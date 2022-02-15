Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors: convening of the 2022 AGM, the change in Par Value , Dividend payment, Capital increase and the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the common stock dividend payment
02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 01-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 09 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the : 01-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 28-Feb-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- Cash and stock dividend payment
- Change of par value
Venue of the meeting : E-AGM
Remark :
E-AGM
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing
proceeds
Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares : 40,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 40,000,000
Par value (baht per share) : 0.50
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : Reserved shares for stock dividend
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 40,000,000
Remark :
issue new ordinary shares of 40,000,000 shares
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash and stock dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash and stock dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 18-Apr-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 12-Apr-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Ratio of stock dividend payment : 10.00 : 1.00
(Existing share : stock dividend)
Stock dividend payment rate (baht per : 0.05
share)
Stock dividend payment rate calculated from :
Par value
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.125
Total dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.175
Cash Compensation for fractions of : 0.05
shares (baht per share)
Par value (baht) : 0.50
Payment date : 29-Apr-2022
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
Changing the Par Value
Subject : Splitting the par value
Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022
Old par value (baht per share) : 1.00
New par value (baht per share) : 0.50
Remark :
change in the par value of the company's shares from 1 Baht per share to 0.50
Baht per share.
______________________________________________________________________
Global Connections pcl published this content on 15 February 2022