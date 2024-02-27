HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI), a developer of green technology projects is expanding its management team by partnering with an affiliate of C2 Industrial Group to build, develop and manage sustainable clean energy projects in various forms while reducing negative carbon emissions or footprints.

The agreement is to engage one or more professionals from an affiliate of C2 Industrial Group to present and acquire business opportunities that fit the mission of GCEI. The current management team includes George Azimov, President and Chris Boll, newly elected board member and Chief Revenue Officer, whose career biographies are listed below.

The team from GCEI are committed to delivering superior products and services that exceed customers expectations, fostering a culture of innovation, and contributing positively to the communities it serves.

GCEI believes that the engagement of Mr. Boll will enable the company to propel its growth in clean energy development and allow it to acquire and partner with businesses that improve sustainability.

"This move will allow us to conclude and commence projects with the connections, experience and knowledge of the group joining GCEI," said Earl Azimov, Chairman of GCEI. "Partnering with businessmen who have worked with and for the top companies in their industry will accelerate our growth."

"I'm thrilled to join GCEI's board. This engagement gives us a clear mandate to bring assets and projects to the Company that fit the Company's stated purpose. We are already hard at work on the Company's mission. I've known the Company for many years and admire its mission. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work building the future of Global Clean Energy Inc. to build and acquire projects that reduce carbon emissions and create a sustainable future in a profitable manner," said Chris Boll, newly elected board member.

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

George Azimov, President

George Azimov has worked for 25 years in fixed income sales, investment banking and estate planning. He began his career at BMO Nesbitt Burns as the VP manager of fixed income derivatives. George has been an active manager at leading Canadian and US boutique broker dealers, focusing on fixed income distribution and ESG Investment banking. He has devoted his career to business development, collaborating with institutional investors to add alpha and identify relative value opportunities. He graduated in finance from Concordia University in Montreal and has completed the CFA.

Chris Boll, Chief Revenue Officer / Board Member

Mr. Boll has recently served as Principal and Chief Revenue Officer of C2 Industrial, an industrial contracting company based in Joshua, TX. Mr. Boll has 35 years of project management experience in the construction industry and has operated his own construction business, B5 Industrial Group for over 25 years. B5 Industrial Group has completed commercial and residential projects in approximately 30 states in the US, Germany, France and Nicaragua. Chris has experience in many different sectors of construction including residential, commercial, industrial manufacturing, Aerospace, mineral mining, cement manufacturing, food products and wood products. Clients of B5 Industrial Group include George Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific, Boise Cascade, James Hardy, Roseburg Forest products, Seneca Sawmills, International Paper, Mead Paper, Clorox, Kingsford Charcoal, Owens Corning, Tyson Foods, Ocean Spray, Sara Lee, Campbell Soup, Little Debbie Foods, HEB, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, Parker Hannifin, Raytheon and Boeing, Ashton Woods Homes, First Texas Homes and Medford Manor Retirement Community. Chris' implementation of project standards through EPC contracts, design build and project management contracts have been the key to the success of B5 Industrial Group. Chris has been a resident of Royse City, TX for over twenty years.

