  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Global Cord Blood Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CO   KYG393421030

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION

(CO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:00:56 2022-09-23 pm EDT
2.988 USD   +34.58%
02:41pGlobal Cord Blood : Introductory Note - Form 6-K
PU
06/01Global Cord Blood : JPLs release copy of their Fourth Report to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands
PU
05/23Cayman Grand Court Confirms Test For Standing In Contributory Winding Up Proceedings
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Global Cord Blood : Introductory Note - Form 6-K

06/02/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
Introductory Note
On September 22, 2022, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") issued an order appointing Margot MacInnis and John Royle of Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Cayman) Limited, and Chow Tsz Nga Georgia of Grant Thornton Recovery & Reorganisation Limited, as joint provisional liquidators (the "JPLs") of Global Cord Blood Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to Section 104(2) of the Companies Act (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.
Global Cord Blood Corporation JPLs' Fourth Report
On June 1, 2023, the JPLs furnished their fourth report (the "Fourth Report") to the Court. A copy of the Fourth Report is available on the Company's website:
as well as on the GT Creditor Update Page:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Cord Blood Corporation published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 18:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 243 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 501 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
Net cash 2022 6 661 M 934 M 934 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 852 M 400 M 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 -2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 202
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Global Cord Blood Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ting Zheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bing Chuen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xin Xu Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer J. Weng Independent Non-Executive Director
Jack S. L. Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION0.00%400
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-26.09%88 306
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.11.63%73 688
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY18.77%24 450
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-9.75%18 822
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-14.31%15 015
