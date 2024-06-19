Global Business Travel : American Express Global Business Travel reveals 2023 ESG progress
London, UK - 17 June 2024 - American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), a leading software and services company for travel and expense, has published its 2023 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The report showcases the milestones and achievements across sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), social impact and governance.
Key highlights include:
Environmental Impact:
Carbon Pricing: Launched carbon pricing for business travel, enabling clients to grow a green fund for sustainability initiatives.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) via Avelia: More than 1 million gallons of SAF injected into the aviation fuelling system on behalf of Amex GBT customers and airlines through Avelia, one of the world's first blockchain-powered book-and-claim solutions.
SAF via United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund (UAV SFF): Amex GBT is a strategic investor in UAV SFF, a first-of-its-kind investment vehicle designed to support startups focused on reducing carbon emissions associated with air travel on a lifecycle basis by accelerating SAF research, production, and technologies.
Carbon calculations: Expanded our offering with climate tech company CHOOOSE, from integrating carbon calculations to launching a dedicated portal where clients can access a portfolio of independently verified carbon compensation projects.
Social:
Social Impact Initiative: Focused social impact efforts on two core pillars - partnerships with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and employee engagement programs.
Airlink: Forged a new partnership with crisis response organization Airlink to develop and deploy a bespoke solution to provide in-kind travel support to first responders.
Colleague Support: Provided new development programs to support all colleagues globally as well as focused programs for women, new people leaders, our frontline travel counselors, and coaches.
Travel Academy: New initiative established to introduce more people to the business travel industry and to build an expanded pool of travel counselors.
Governance:
EcoVadis Platinum: Awarded Platinum EcoVadis status for our ESG standards, placing us in the top 1% of rated companies around the world.
Compliance Program of the Year: Awarded Compliance Program of the Year at Compliance Weeks' Excellence in Compliance Awards.
Privacy-Friendly Award: Earned the Gold Award at the Privacy-Friendly Awards 2023 organized by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data of Hong Kong.
