Global Business Travel : American Express Global Business Travel to be Awarded US Patent for AI-Powered Customer Satisfaction Engine

London, UK - June 6, 2023 - American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world's leading B2B travel platform, has been awarded its fifth patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an invention that uses AI to monitor and improve customer satisfaction. The patent, Determining Customer Risk of Attrition,[1] protects Amex GBT's groundbreaking use of data-science to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.

Based on a "tree" shaped data structure, the invention uses machine learning to gather historical "sentiment scores" from customer feedback. This approach is an efficient way to monitor large amounts of customer communications data. The resulting information is analysed to uncover the contributing factors of high satisfaction levels and retention rates. Conversely, it helps detect reasons for lower satisfaction levels and retention rates.

The invention displays the insights in an interactive graphical user interface (GUI), used to visualize trends from the onset of the relationship and deploy actions to improve these metrics going forward.

Marc Braner, Vice President, Senior Counsel Technology and IP, said: "We are constantly working on new and innovative ways to meet our customers' needs. Data science and machine learning technology help us continually assess customer sentiment and act quickly to resolve any issues that may come up. This creates a winning combination of emerging technology and service with a human touch."

[1]U.S. Patent No. 11,651,314