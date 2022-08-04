Global Brands Manufacture : Announcement that the Company is going to hold an institutional investor conference
08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Provided by: GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/04
Time of announcement
14:32:57
Subject
Announcement that the Company is going to hold an
institutional investor conference
Date of events
2022/08/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The business performance of 2022 Q2 and outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:This institutional investor
conference is held jointly with HannStar Board Corp.
