Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Business Travel Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBTG   US37890B1008

GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.

(GBTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-11
5.290 USD   -1.31%
04:16pGlobal Business Travel Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pAmex GBT Chief Revenue Officer to step down after 34-year career
BU
12/08Airfares on key routes to rise by as much as 25% in 2023 - Amex GBT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amex GBT Chief Revenue Officer to step down after 34-year career

12/13/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced its Chief Revenue Officer Michael Qualantone is to retire after a 34-year career with American Express and Amex GBT.

Qualantone will begin transitioning his role on January 1, 2023, to Rajiv Ahluwalia, who becomes Executive Vice President. Ahluwalia has led distribution, content, and revenue management at Amex GBT while playing a critical role in driving the Amex GBT marketplace and NDC capabilities. He will report to Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Crawley. To ensure a smooth transition, Qualantone will remain available to the company as an employee until June 30, 2023.

Amex GBT CEO Paul Abbott said: “Mike’s contribution to the success of our business has been truly significant for more than three decades. His reputation as one of the industry’s most knowledgeable and inspirational leaders is well deserved. He was instrumental in the creation of Amex GBT when it separated from American Express and played a central role in the acquisitions of HRG, Ovation and Egencia. As a member of my executive leadership team his counsel throughout the pandemic was invaluable.”

Qualantone joined American Express as an ARC reconciliation supervisor in 1988. His reputation as a customer-obsessed, strategic thinker saw him move quickly up the ranks. As SVP of global distribution and SVP of supplier relations, he played a key role in leading the evolution of the industry’s distribution landscape. In 2016, Business Travel News named him one of the top 25 most influential people in the global sector. He was appointed Chief Revenue Officer in 2019.

“I’m delighted Mike will remain close to the business for the first six months of 2023 to ensure a smooth transition. I want to thank him sincerely for his support and counsel during my tenure as CEO and wish him a very happy onward journey,” added Abbott.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT, and follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
04:16pGlobal Business Travel Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
04:06pAmex GBT Chief Revenue Officer to step down after 34-year career
BU
12/08Airfares on key routes to rise by as much as 25% in 2023 - Amex GBT
RE
12/07Corporate travel propels boom in sustainable aviation fuel
RE
12/07Citigroup Starts Global Business Travel Group at Neutral With $6.50 Price Target
MT
11/29Transcript : Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26t..
CI
11/28Global Business Travel : American Express Meetings & Events signs Net Zero Carbon Events p..
PU
11/15American Express Global Business Travel to Present at Credit Suisse's Technology Confer..
BU
11/10GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
11/10Global Business Travel : Ways Growing Businesses Can Save on Rising...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 832 M - -
Net income 2022 -167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 358 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,29 $
Average target price 8,90 $
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martine Gerow Chief Financial Officer
John David Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Eric John Bock Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
James P. Bush Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.-46.40%358
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.47%384 404
NETFLIX, INC.-47.68%140 262
PROSUS N.V.-13.08%89 314
AIRBNB, INC.-42.59%60 519
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-35.54%53 909