GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG

(GB)
Global Blue : New Investor Presentation Available on Global Blue Website

10/27/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

On 27 October 2020, Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announced that it has posted an Investor Presentation to its Corporate website, www.globalblue.com/corporate.

The Investor Presentation can be found in the ‘Investors’ section of Global Blue’s website, under the ‘Documents’ subsection. It contains, among other things, ‘forward-looking statements’, all of which are subject to the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements set forth therein.

Global Blue intends to publish its half year financial results (for the six month period ending 30th September 2020) in early December 2020, in connection with which Global Blue will hold an investor call. Details for the investor call will be published closer to the date.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping over 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers.

The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping:

  • More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed rate of conversion,
  • More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies,
  • More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions,
  • Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme.

In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of €18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of €4.4 billion sales in store.

Global Blue has over 2,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.globalblue.com/corporate/

© Business Wire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 420 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2020 -4,67 M -5,53 M -5,53 M
Net Debt 2020 446 M 528 M 528 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 190 M 1 405 M 1 407 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2 050
Free-Float 27,5%
