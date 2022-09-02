Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Blue Group Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GB   CH0562152865

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG

(GB)
Delayed Nyse  -  02:54 2022-09-01 pm EDT
5.130 USD   -4.12%
03:01aGlobal Blue Announces Q1 FY22/23 Financial Results
BU
08/25GLOBAL BLUE : Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-Commerce Platform
PU
08/25GLOBAL BLUE : 25 Aug 2022 - Global Blue Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-commerce Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Blue Announces Q1 FY22/23 Financial Results

09/02/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) (NYSE:GB) announced that, later today on September 2, 2022, before the market opens, it will issue its results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results will include Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations in addition to the accompanying unaudited condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and the investor presentation.

An audio recording of commentary on the results by Jacques Stern, Chief Executive Officer, and Roxane Dufour, Chief Financial Officer, will also be made available.

These materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Global Blue Group Holding AG - Investor Relations.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue offers innovative solutions in three different fields:

  • Tax Free Shopping: Helping retailers at over 300,000 points of sale to efficiently manage 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions a year, thanks to its fully integrated in-house technology platform. Meanwhile, its industry-leading digital Tax Free shopper solutions create a better, more seamless customer experience
  • Payments services: Providing a full suite of foreign exchange and Payments technology solutions that allow acquirers, hotels and retailers to offer value-added services and improve the customer experience during 31 million payment transactions a year at 130,000 points of interaction
  • Complementary RetailTech: Offering new technology solutions to retailers, including digital receipts and eCommerce returns, that can be easily integrated with their core systems and allow them to optimise and digitalise their processes throughout the omni-channel customer journey, both in-store and online

In addition, our data and advisory services offer a strategic advisory to help retailers identify opportunities for growth, while our shopper experience and engagement solutions provide data-driven solutions to increase footfall, convert footfall to revenue and enhance performance.

Pre-pandemic figures FY 2019-20.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG
03:01aGlobal Blue Announces Q1 FY22/23 Financial Results
BU
08/25GLOBAL BLUE : Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-Commerce Platform
PU
08/25GLOBAL BLUE : 25 Aug 2022 - Global Blue Acquires Stake in Reflaunt, an Innovative New Re-c..
PU
08/11GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG : 2022 Annual General Meeting 1st September, 2022
BU
08/09Global Blue Announces Date for Q1 2022/23 Results
BU
08/09GLOBAL BLUE : 09 Aug 2022 - Global Blue Announces Q1 FY22/23 Financial Results
PU
06/29Global Blue Group Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
06/15Global Blue Completes $225 Million Strategic Growth Equity Investment From Certares and..
BU
06/14Global Blue Group Holding AG announced that it has received $224.999994 million in fund..
CI
06/09GLOBAL BLUE : 09 June 2022 - Global Blue Announces Date For Q4 And Fy 2021/22 Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 126 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2022 -95,2 M -94,6 M -94,6 M
Net Debt 2022 693 M 689 M 689 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 018 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
EV / Sales 2021 61,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 411
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Global Blue Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacques Stern Director
Roxane Dufour Chief Financial Officer
Thomas W. Farley Chairman
Fabio Ferreira Chief Information Officer
Jeremy Taylor Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG-19.79%1 012
INTUIT INC.-33.85%120 024
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-16.97%55 101
ADYEN N.V.-35.80%45 681
WORLDLINE-13.08%11 901
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-45.78%8 478