Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Global Clean Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCEI   US3789861032

GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC.

(GCEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Clean Energy : Finalizing Feedstock Agreement and Land Lease

09/14/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI) is currently in the final stages of negotiations of a feedstock agreement and a land lease, which shall enable the company to proceed with the building of a waste to fuel facility in the Southeastern United States. Upon successful execution of the agreements, the company will be able to finalize its capital deck, and start ordering equipment for the pyrolysis facility, which will convert waste tire to Oil and Recovered Carbon Black. The company looks forward to being able to order the equipment in the first quarter of 2022, with a commissioning date nine months later.

"Global Clean Energy is excited to conclude the negotiations with its feedstock supplier, which will allow it to proceed with its business plan and start the build out of its facility," stated Steven Mann, president of GCEI.

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy, Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clean-energy-inc-finalizing-feedstock-agreement-and-land-lease-301376790.html

SOURCE Global Clean Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC.
03:44pGLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY : Finalizing Feedstock Agreement and Land Lease
PR
08/18GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY : Finalizing Due Diligence to Acquire Waste to Fuels Facilit..
PR
08/18Global Clean Energy, Inc. agreed to acquire Waste to Fuels Facility.
CI
06/15INSIDER TRENDS : Global Clean Energy Holdings Insider Exercises Options Extendin..
MT
05/07MT NEWSWIRES STOCKS TO WATCH : Wheaton and Algonquin Both Raise Dividends. Inclu..
MT
04/22ExxonMobil Expands Renewable Diesel Supply Deal With Global Clean Energy
MT
04/22Exxon Expands Renewable Fuels Agreement with Global Clean Energy Holdings
DJ
02/24Bubbles, bubbles bound for trouble?
RE
02/23Bubbles, bubbles bound for trouble?
RE
02/12ANALYSIS : Pawz and UFOs - Thematic ETFs boom, drawing punters and concern
RE
More news