Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Business Travel Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBTG   US37890B1008

GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.

(GBTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-11-24
4.940 USD   -0.60%
05:15aGlobal Business Travel : American Express Meetings & Events signs Net Zero Carbon Events pledge
PU
11/15American Express Global Business Travel to Present at Credit Suisse's Technology Conference and Redburn's CEO Conference on November 29-30, 2022
BU
11/10GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Business Travel : American Express Meetings & Events signs Net Zero Carbon Events pledge

11/28/2022 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, UK - November 28, 2022 - American Express Meetings & Events has signed the Net Zero Carbon Events (NZCE) pledge, a joint commitment across the events industry to achieve the targets laid out in the Paris Climate Accord.

The NZCE pledge, which has the support of UNFCCC Secretariat (United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change), was launched at the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. American Express Meetings & Events is a division of American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world's leading B2B travel platform.

Eloísa Urrutia, Head of M&E Sustainability, Amex GBT, said: "Meetings and events play a pivotal role in bringing people together and connecting us all. We believe that human connection shouldn't come at the cost of the environment. This is why we're pleased to sign this pledge and actively collaborate with NZCE initiatives, including developing a common framework for measuring events' greenhouse gas emissions and building an industry-wide roadmap towards net zero by 2050."

American Express Meetings & Events has made it a priority to operate its business in the most sustainable manner possible with a focus on helping customers measure and reduce the environmental impact of corporate travel and meetings. Recent initiatives include launch of a suite of sustainable meeting and events solutions that help customers measure and reduce meetings program emissions, and develop strategies and goals.

American Express Meetings & Events will be leading the Sustainability stream at annual industry trade show IBTM World, taking place in Barcelona on November 29- December 1.

IBTM World Attendees can find out more about the NZCE roadmap at The Countdown to Decarbonising your Events panel session, and learn insights from our Global Meetings & Events Forecast at this 2023 Trends session - both are taking place on Tuesday 29 November.

###

Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Business Travel Group Inc. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 10:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
05:15aGlobal Business Travel : American Express Meetings & Events signs Net Zero Carbon Events p..
PU
11/15American Express Global Business Travel to Present at Credit Suisse's Technology Confer..
BU
11/10GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
11/10Global Business Travel : Ways Growing Businesses Can Save on Rising...
PU
11/10Global Business Travel Group Posts Higher Q3 Revenue; Maintains 2022 Guidance
MT
11/10Transcript : Global Business Travel Group, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 1..
CI
11/10Global Business Travel : American Express Global Business Travel Announces Third Quarter 2..
PU
11/10Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
11/10Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Reiterates Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
11/10American Express Global Business Travel Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results and Reiterate..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 829 M - -
Net income 2022 -167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 335 M 335 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,94 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martine Gerow Chief Financial Officer
John David Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Eric John Bock Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
James P. Bush Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.-49.95%335
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.24%329 015
NETFLIX, INC.-52.60%127 071
PROSUS N.V.-20.89%80 830
AIRBNB, INC.-41.34%61 842
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.03%56 841