American Express Global Business Travel Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Its Warrants

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Amex GBT”) (NYSE: GBTG), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding warrants, consisting of (i) the warrants sold as part of the units in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s initial public offering on October 6, 2020 (“IPO”) (the “Public Warrants”) and (ii) the warrants sold as part of the units in a private placement that occurred simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”), each whole Warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Class A Common Stock”), of the Company, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on October 7, 2022. With the completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation, Amex GBT will eliminate all of the Company’s Warrants, simplify the Company’s capital structure and increase the number of shares of common stock available for trading.

The Company has been advised that 25,768,514 Public Warrants (including 380,995 Public Warrants tendered through guaranteed delivery), or approximately 94.64% of the outstanding Public Warrants, and 12,224,134 Private Placement Warrants, or 100% of the outstanding Private Placement Warrants, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer and Consent Solicitation. Holders of the Warrants that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer and Consent Solicitation will receive 0.275 shares of Class A Common Stock in exchange for each Warrant tendered by the holder and exchanged pursuant to the Offer. The Company expects to accept all validly tendered Warrants for exchange and settlement on or before October 12, 2022.

In addition, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Company received the approval of holders of approximately 94.64% of the outstanding Public Warrants and the holder of 100% of the outstanding Private Placement Warrants to amend the warrant agreement that governs the Warrants (the “Warrant Amendment”), which exceeds the 50% required to effect the Warrant Amendment. The Company expects to execute the Warrant Amendment concurrently with the settlement of the Offer, and thereafter, expects to exercise its right in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Amendment, to acquire and retire all remaining untendered Warrants in exchange for Class A Common Stock at an exchange ratio of 0.2475 shares of Class A Common Stock for each Warrant, following which, no Public Warrants or Private Placement Warrants will remain outstanding.

BofA Securities, Inc. was the Dealer Manager for the Offer and Consent Solicitation. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the Information Agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company served as the Exchange Agent.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

