  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Global Brands Manufacture Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6191   TW0006191000

GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.

(6191)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
All news about GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.
08/09Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
07/30Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2020, Payable on Se..
CI
07/22Tranche Update on Global Brands Manufacture Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Jul..
CI
07/22Global Brands Manufacture Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on July 15, 2021, has closed ..
CI
07/15Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,000,000 shares, repres..
CI
07/15Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/28Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
03/24Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
02/25Global Brands Manufacture Ltd.'s 100% owned subsidiary, GBM Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. A..
CI
02/03Tranche Update on Global Brands Manufacture Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Jan..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 816 M 820 M 820 M
Net income 2020 1 763 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net Debt 2020 3 790 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,40x
Yield 2020 3,18%
Capitalization 16 637 M 597 M 598 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Global Brands Manufacture Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Chen Lai Co-General Manager & Director
Chien Hui Yang Co-General Manager
Jia Yu Weng IR Contact, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yu Heng Chiao Chairman
Jia Hung Guo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BRANDS MANUFACTURE LTD.28.80%597
MEDIATEK INC.22.22%52 251
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.9.32%27 590
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.24.40%23 496
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.51.45%19 198
SILERGY CORP.90.04%15 383