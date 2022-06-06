Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCEH   US3789892060

GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC.

(GCEH)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/06 10:51:35 am EDT
3.500 USD   +6.71%
05/16GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/16Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Clean Energy to Present at Stifel and Cowen Investor Conferences in June

06/06/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard Palmer and President Noah Verleun will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2022 and participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Next-Gen Fuel Summit on June 16, 2022. Both events will be available for virtual public viewing.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
Time: Global Clean Energy’s presentation will take place from 10:55 to 11:25 a.m. EDT on June 9.
Webcast: Click this link to view the livestream.

Cowen Next-Gen Fuel Summit: Renewable Diesel and SAF
Time: Global Clean Energy’s fireside chat will take place from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. EDT on June 16.
Webcast: Click this link to view the livestream.

About Global Clean Energy

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) is a vertically integrated renewable fuels business that is focused on reducing carbon emissions sustainably through our proprietary nonfood camelina varieties – delivering among the lowest carbon intensity renewable fuel in the marketplace. GCEH’s strategy since its inception has been to control the full integration of the renewable fuels supply chain from science to seed and farm to fuel. We aim to operate the development, production, processing, and transportation of feedstocks to the refining and production of renewable fuels. We process our proprietary nonfood camelina feedstock in our Bakersfield, California renewable fuels refinery, yielding a renewable diesel that is chemically identical to petroleum diesel, but with 80+ percent lower carbon emissions. Our proprietary camelina varieties are the only nonfood renewable feedstock on the market certified for both the U.S. EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard and California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. More information can be found at www.gceholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC.
05/16GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/16Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/02GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/02Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Letter to Shareholders
BU
04/29GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY : Names Noah Verleun as President - Form 8-K
PU
04/29GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
04/29Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Appoints Noah Verleun as President
CI
04/04GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
04/04Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
03/22GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,28 $
Average target price 7,55 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Palmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noah Verleun President
Ralph J. Goehring Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David R. Walker Chairman
Jerald S. Feitelson Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC.-31.95%139
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-14.10%3 508
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.44.67%3 101
NEL ASA-7.69%2 317
GREEN PLAINS INC.2.53%1 918
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.11.84%1 177