    GBTG   US37890B1008

GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.

(GBTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-07-21
5.710 USD   +2.88%
08:08aAmerican Express Global Business Travel to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022
BU
06/27GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21Redburn Partners Initiates Global Business Travel Group at Buy with $12.50 Price Target
MT
American Express Global Business Travel to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

07/28/2022 | 08:08am EDT
American Express Global Business Travel (“Amex GBT”) (NYSE: GBTG), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022 before the market opens followed by a live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Paul Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, and Martine Gerow, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amex GBT’s financial performance and business outlook.

The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT’s website at www.investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 796 M - -
Net income 2022 -172 M - -
Net Debt 2022 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 349 M 349 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 47,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,12 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
Managers and Directors
Paul Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martine Gerow Chief Financial Officer
John David Thompson Chief Information Technology Officer
Eric John Bock Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
James P. Bush Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.-42.15%349
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.90%389 550
NETFLIX, INC.-62.36%100 837
PROSUS N.V.-10.53%93 252
AIRBNB, INC.-35.52%68 331
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.93%45 341