Global Blue : Q3 and 9M 2021/22 Financial Results Presentation

Q3 & 9M FY21/22 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 & 9M FY21/22 - Performance to 31 December 2021

#1 #2 #3

Whilst COVID-19 continues to impact the Travel Retail industry, Global Blue is seeing ONGOING SIGNS OF RECOVERY with a significant increase in revenue of 174% in Q3 FY21/22 vs. Q3 FY20/21 and an increase of 154% in 9M FY21/22 vs. 9M FY20/21.

STRONG QUARTERLY IMPROVEMENT with TFS/AVPS revenue at 14% (Q1 FY21/22), 22% (Q2 FY21/22) and 32% (Q3 FY21/22) of pre-Covid levels.

WIDE-RANGING SAVINGS PROGRAM continues to deliver with Fixed Adjusted Operating Expenses(1) reduced by 42% in 9M FY21/22 vs. 9M FY19/20.

#4

Significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA at €3.3M in Q3 FY21/22 vs. €(8.9)M in Q3 FY20/21.

Note: Adjusted Operating Expenses is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure, see appendix for a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS financial measure. (1) Excluding scope effect of CRTS (Complementary Retail Tech Solutions).

Q3 FY21/22 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE