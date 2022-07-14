Global Brands Manufacture : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend and revise the distribution ratio per share

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/14 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend to common shareholders is NTD825,287,220, distribution ratio is NTD 1.75107568 per share. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/09 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The Company's outstanding common shares total 471,303,000 shares (3,000,000 treasury shares have been deducted), so revise the distribution ratio per share. (2)Cash dividend payment date is planned on 2022/09/02. (3)The distribution of the cash dividends shall be calculated to the nearest New Taiwan Dollar. The aggregate of the remaining cash will be recognized as Other Revenue by the Company.