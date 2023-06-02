Global Cord Blood : Introductory Note - Form 6-K

Introductory Note
On September 22, 2022, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") issued an order appointing Margot MacInnis and John Royle of Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Cayman) Limited, and Chow Tsz Nga Georgia of Grant Thornton Recovery & Reorganisation Limited, as joint provisional liquidators (the "JPLs") of Global Cord Blood Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to Section 104(2) of the Companies Act (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.
Global Cord Blood Corporation JPLs' Fourth Report
On June 1, 2023, the JPLs furnished their fourth report (the "Fourth Report") to the Court. A copy of the Fourth Report is available on the Company's website:
as well as on the GT Creditor Update Page:
