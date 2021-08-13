Global Brokerage : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Result
Global Brokerage, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
As of June 30, 2021
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
68,718
Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers
272,375
Due from brokers
1,745
Accounts receivable, net
2,043
Other assets - Current
6,535
Tax receivable
45
Total current assets
351,461
Deferred tax asset
265
Office, communication and computer equipment, net
22,333
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
11,822
Other intangible assets, net
1,007
Other assets - Non-current
3,822
Total assets
$
390,710
Liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interest and Stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities
Customer account liabilities
$
272,375
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
22,699
Due to brokers
581
Operating lease liabilities - current
5,107
Credit Agreement
71,634
Other liabilities - current
252
Total current liabilities
372,648
Deferred tax liability
30
New Secured Notes
168,987
Operating lease liabilities - Non-current
12,729
Other liabilities - Non-current
1,350
Total liabilities
555,744
Redeemable non-controlling interest
8,204
Stockholders' deficit
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized,
82
8,247,997 shares issued and outstanding
Additional paid-in-capital
361,197
Accumulated deficit
(532,439)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,115)
Total stockholders' deficit Global Brokerage, Inc.
(173,275)
Other non-controlling interests
37
Total stockholders' deficit
(173,238)
Total liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interest and Stockholders' deficit
$
390,710
Global Brokerage, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
Revenues
Three Months
Six Months
Trading revenue
$
22,545
$
53,793
Interest Income
33
89
Brokerage interest expense
(263)
(502)
Net interest expense
(230)
(413)
Other income
417
884
Total net revenues
22,732
54,264
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
13,995
27,794
Referring broker fees
2,017
4,326
Advertising and marketing
5,474
11,586
Communication and technology
3,818
7,596
Trading costs, prime brokerage and clearing fees
505
1,055
General and administrative
6,678
13,351
Depreciation and amortization
2,294
4,712
Total operating expenses
34,781
70,420
Operating Loss
(12,049)
(16,156)
Other Expense
Interest on borrowings
8,987
17,659
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(21,036)
(33,815)
Income tax provision
188
408
Loss from continuing operations
(21,224)
(34,223)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
16
(13)
Net Loss
(21,208)
(34,236)
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in
(12,119)
(16,625)
FXCM Group, LLC
Net loss attributable to other non-controlling interests
(1)
(1)
Net loss attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc.
$
(9,088)
$
(17,610)
Loss from continuing operations attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc.
(9,088)
$
(17,610)
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to Global Brokerage,
-
-
Inc.
Net loss attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc.
$
(9,088)
$
(17,610)
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding -
8,248
8,248
Basic and Diluted
Net loss per share attributable to stockholders of Class A common
stock of Global Brokerage, Inc. - Basic and Diluted:
Continuing operations
$
(1.10)
$
(2.14)
Discontinued operations
-
-
Net loss attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc.
$
(1.10)
$
(2.14)
Global Brokerage, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2021
Three Months
Six Months
Net loss
$
(21,208)
$
(34,236)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation income (loss), net of tax
30
(440)
Other comprehensive loss income, net of tax
(21,178)
(34,676)
Comprehensive (loss) income
Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling
(12,104)
(16,845)
interest in FXCM Group, LLC
Comprehensive loss attributable to other non-controlling interests
(1)
(1)
Comprehensive loss attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc.
$
(9,073)
$
(17,830)
Global Brokerage, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(34,236)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation
4,712
Right-of-use assets amortization
2,654
Deferred tax benefit
(39)
Amortization of discount - New Secured Notes
10,180
Amortization of issuance cost - New Secured Notes
110
Paid-in-kind interest - New Secured Notes
7,171
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Due from brokers
(729)
Accounts receivable, net
(2)
Tax receivable
178
Other assets - Current
(1,814)
Other assets - Non-current
78
Customer account liabilities
3,536
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,624)
Lease liabilities
(3,261)
Other liabilities - Current
8
Other liabilities - Non-current
(119)
Due to brokers
(663)
Foreign currency remeasurement loss
379
Net cash used in operating activities
(14,481)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchases of office, communication and computer equipment
(1,075)
Payments for software development costs
(3,088)
Purchase of intangible assets
(119)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,282)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Cash and
(163)
cash equivalents, held for customers
Net decrease in Cash and cash equivalents and Cash and cash equivalents, held for
(18,926)
customers
Cash and cash equivalents and Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers:
Beginning of period
360,019
End of period
$
341,093
Global Brokerage, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - (continued)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
68,718
Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers
272,375
Cash and cash equivalents and Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers - End of
$
341,093
period
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow activities
Net cash paid for taxes
$
220
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities
Non-cash recognition of lease right-of-use assets
$
1,578
Escrow withheld in connection with acquisition of intangible
$
200
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities
Paid-in-kind interest - New Secured Notes
$
7,171
Disclaimer
Global Brokerage Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:41:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL BROKERAGE, INC.
Sales 2020
155 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-32,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
148 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-0,02x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
0,26 M
0,26 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
1,17x
EV / Sales 2020
0,96x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
100,0%
Chart GLOBAL BROKERAGE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.