Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is a platform serving travel primarily for business purposes. The Company operates American Express Global Business Travel, a business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. It provides a suite of differentiated, technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients, suppliers of travel content (such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation and aggregators) and third-party travel agencies. It manages end-to-end logistics of business travel and provides a link between businesses and their employees, travel suppliers, and other industry participants. Its portfolio of travel management solutions, built around and targeting the needs of key client segments it serves, provide access to flights, hotel rooms, car rentals and other travel services, as well as meeting and event solutions, including negotiated content, supported by a suite of services that allow its clients to design and operate a travel program and solve complex travel requirements.

Sector Internet Services