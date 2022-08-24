Log in
    GBTG   US37890B1008

GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.

(GBTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-08-22
7.440 USD   +4.49%
09:16aAmerican Express Global Business Travel to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference on September 7, 2022
BU
08/15Inflation, labour shortages to delay recovery in business travel spending -industry forecast
RE
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Global Business Travel Group, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
American Express Global Business Travel to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference on September 7, 2022

08/24/2022 | 09:16am EDT
American Express Global Business Travel (“Amex GBT”) (NYSE: GBTG), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will present at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference on September 7, 2022 beginning at 4:45PM ET in New York City.

A live webcast of the event will be made available on the Amex GBT investor relations website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 824 M - -
Net income 2022 -165 M - -
Net Debt 2022 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 424 M 424 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 47,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martine Gerow Chief Financial Officer
John David Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Eric John Bock Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
James P. Bush Independent Director
