Utilities Up On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors rotated out of the technology sector into "value" sectors.

IShares Global Clean Energy Exchange-Traded Fund ticked down, but remains sharply higher for the year to date. The fund, which tracks a range of renewable-energy issues, has risen in tandem with victory odds for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who would likely embrace green-energy projects to a much greater extent than President Trump, according to analysts at brokerage Susquehanna, as reported earlier.

