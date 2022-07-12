Log in
    APP   CA37956B1013

GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS CORP.

(APP)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:58 2022-07-12 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD   -20.00%
07/12GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure
PU
07/11CSE BULLETIN : Name Change - Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (APP)
NE
07/11GCAC Announces Change of Name
AQ
Global Compliance Applications : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure

07/12/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
NOTICE OF CHANGE IN CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Pursuant to Section 4.9 of National Instrument 51-102

Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Item 1

Names of the Parties to the Transaction

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. has changed its name to Global Compliance

Applications Corp.

Item 2

Description of the Transaction

On Monday, July 11, 2022, Global Cannabis Applications Corp. announced that

it intends to proceed with a name change to Global Compliance Applications

Corp. The corporate name was thereafter changed to Global Compliance

Applications Corp. on Monday, July 11, 2022.

At market open on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the common shares of Global

Compliance Applications Corp., the new name of the reporting issuer, will

commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. In connection with the

change of name, the CUSIP and ISIN numbers of the common shares of the

reporting issuer will change to 37960T106 and CA37960T1066, respectively.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of

British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Item 3

Effective Date of the Transaction

Name change effective Monday, July 11, 2022.

Item 4

Name of Each Party, if any, that ceased to be a Reporting Issuer after the

Transaction and of each Continuing Entity

Not applicable

Item 5

Date of the Reporting Issuer's First Financial Year-End after the

Transaction, if applicable

Not applicable

Item 6

The Period, including comparative period, if any, of the Interim and Annual

Financial Statements Required to be Filed for the Reporting Issuer's First

Financial Year after the Transaction, if applicable

Not applicable

Item 7

Documents filed under NI 51-102 that describe the Transaction

On July 11, 2022, the reporting issuer disseminated and filed on SEDAR a news

release announcing the change of name. The reporting issuer also filed a material

change report on July 12, 2022.

DATED:

July 12, 2022

Disclaimer

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 02:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
