Global Blue : Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-Commerce Platform

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
Global Blue today announces its participation in a Series A funding round for pioneering new Resale Service provider, Reflaunt
Reflaunt is a white-label service in which consumers can seamlessly resell their past purchases within a brand's existing platform, thanks to its unique resale infrastructure
Retailers and brands affiliated with Reflaunt can add instant circularity to their ecosystem, while capturing the growth of the fast-growing resale market
The investment in Reflaunt extends Global Blue's post-purchase solutions for retailers, alongside other members of its growing RetailTech network
Switzerland, August 25th 2022
Global Blue has today acquired a minority stake in Resale technology pioneer, Reflaunt, as part of a Series A funding round . The investment represents an advance in Global Blue's omnichannel expansion into the post-purchase journey.
Reflaunt powers brands' resale offering via its unique solutions and infrastructure
Reflaunt has developed an industry -leading white label resale service proposition that enables customers to resell their past purchases in a click, without having to leave the brand's ecosystem.
Inventory from loyal consumers of leading brands is sourced by Reflaunt via the brands' e-commerce platforms. Reflaunt then manages pricing, quality checking, photography and sale of the inventory on behalf of the brand . Customers are given the choice of brand shopping credits or cash reward in exchange for their pre -loved items .
With a global network of over 30 resale marketplaces 1 that reach more than 100 million second-hand buyers, Reflaunt has the widest distribution network for pre -loved luxury items.
Resale through Reflaunt unlocks loyalty, growth and data for fashion brands
Reflaunt's proposition offers multiple benefits for luxury brands:
New revenue streams - Reflaunt enables brands to easily and efficiently enter the resale marketplace and capture the profitability of this fast-growing market
Customer acquisition / retention - 70% of Reflaunt-powered resale transactions transfer into shopping credits, encouraging repeat purchase from existing customers and converting second-hand buyers to first-time customers
Stronger brand jurisdiction - By entering the resale marketplace, luxury brands gain access to richer post-purchase data and have more control over their identity and authenticity with second-hand sales
Instant circularity - Reflaunt's technology can be flexibly integrated into a brand's e-commerce, allowing it to easily and efficiently answer a growing consumer demand for circular fashion
Reflaunt joins Global Blue's RetailTech hub, accelerating its range of disruptive omnichannel solutions
Global Blue Ventures - the entity created by Global Blue to focus on investing in and partnering with third parties that offer best -in-class RetailTech - advised on the deal.
Global Blue's investment in Reflaunt is part of its strategic mission to enrich its post- purchase solutions and help its retail clients to extend their customer journey.
Reflaunt joins other post -purchase specialists that are part of Global Blue Ventures' RetailTech hub, including ZigZag, a leading eCommerce return management platform, Yocuda, a digital receipt provider, and TOSHI, a luxury concierge service that brings the dressing room experience to the customer's home.
Tomas Mostany, SVP Strategy & Chief Product Officer , Global Blue, commented:
The resale market is one of the fastest growing sectors in luxury, and customer demand for circular fashion is strong. Our partnership with Reflaunt continues to place us at the forefront of innovation for retail growth areas, enabling us to constantly offer new solutions that empower our merchants to capture the opportunities these fast-growing new sectors represent."
Stephanie Crespin, Co-founder and CEO, Reflaunt, commented:
"We're excited to join forces with Global Blue - thanks to its wide network of RetailTech specialists and retail clients, Reflaunt will be able to deepen the connection with hundreds of luxury brands and continue to establish itself as a gateway to endless after -use destinations for each product in the market ."
