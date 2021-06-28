Log in
Global Blue : 28 June 2021 - FY 2020-2021 Financial Results

06/28/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announced that, later today, on 28 June 2021, it will publish its financial results for the full-year period from 1 April 2020 to 30 March 2021, which will include the financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) as well as an investor presentation, in each case, for such full-year period.

An audio recording of commentary on the full-year Global Blue financial results by Jacques Stern, Chief Executive Officer of Global Blue, and Loic Jenouvrier, Chief Financial Officer of Global Blue, will also be made available.

These materials will be available on Global Blue's Corporate website, www.globalblue.com/corporate and can be found in the 'Investors' section, under the 'Financial publications' and 'Regulatory information & SEC filings' subsections.

Download full Press Releasehere.

CONTACTS

Media: Domitille Pinta, VP Communications
+33 6 11 07 52 90 - dpinta@globalblue.com

General Enquiries: ir@globalblue.com


ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE
Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers.

The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping:

  • More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed best rate,
  • More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies,
  • More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions,
  • Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme.

In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of €18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of €4.4 billion sales in store.

Global Blue is listed on the NYSE under the ticker [GB].

Global Blue has over 1,300 employees in more than 50 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.globalblue.com/corporate/

Disclaimer

Global Blue Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
