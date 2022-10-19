Global Business Travel : North America 2023 Meetings & Events Trends

Will the pent-up demand for meetings hit a plateau at some point? What impact will macroeconomic factors such as inflation, war, and the pandemic have on our industry? Will

hybrid meetings be intentionally planned or be a plan B?

Our 12th annual Meetings and Events Forecast aims to unpack these questions and many more.

Survey respondents were generally in agreement about their expectations of where the industry is headed, but a few questions highlighted some regional differences in their approach. Meeting

professionals in the North America Region are feeling positive and anticipate that the industry will continue to recover. At the time of the survey, ranging from June to July of 2022, 72% said

they would rank their optimism level about the health of the industry as eight or higher on a scale of one to ten.

A return to 2019 levels is something the industry is eager to get back to, and 63% of respondents predict it will happen in the next one to two years. There is booming optimism and

focus on in-person meetings and events. Download our 2023 Global Meetings and Events Forecast to get insights about the future path of our industry, including a renewed focus on

sustainability, meeting spend trends, and internal meetings priority shift.

See the image below to learn what survey respondents from North America are saying about the industry for 2023.

[Link]