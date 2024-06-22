NEW YORK, June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (OTC: CORBF) between June 4, 2019 and May 3, 2022. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 24, 2024.

To join the Global Cord class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20009 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (OTC: CORBF) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Global Cord employed a capital allocation strategy designed to reserve funds for Global Cord insiders and related parties rather than for the benefit of Global Cord shareholders; (2) Global Cord's decisions to reject multiple going private offers and enter into the Transaction, an agreement to acquire Cellenkos Inc. for over $1 billion (including in Global Cord shares) were nothing more than self-serving and conflicted attempts by defendants to divert company funds to corporate insiders and related parties; (3) defendants had fundamentally misrepresented to investors Global Cord's approach to capital allocation, strategic investments, acquisitions, and related party transactions as a result of the misappropriation by defendant Yuen Kam and his entities of hundreds of millions of dollars from the Company; and (4) as a result, Global Cord's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Global Cord Blood Corporation. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is June 24, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/global-cord-blood-corporation/

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-corbf-deadline-co-corbf-investors-have-the-opportunity-to-lead-global-cord-blood-corporation-securities-fraud-lawsuit-302179434.html

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.