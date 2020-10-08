Log in
Utilities Up On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

10/08/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors rotated out of the technology sector into "value" sectors.

IShares Global Clean Energy Exchange-Traded Fund ticked down, but remains sharply higher for the year to date. The fund, which tracks a range of renewable-energy issues, has risen in tandem with victory odds for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who would likely embrace green-energy projects to a much greater extent than President Trump, according to analysts at brokerage Susquehanna, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Mann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald Enloe Chairman
Hakim Zahar Chief Technology Officer
Earl Azimov Independent Director
Paul L. Whitton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC.40.89%103
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-12.20%6 325
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.23.01%2 672
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-2.67%1 494
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD26.49%1 000
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.3.52%280
