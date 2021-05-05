Global Brands : PROXY FORM FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 24 MAY 2021

Global Brands Group Holding Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 787)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use at the Special General Meeting to be held on

Monday, 24 May 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

I/We,1 of

being the registered holder(s)2 of shares of HK$0.125 each in the capital of the above-named Company (the "Company"), hereby appoint3

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Special General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at Ground Floor, Hong Kong Spinners Industrial Building, Phases I & II, 800 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Monday, 24 May 2021 at 11:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof on the undermentioned resolution as indicated.

Full text of the following resolution are set out in the notice convening the Meeting dated 6 May 2021 which have also been incorporated in the circular of the Company dated 6 May 2021 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this proxy form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION For4 Against4

1. To approve, ratify and confirm the Unit Purchase Agreement and all transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents and to authorise any director of the Company to execute for and on behalf of the Company (including affixing the seal of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company to) all such documents and do all such acts and things as he/she may in his/her absolute discretion consider to be necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient to implement and/or to give effect to the Transaction and the transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents and all matters incidental or ancillary thereto.

Dated this day of May, 2021 Signature5

Notes: