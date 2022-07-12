Global Compliance Applications : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure

Names of the Parties to the Transaction

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. has changed its name to Global Compliance

it intends to proceed with a name change to Global Compliance Applications

Corp. The corporate name was thereafter changed to Global Compliance

At market open on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the common shares of Global

Compliance Applications Corp., the new name of the reporting issuer, will

commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. In connection with the

change of name, the CUSIP and ISIN numbers of the common shares of the

reporting issuer will change to 37960T106 and CA37960T1066, respectively.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of

Item 4