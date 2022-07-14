Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Global Brands Manufacture Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6191   TW0006191000

GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.

(6191)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
27.00 TWD   +3.45%
04:24aGLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend and revise the distribution ratio per share
PU
06/08GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE : Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/02Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Global Brands Manufacture : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend and revise the distribution ratio per share

07/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/14 Time of announcement 16:10:48
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
and revise the distribution ratio per share
Date of events 2022/07/14 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividend to common shareholders is NTD825,287,220, distribution ratio
 is NTD 1.75107568 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/09
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The Company's outstanding common shares total 471,303,000 shares
   (3,000,000 treasury shares have been deducted), so revise the
   distribution ratio per share.
(2)Cash dividend payment date is planned on 2022/09/02.
(3)The distribution of the cash dividends shall be calculated to the
   nearest New Taiwan Dollar. The aggregate of the remaining cash will be
   recognized as Other Revenue by the Company.

Disclaimer

GBM - Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
