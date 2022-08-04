Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Global Brands Manufacture Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6191   TW0006191000

GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.

(6191)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Global Brands Manufacture : Announcement that the Company is going to hold an institutional investor conference

08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 14:32:57
Subject 
 Announcement that the Company is going to hold an
institutional investor conference
Date of events 2022/08/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The business performance of 2022 Q2 and outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:This institutional investor
 conference is held jointly with HannStar Board Corp.

Disclaimer

GBM - Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27 621 M - -
Net income 2021 2 891 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
Yield 2021 4,54%
Capitalization 13 526 M 451 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,7%
Managers and Directors
Wei Chen Lai Co-General Manager & Director
Chien Hui Yang Co-General Manager
Jia Yu Weng IR Contact, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yu Heng Chiao Chairman
Jia Hung Guo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.-25.65%451
MEDIATEK INC.-42.35%36 319
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.84%19 050
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.86%17 401
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-21.09%11 803
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-36.15%7 296