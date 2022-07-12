Global Compliance Applications : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure

|
|
NOTICE OF CHANGE IN CORPORATE STRUCTURE
|
|
Pursuant to Section 4.9 of National Instrument 51-102
|
|
Continuous Disclosure Obligations
|
Item 1
|
Names of the Parties to the Transaction
|
|
Global Cannabis Applications Corp. has changed its name to Global Compliance
|
|
Applications Corp.
|
Item 2
|
Description of the Transaction
|
|
On Monday, July 11, 2022, Global Cannabis Applications Corp. announced that
|
|
it intends to proceed with a name change to Global Compliance Applications
|
|
Corp. The corporate name was thereafter changed to Global Compliance
|
|
Applications Corp. on Monday, July 11, 2022.
|
|
At market open on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the common shares of Global
|
|
Compliance Applications Corp., the new name of the reporting issuer, will
|
|
commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. In connection with the
|
|
change of name, the CUSIP and ISIN numbers of the common shares of the
|
|
reporting issuer will change to 37960T106 and CA37960T1066, respectively.
|
|
Global Compliance Applications Corp. is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of
|
|
British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.
|
Item 3
|
Effective Date of the Transaction
|
|
Name change effective Monday, July 11, 2022.
|
Item 4
|
Name of Each Party, if any, that ceased to be a Reporting Issuer after the
|
|
Transaction and of each Continuing Entity
|
|
Not applicable
|
Item 5
|
Date of the Reporting Issuer's First Financial Year-End after the
|
|
Transaction, if applicable
|
|
Not applicable
|
Item 6
|
The Period, including comparative period, if any, of the Interim and Annual
|
|
Financial Statements Required to be Filed for the Reporting Issuer's First
|
|
Financial Year after the Transaction, if applicable
|
|
Not applicable
|
Item 7
|
Documents filed under NI 51-102 that describe the Transaction
|
|
On July 11, 2022, the reporting issuer disseminated and filed on SEDAR a news
|
|
release announcing the change of name. The reporting issuer also filed a material
|
|
change report on July 12, 2022.
|
DATED:
|
July 12, 2022