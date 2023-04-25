Advanced search
GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.

(GBTG)
2023-04-25
6.560 USD   -1.06%
American Express Global Business Travel to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023
BU
Global Business Travel : Welcome.US, Amex GBT, and Miles4Migrants launch Welcome Connect Travel to help displaced people seeking refuge in the US
PU
Global Business Travel : American Express Global Business Travel unveils Travel Vitals™
PU
American Express Global Business Travel to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

04/25/2023 | 10:33am EDT
American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on May 9, 2023, before the market opens followed by a live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Paul Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, and Martine Gerow, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amex GBT’s financial performance and business outlook.

The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT’s website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 206 M - -
Net income 2023 -35,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 457 M 457 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 14,5%
Managers and Directors
Paul Gordon Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew George Crawley President
Martine Gerow Chief Financial Officer
John David Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Eric John Bock Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.-1.78%457
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.29%416 757
NETFLIX, INC.11.58%146 263
PROSUS N.V.4.03%93 636
AIRBNB, INC.35.81%73 174
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.06%61 786
