  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Global Business Travel Group, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    GBTG   US37890B1008

GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.

(GBTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07 2022-10-19 am EDT
5.500 USD   -3.85%
10:16aGlobal Business Travel : North America 2023 Meetings & Events Trends
PU
10/17Global Business Travel : 2023 Global Meetings and Events Forecast
PU
10/12Global Business Travel Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Business Travel : North America 2023 Meetings & Events Trends

10/19/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Will the pent-up demand for meetings hit a plateau at some point? What impact will macroeconomic factors such as inflation, war, and the pandemic have on our industry? Will
hybrid meetings be intentionally planned or be a plan B?

Our 12th annual Meetings and Events Forecast aims to unpack these questions and many more.

Survey respondents were generally in agreement about their expectations of where the industry is headed, but a few questions highlighted some regional differences in their approach. Meeting
professionals in the North America Region are feeling positive and anticipate that the industry will continue to recover. At the time of the survey, ranging from June to July of 2022, 72% said
they would rank their optimism level about the health of the industry as eight or higher on a scale of one to ten.

A return to 2019 levels is something the industry is eager to get back to, and 63% of respondents predict it will happen in the next one to two years. There is booming optimism and
focus on in-person meetings and events. Download our 2023 Global Meetings and Events Forecast to get insights about the future path of our industry, including a renewed focus on
sustainability, meeting spend trends, and internal meetings priority shift.

See the image below to learn what survey respondents from North America are saying about the industry for 2023.

[Link]

Disclaimer

Global Business Travel Group Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 825 M - -
Net income 2022 -179 M - -
Net Debt 2022 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 377 M 377 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,60 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martine Gerow Chief Financial Officer
John David Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Eric John Bock Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
James P. Bush Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL GROUP, INC.-42.05%377
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.31%305 295
NETFLIX, INC.-60.02%107 112
AIRBNB, INC.-29.16%75 422
PROSUS N.V.-26.76%72 110
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.15%54 666