Global Business Travel : American Express Meetings & Events signs Net Zero Carbon Events pledge

London, UK - November 28, 2022 - American Express Meetings & Events has signed the Net Zero Carbon Events (NZCE) pledge, a joint commitment across the events industry to achieve the targets laid out in the Paris Climate Accord.

The NZCE pledge, which has the support of UNFCCC Secretariat (United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change), was launched at the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. American Express Meetings & Events is a division of American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world's leading B2B travel platform.

Eloísa Urrutia, Head of M&E Sustainability, Amex GBT, said: "Meetings and events play a pivotal role in bringing people together and connecting us all. We believe that human connection shouldn't come at the cost of the environment. This is why we're pleased to sign this pledge and actively collaborate with NZCE initiatives, including developing a common framework for measuring events' greenhouse gas emissions and building an industry-wide roadmap towards net zero by 2050."

American Express Meetings & Events has made it a priority to operate its business in the most sustainable manner possible with a focus on helping customers measure and reduce the environmental impact of corporate travel and meetings. Recent initiatives include launch of a suite of sustainable meeting and events solutions that help customers measure and reduce meetings program emissions, and develop strategies and goals.

American Express Meetings & Events will be leading the Sustainability stream at annual industry trade show IBTM World, taking place in Barcelona on November 29- December 1.

IBTM World Attendees can find out more about the NZCE roadmap at The Countdown to Decarbonising your Events panel session, and learn insights from our Global Meetings & Events Forecast at this 2023 Trends session - both are taking place on Tuesday 29 November.

