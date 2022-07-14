Global Brands Manufacture : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend and revise the distribution ratio per share
07/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/14
Time of announcement
16:10:48
Subject
Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
and revise the distribution ratio per share
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend to common shareholders is NTD825,287,220, distribution ratio
is NTD 1.75107568 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/09
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The Company's outstanding common shares total 471,303,000 shares
(3,000,000 treasury shares have been deducted), so revise the
distribution ratio per share.
(2)Cash dividend payment date is planned on 2022/09/02.
(3)The distribution of the cash dividends shall be calculated to the
nearest New Taiwan Dollar. The aggregate of the remaining cash will be
recognized as Other Revenue by the Company.
