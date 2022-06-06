Global Clean Energy to Present at Stifel and Cowen Investor Conferences in June

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard Palmer and President Noah Verleun will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2022 and participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Next-Gen Fuel Summit on June 16, 2022. Both events will be available for virtual public viewing.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Time: Global Clean Energy’s presentation will take place from 10:55 to 11:25 a.m. EDT on June 9.

Webcast: Click this link to view the livestream.

Cowen Next-Gen Fuel Summit: Renewable Diesel and SAF

Time: Global Clean Energy’s fireside chat will take place from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. EDT on June 16.

Webcast: Click this link to view the livestream.

About Global Clean Energy

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) is a vertically integrated renewable fuels business that is focused on reducing carbon emissions sustainably through our proprietary nonfood camelina varieties – delivering among the lowest carbon intensity renewable fuel in the marketplace. GCEH’s strategy since its inception has been to control the full integration of the renewable fuels supply chain from science to seed and farm to fuel. We aim to operate the development, production, processing, and transportation of feedstocks to the refining and production of renewable fuels. We process our proprietary nonfood camelina feedstock in our Bakersfield, California renewable fuels refinery, yielding a renewable diesel that is chemically identical to petroleum diesel, but with 80+ percent lower carbon emissions. Our proprietary camelina varieties are the only nonfood renewable feedstock on the market certified for both the U.S. EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard and California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. More information can be found at www.gceholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005782/en/