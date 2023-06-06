Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Business Travel Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBTG   US37890B1008

GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.

(GBTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-06-01
7.680 USD   +2.95%
09:12aGlobal Business Travel : American Express Global Business Travel to be Awarded US Patent for AI-Powered Customer Satisfaction Engine
PU
05/30Picking Up The Pace : Learn How We're...
PU
05/22American Express Global Business Travel Expected to Join the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Business Travel : American Express Global Business Travel to be Awarded US Patent for AI-Powered Customer Satisfaction Engine

06/06/2023 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, UK - June 6, 2023 - American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world's leading B2B travel platform, has been awarded its fifth patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an invention that uses AI to monitor and improve customer satisfaction. The patent, Determining Customer Risk of Attrition,[1] protects Amex GBT's groundbreaking use of data-science to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.

Based on a "tree" shaped data structure, the invention uses machine learning to gather historical "sentiment scores" from customer feedback. This approach is an efficient way to monitor large amounts of customer communications data. The resulting information is analysed to uncover the contributing factors of high satisfaction levels and retention rates. Conversely, it helps detect reasons for lower satisfaction levels and retention rates.

The invention displays the insights in an interactive graphical user interface (GUI), used to visualize trends from the onset of the relationship and deploy actions to improve these metrics going forward.

Marc Braner, Vice President, Senior Counsel Technology and IP, said: "We are constantly working on new and innovative ways to meet our customers' needs. Data science and machine learning technology help us continually assess customer sentiment and act quickly to resolve any issues that may come up. This creates a winning combination of emerging technology and service with a human touch."

[1]U.S. Patent No. 11,651,314

Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Business Travel Group Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:11:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
09:12aGlobal Business Travel : American Express Global Business Travel to be Awarded US Patent f..
PU
05/30Picking Up The Pace : Learn How We're...
PU
05/22American Express Global Business Travel Expected to Join the Russell 2000® and 3000® In..
BU
05/22Global Business Travel : American Express Global Business Travel publishes ESG report
PU
05/10Credit Suisse Lifts Global Business Travel Group's Price Target to $10 From $9, Keeps O..
MT
05/09Transcript : Global Business Travel Group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 0..
CI
05/09Global Business Travel Group, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/09Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (GBTG) GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $578M, vs. Street E..
MT
05/09American Express Global Business Travel Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 216 M - -
Net income 2023 -47,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -105x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 557 M 557 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,96 $
Average target price 8,67 $
Spread / Average Target 8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Gordon Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew George Crawley President
Martine Gerow Chief Financial Officer
John David Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Eric John Bock Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.13.78%557
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.26%409 477
NETFLIX, INC.35.81%179 390
PROSUS N.V.1.89%88 043
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.59.83%81 803
AIRBNB, INC.35.31%72 914
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer