties that offer best -in-class RetailTech - advised on the deal.

Global Blue's investment in Reflaunt is part of its strategic mission to enrich its post- purchase solutions and help its retail clients to extend their customer journey.

Reflaunt joins other post -purchase specialists that are part of Global Blue Ventures' RetailTech hub, including ZigZag, a leading eCommerce return management platform, Yocuda, a digital receipt provider, and TOSHI, a luxury concierge service that brings the dressing room experience to the customer's home.

Tomas Mostany, SVP Strategy & Chief Product Officer , Global Blue, commented:

  • The resale market is one of the fastest growing sectors in luxury, and customer demand for circular fashion is strong. Our partnership with Reflaunt continues to place us at the forefront of innovation for retail growth areas, enabling us to constantly offer new solutions that empower our merchants to capture the opportunities these fast-growing new sectors represent."

Stephanie Crespin, Co-founder and CEO, Reflaunt, commented:

"We're excited to join forces with Global Blue - thanks to its wide network of RetailTech specialists and retail clients, Reflaunt will be able to deepen the connection with hundreds of luxury brands and continue to establish itself as a gateway to endless after -use destinations for each product in the market ."

2

Source: Global Blue

MEDIA CONTACTS

Virginie Alem - SVP Marketing & Communications

Mail: valem@globalblue . com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Frances Gibbons - Head of Investor Relations

Mob: +44 (0)7815 034 212 - Mail: fgibbons@globalblue . com

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Gl oba l Blue pioneere d the c on cept of Ta x Free Sh op pin g 40 years ago . Throu gh con tinuo u s innovati on , we have bec ome t he lea ding strat egic t echnol o gy and payme nts par tne r, em po werin g retailers t o im p rove their per for mance and sho p pers to enhan ce their experien ce .

Gl oba l Blu e o ffers inno vati ve s olu tions in three differen t fie l ds:

  • Tax Fr ee S ho pping: Hel pin g re tailers at over 300, 000 p oints of sale t o e fficient ly manage 35 milli on Ta x Free Sh o p ping transactions a y ear, than ks t o its fu lly in tegrat ed in - house techn ol ogy p lat for m . Mean while , its industry - lea din g di gital Ta x Free sho p per so luti ons create a bet ter, more sea mless cus to m er experienc e
  • Pay ment s servic es: Pr o vidin g a full suite o f foreign exchan ge and Pay ments techn ol ogy so luti ons that all ow acquirers, ho tels an d retai lers to offer va lue - ad de d ser vices a nd i mpr o ve th e cust om er ex per ience durin g 31 mi llio n pay ment transaction s a year at 130, 000 poin ts o f interaction
  • Complem ent ary Reta ilT ec h: Offering ne w techn ol ogy so luti on s to retailers, inclu din g digi tal receipts and eCom merce returns , that can b e easily integrated with their c ore systems and a l lo w the m to op timise and digita lise their pr ocesses thr ou ghou t the omni - channe l cust om er journey , bot h in - st ore an d o nline

In addi tion , our data a nd advisory s erv ices o ffer a strategic advisory to hel p retailers ide ntify o p por tunities for gro wth , while our s hop per exp er ienc e a nd enga gem ent s olut ions pr ovi de data - dri ven s olu tio ns to inc reas e foo tfall, conv ert fo ot fa ll to r ev enue an d enha nc e p er form ance .

For more in forma ti on , visit h tt p: //ww w . g lo bal b lue . co m /cor p o rate/

Pre-pandemic figures FY 2019-20

3

Disclaimer

Global Blue Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG
03:08aGLOBAL BLUE : Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-Commerce Platform
PU
02:58aGLOBAL BLUE : 25 Aug 2022 - Global Blue Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-c..
PU
08/11GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG : 2022 Annual General Meeting 1st September, 2022
BU
08/09Global Blue Announces Date for Q1 2022/23 Results
BU
06/29Global Blue Group Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
06/15Global Blue Completes $225 Million Strategic Growth Equity Investment From Certares and..
BU
06/14Global Blue Group Holding AG announced that it has received $224.999994 million in fund..
CI
06/09GLOBAL BLUE : 09 June 2022 - Global Blue Announces Date For Q4 And Fy 2021/22 Results
PU
06/09Global Blue Announces Date for Q4 and FY 2021/22 Results
BU
05/23Europe's Tax Free Shopping Gains Strength With Record Recovery Rates
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 126 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2022 -95,2 M -95,0 M -95,0 M
Net Debt 2022 693 M 692 M 692 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 953 M 951 M 951 M
EV / Sales 2021 61,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 411
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Global Blue Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacques Stern Director
Roxane Dufour Chief Financial Officer
Thomas W. Farley Chairman
Fabio Ferreira Chief Information Officer
Jeremy Taylor Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG-24.63%951
INTUIT INC.-27.59%131 383
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.94%57 776
ADYEN N.V.-27.82%51 562
WORLDLINE-13.83%11 845
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-69.94%8 659