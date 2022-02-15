Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors: convening of the 2022 AGM, the change in Par Value , Dividend payment, Capital increase and the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the common stock dividend payment

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 01-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 09 : 30 Record date for the right to attend the : 01-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 28-Feb-2022 Significant agenda item : - Capital increase - Cash and stock dividend payment - Change of par value Venue of the meeting : E-AGM Remark : E-AGM ______________________________________________________________________ Increasing Capital Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing proceeds Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Number of additional common shares : 40,000,000 (shares) Total of additional shares (shares) : 40,000,000 Par value (baht per share) : 0.50 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : Reserved shares for stock dividend Number of allotted shares (shares) : 40,000,000 Remark : issue new ordinary shares of 40,000,000 shares ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Cash and stock dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Type of dividend payment : Cash and stock dividend payment Record date for the right to receive : 18-Apr-2022 dividends Ex-dividend date : 12-Apr-2022 Payment for : Common shareholders Ratio of stock dividend payment : 10.00 : 1.00 (Existing share : stock dividend) Stock dividend payment rate (baht per : 0.05 share) Stock dividend payment rate calculated from : Par value Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.125 Total dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.175 Cash Compensation for fractions of : 0.05 shares (baht per share) Par value (baht) : 0.50 Payment date : 29-Apr-2022 Paid from : Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ Changing the Par Value Subject : Splitting the par value Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Old par value (baht per share) : 1.00 New par value (baht per share) : 0.50 Remark : change in the par value of the company's shares from 1 Baht per share to 0.50 Baht per share. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.