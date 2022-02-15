Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Global Connections Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GC   TH0873010001

GLOBAL CONNECTIONS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors: convening of the 2022 AGM, the change in Par Value , Dividend payment, Capital increase and the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the common stock dividend payment

02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
15 Feb 2022 17:03:35
Headline
Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors: convening of the 2022 AGM, the change in Par Value , Dividend payment, Capital increase and the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the common stock dividend payment
Symbol
GC
Source
GC
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 01-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 09 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 01-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 28-Feb-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - Cash and stock dividend payment
  - Change of par value
Venue of the meeting                     : E-AGM
Remark                                   :
E-AGM
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Specifying  the purpose of utilizing 
proceeds
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 40,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 40,000,000
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.50
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Reserved shares for stock dividend
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 40,000,000
Remark                                   :
issue new ordinary shares of 40,000,000 shares
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash and stock dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash and stock dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 18-Apr-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 12-Apr-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Ratio of stock dividend payment          : 10.00 : 1.00
(Existing share : stock dividend)
Stock dividend payment rate (baht per    : 0.05
share)
Stock dividend payment rate calculated from  :
Par value
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.125
Total dividend payment (baht per share)  : 0.175
Cash Compensation for fractions of       : 0.05
shares (baht per share)
Par value (baht)                         : 0.50
Payment date                             : 29-Apr-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

Changing the Par Value

Subject                                  : Splitting the par value
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Old par value (baht per share)           : 1.00
New par value (baht per share)           : 0.50
Remark                                   :
change in the par value of the company's shares from 1 Baht per share to 0.50 
Baht per share.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Global Connections pcl published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL CONNECTIONS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:37aNOTIFICATION OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE B : convening of the 2022 AGM, the change in Par Value ..
PU
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months ..
CI
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Announces Cash Dividend for the Six Months En..
CI
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2020, P..
CI
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Announces Retirement of Mr.Virah Mavichak, Mr..
CI
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2020, Payable ..
CI
2021Global Connections Public Company Limited Announces Termination of Pravishya Hansakul a..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 613 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2020 136 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
Net Debt 2020 581 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,45x
Yield 2020 10,1%
Capitalization 2 320 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart GLOBAL CONNECTIONS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Connections Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pornpimol Torpaiboon Chief Executive Officer
Pravishya Hansakul Chief Financial Officer
Virah Mavichak Chairman
Pisit Leeahtam Independent Director
Suchart Suphayak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL CONNECTIONS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.42%71
LINDE PLC-14.92%149 042
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.97%96 431
AIR LIQUIDE-7.31%76 160
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-23.19%70 374
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-19.97%53 986